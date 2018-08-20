Why We Can’t Let the News About Asia Argento Undermine #MeToo

On August 19, the New York Times revealed that Italian actress and #MeToo activist Asia Argento was herself accused of sexual assault and had recently paid an accuser $380,000 in a settlement.

The report alleges that in May 2013, Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted former child actor Jimmy Bennett, then 17, in a hotel room in California—a state in which the legal age of consent is 18. In documents obtained by the publication, Bennett’s lawyer described the now 22-year-old’s impression of their friendship as “a mother-son relationship [that] had blossomed from their experience on set together.” According to the NYT, Bennett requested $3.7 million in damages in November 2017, a month after Argento came forward with her own claims of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein, and was prompted to do so by Argento’s rising prominence as a victim of sexual assault.

Argento was one of the first actresses to speak out against Weinstein, alleging in an October 2017 New Yorker piece that she was raped by the producer. This past May she gave a powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival, calling it Weinstein’s “hunting ground.” In the time since she first spoke out, Argento has become a vocal proponent for the #MeToo movement.

The accusations against Argento (to which she had not responded as of the time this piece was published, nor had she been charged with any crime) are disheartening and disappointing, to say the least. Also disheartening: the immediate backlash on social media, not just to Argento—but to the #MeToo movement as a whole. Since the news broke, Twitter has been alight with both supporters and non-supporters, with many saying that the accusations undermine #MeToo, and others questioning the validity of Argento’s own accusations against Weinstein.

“I never believed #asiaargento anyway,” wrote one Twitter user, “as an Italian, I know her too well. And now THIS?! This #MeToo movement needs to be out in perspective (or better, each woman’s case should be put in perspective.”

“People like Asia Argento are the reason why we think the #MeToo movement is nothing more than a war on men…” tweeted someone else.

Because of this, many supporters of the movement have also spoken out, fearful that the actress’s story will be used to empower skeptics and perpetuate rape myths—including the (completely inaccurate and seriously dangerous) notion that women falsely report sexual assault and are not to be trusted.

“People who say the revelations about #AsiaArgento will not hurt #MeToo are wrong,” tweeted NYT columnist Charles M. Blow. “It shouldn’t, but it will. Every movement has enemies, and they look for every opening. Movements have to weather the storms and grow through them. #MeToo can- must!- do that too.”

Argento can be both a victim and a perpetrator

Blow is 100% correct. These new revelations against Argento—as upsetting as they are—shouldn’t discount the movement, because they stand independent of it. Instead, they highlight the complexity of sexual violence: just because she did something bad, doesn’t mean that something bad wasn’t done to her. And similarly, Argento’s own victimization doesn’t allow or excuse her actions as a perpetrator.

“Before people go off on this story,” one user tweeted, “both of these things can be true: Asia Argento sexually assaulted a minor; she was assaulted by Weinstein. Neither of these things negate the other and neither of these behaviours are acceptable. Both should face consequences.”

And as activist Tarana Burke—the creator of the #MeToo movement—noted in a six-tweet thread, the accusations against Argento highlight the “uncomfortable reality” that “there is no one way to be a perpetrator”—and similarly, that “there is no model survivor.”

Argento’s alleged actions don’t mean Weinstein—and other perpetrators—get a pass

More than 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from aggressive behaviour to rape—and the accusation against Argento doesn’t alter this fact. Nor does it invalidate the widely reported and corroborated actions of other perpetrators who have been called out post #MeToo, by women and men other than Argento. “Whatever happens in the Asia Argento case doesn’t take away from the fact Harvey Weinstein and many powerful men have preyed upon women, abused them, exploited them and have had their sins covered and buried,” Wajahat Ali tweeted, “but now society is waking up and saying no more.”

Journalist Emily H. Johnson notes that these revelations show the pervasiveness of sexual violence, and the longstanding affects violence can have, writing: “This revelation about Asia Argento doesn’t undermine the #MeToo movement. It shows that rape causes damage that reverberates through the world in incalculable ways. That doesn’t mean what she did isn’t utterly fucked up, or that she shouldn’t be held accountable.”

Ultimately, we need a less gendered understanding of sexual violence

If anything, Bennett’s accusation further validates the necessity of the#MeToo movement, and proves that we have more work to do when it comes to understanding the genderless system behind assault: power and privilege. In the same thread, Burke reiterated the ethos of the movement, tweeting: “I’ve said repeatedly that the #metooMVMT is for all of us, including these brave young men who are now coming forward. It will continue to be jarring when we hear the names of some of our faves connected to sexual violence unless we shift from talking about individuals…and begin to talk about power.”

And these problematic “faves” Burke continued, can be “your favourite actress, activist or professor of any gender.”

While male victims of sexual violence became largely visible with accusations against actor Kevin Spacey, Argento is one of the first women to be publicly accused of sexual violence in association with the #MeToo movement, and the accusation is forcing us to further shift gendered narratives surrounding sexual assault.

