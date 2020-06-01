Here Are Pictures & Videos From Worldwide Rallies in Solidarity With American Protesters

From Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and more—activists around the world showed up for Black lives this weekend in solidarity with American protesters

While thousands of people protested all across the United States against police brutality after the death of George Floyd—an unarmed Black man who was killed by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25—nations around the globe also showed up to declare their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement these last few days. Here are some of the most arresting scenes from the demonstrations that took place this past weekend.

Canada

In Toronto, thousands gathered on Saturday to protest against anti-Black racism and demand answers for the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Black woman who fell from her balcony while police were present in her home.

Protesters also marched in downtown Montreal on Sunday until the police ordered everyone to leave immediately.

what the #MontrealProtest ACTUALLY looked like before police decided to come in and tear gas for no fucking reason: a thread

PLZ SHARE don’t let the media flip this protest into something it wasn’t #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/5xVRbzUoIJ — julz ✨ (@besnosj) June 1, 2020

Warning to the #manifencours : Because of the infractions that are committed, we order everyone to disperse and leave the area immediately. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 1, 2020

In Vancouver, about a thousand people also rallied in front of the Vancouver Art Museum.

A sign from the Vancouver protest right now. Don't forget it. pic.twitter.com/0JSxZ7tpYw — David Nguyen (@euthanasian) June 1, 2020

In Calgary, a rally took place at Fish Creek Provincial Park on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at 11 a.m. local time at River Walk Plaza. More protests are expected to take place on June 3 at 10th Street Bridge in Kensington and on June 6 outside Calgary City Hall.

We are at Fish Creek Provincial Park for the first of many anti-racism protests planned in #yyc over the death of #GeorgeFloyd. About 100 or so people here. @calgaryherald @calgarysun pic.twitter.com/BfbG6hm46u — Alanna Smith (@alanna_smithh) May 31, 2020

United Kingdom

People gathered in Central London on Sunday, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” and “No justice! No peace!” at Trafalgar Square. Some demonstrators also went to the U.S. Embassy, and some marched on Downing Street.

London shows its support for George Floyd as the #BlackLivesMatter protests continue.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/RhfI8fRTJC — Complex UK (@complex_uk) May 31, 2020

Germany

Rallies in front of the U.S. Embassy and Brandenburg Gate in Berlin took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands now chanting “black lives matter” in front of the US Embassy in Berlin #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Jh65RKhTLo — Carl Nasman (@CarlNasman) May 30, 2020

New Zealand

Thousands of New Zealanders rallied in Auckland on Monday, June 1.

Denmark

Demonstrators in Copenhagen rallied in front of the U.S. Embassy on Sunday.

Black Lives Matter protest in Copenhagen, Denmark today. This is worldwide. To every american risking their lives by protesting, we protest with you. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #nojusticenopeace pic.twitter.com/wIj9gr3eW3 — Rebecca (@bodiedbex) May 31, 2020

Iran

People held a candlelight vigil to honour George Floyd in Mashhad.

This is beautiful. Feelings of anger, injustice and outrage over George Floyd’s cold-blooded murder in broad daylight spread to Iran. Iranians hold a candlelight vigil to honor his memory in the city of Mashhad. pic.twitter.com/jpMSM1rEJo — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) May 30, 2020

Ireland

A protest in Ireland also took place in front of the U.S. Embassy in Dublin on June 1.

MASSIVE turnout to Dublin’s #BlackLivesMatter protest. Biggest demonstration I’ve seen in the capital in years pic.twitter.com/qPae7GhaEb — Sorcha Pollak (@SorchaPollak) June 1, 2020

Protest in Dublin, Ireland Solidarity for George Floyd and the Black Community! Brothers & Sister We are all United! Stop the injustice now! ✊♥ Europe / George Floyd Protest 🌎 pic.twitter.com/LCKAfJFEpI — Suzy (@IrishSuzy) June 1, 2020