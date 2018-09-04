Rebel Rouser Alanna Harvey: “I Was Ahead of the Curve in Talking About Screen-Time Usage””

“I think my most rebellious moment isn’t so much a moment than a journey. When we started [working on the Flipd app] in 2015, people didn’t think about screen-time usage. The novelty of cell phones hadn’t worn off yet; no one considered it a problem. We started speaking with educators that [screen-time usage] could become a bigger problem for younger students joining class.

Flipd—a digital wellness platform that engineers healthy screen habits using gamification technology—launched in 2016. Think of it like a FitBit that counts your mindfulness minutes instead of your steps while offering rewards for intentional time spent away from your phone. Now, in 2018 we’re at a tipping point. Everyone—Google, Instagram, Facebook—they all participate in some form of digital wellness. I find it extremely validating that the issue of screen time has become mainstream.”

