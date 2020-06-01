News

Here Are Pictures & Videos From Worldwide Rallies in Solidarity With American Protesters

From Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and more—activists around the world showed up for Black lives this weekend in solidarity with American protesters

By

black lives matter protest images

Black Lives Matter demonstration in Toronto (Photo: Getty)

While thousands of people protested all across the United States against police brutality after the death of George Floyd—an unarmed Black man who was killed by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25—nations around the globe also showed up to declare their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement these last few days. Here are some of the most arresting scenes from the demonstrations that took place this past weekend.

Canada

In Toronto, thousands gathered on Saturday to protest against anti-Black racism and demand answers for the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Black woman who fell from her balcony while police were present in her home.

Protesters also marched in downtown Montreal on Sunday until the police ordered everyone to leave immediately.

In Vancouver, about a thousand people also rallied in front of the Vancouver Art Museum.

In Calgary, a rally took place at Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at 11 a.m. local time at River Walk Plaza. More protests are expected to take place on June 3 at 10th Street Bridge in Kensington and on June 6 outside Calgary City Hall.

United Kingdom

People gathered in Central London on Sunday, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” and “No justice! No peace!” at Trafalgar Square. Some demonstrators also went to the U.S. Embassy, and some marched on Downing Street.

Germany

Rallies in front of the U.S. Embassy and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin took place on Saturday and Sunday.

New Zealand

Thousands of New Zealanders rallied in Auckland on Monday, June 1.

Denmark

Demonstrators in Copenhagen rallied in front of the U.S. Embassy on Sunday.

Iran

People held a candlelight vigil to honour George Floyd in Mashhad.

Ireland

A protest in Ireland also took place in front of the U.S. Embassy in Dublin on June 1.

