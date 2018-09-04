Four of Canada’s Most Iconic Female Rebels

Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond just wanted to see the screen better when she sat in the unofficial “whites only” section of a New Glasgow, NS movie theatre in 1946. When she was asked to move, she refused—and was forcibly removed, sent to jail and fined. Her actions sparked the beginning of the civil rights movement in Canada, but Desmond was also a successful beauty boss who owned her own company, made her own products and opened a beauty school for Black women in Halifax. In 2016, she was selected to be the first Black woman—and non-royal—featured alone on Canadian currency (the new $10 bill!).