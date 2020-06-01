All the Virtual Pride Events Happening in Canada This June

COVID-19 may have put a halt on IRL Pride 2020 celebrations, but that doesn’t mean Pride is cancelled. Not only is Pride an everyday mood, but a lot of the festivities around it are moving online this year. On the plus side, you’re no longer limited to “attending” events just in your city or travelling to get to events—Pride 2020 is coming right to your screen instead. And, you won’t need to worry about withstanding potentially gross weather.
Considering that queer, trans and non-binary people are especially vulnerable during quarantine, it’s more important than ever to reflect on the systemic barriers that still exist while celebrating the strength and beauty of LGBTQ communities. Here are all the virtual events being held across the country you can attend this month—and keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this post as more are announced!
Creating the Rainbow
The low-down: Listen as queer artists in or connected to Toronto discuss how COVID-19 has impacted their art and what they see in the future. A moderated Q&A will follow.
When: June 25, 6:30–10 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: pridetoronto.com
Family Pride Fridays
The low-down: Catch this series of kid-friendly shows hosted by Toronto artists (including drag king and friend of FLARE ZacKey Lime) every Friday. Puppets, stories and crafts, oh my!
When: Every Friday in June, 12–1 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: twitch.tv/pridetoronto
FEEYASS! With Club Quarantine
The low-down: Club Quarantine (an online queer and trans club), is co-hosting a Virtual Pride Launch Party with the House of Monroe, “taking it back to the warehouse parties, old-school glam, FEEEYASS drag queens & avant-garde spectators.” DJ Sandy Duperval, DJ Vjuan Allure and Kevin Aviance will be performing.
When: June 1, 9 p.m. to midnight ET
Fees: Free
Find it: pridetoronto.com
View this post on Instagram
As part of the annual Pride season, Fruit Loop has traditionally hosted an in-person celebration featuring a dynamic group of performers, outstanding community partners and an amazing audience. This year as we adapt to a new landscape, we’ve had to find new ways to celebrate and highlight our diverse and resilient LGBTQ2S+ community. Join us on Saturday June 13 from 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm as we live stream an incredible cast of performers direct from The Starlite Room in downtown Edmonton! Sponsored by our friends at TD Bank, and in support of our community partner E2S – Edmonton 2 Spirit Society Performers will be announced as we get closer to the event – so stay tuned! This event will be free to watch. Follow us for the link! Safety is our highest priority – comprehensive health and safety protocols will be strictly followed with our production team and performers. Everyone's health and wellness are front of mind in creating this event. Major thanks to TD bank for their ongoing support of Fruit Loop’s events over the years. In particular, we would like to thank them for their confidence as Fruit Loop pilots this new format. Fruit Loop would also like to give a huge shout out to our partners at Sea Change Brewing Co. for their continued community support.
Fruit Loop Pride At Home
The low-down: Edmonton’s Fruit Loop Society is moving their annual Pride celebration online. Performers including Cedar Wildcat, Duke Carson and Beau Creep will be livestreamed from The Starlite Room, and the event will be in support of the Edmonton 2 Spirit Society.
When: June 13, 8–9:30 p.m. MT
Fees: Free
Find it: fruitloop.ca
Guelph Pride Pop-Up Poetry
The low-down: Guelph Pride is inviting local poets to take part in their Pride poetry event, co-hosted with Guelph Spoken Word. Apply to be part of it, or wait until the open mic at the end if you’re feeling daring.
When: June 6, 6:30–9:30 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: Check the Facebook event page
Saskatoon Virtual Pride Parade
The low-down: The 2020 Saskatoon Pride theme is “Be Strong, Be Proud, Be You.” Everyone, from performers to allies, small groups to individuals, are invited to be part of the virtual parade. People are even encouraged to submit their designs and illustrations or decorated bikes and cars as floats. Coupled with even more performances afterward, it’s guaranteed to be amazing.
When: June 20, time TBA
Fees: Free
Find it: saskatoonpride.ca
SodaStream Virtual Drag Brunch
The low-down: Join Toronto drag queens Miss Fiercalicious and Sofonda Cox for a round of stunning performances (and drinks) as they celebrate the June 5 launch of their “For the Love of Tomorrow” SodaStream kits. All sales profits will benefit PFLAG Canada.
When: June 7, 11 a.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: SodaStream’s Instagram Live
The Link Up
The low-down: Get ready to party to some Afro beats, Soca and Dancehall, courtesy of DJ Soulsis and DJ Razaqeltoro.Onkoya. C-Flava dance collective will be performing for this virtual party.
When: June 18, 4–9 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: pridetoronto.com
The Vicarious Show
The low-down: Victoria-based artists Shelita Cox and Henrietta Dubet host an online drag show, filled with special guests and spectacular performances, every single week.
When: Every Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, until July 11
Fees: Free
Find it: victoriapridesociety.org
Toronto Dyke March
The low-down: The Pride Toronto Dyke March theme is “We’re still here!” Like the Trans & Non-Binary Rally, there will be a mix of live and pre-recorded performances, speeches and art, and all members of Toronto’s dyke community are encouraged to apply.
When: June 27, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: Apply to perform or speak here; pridetoronto.com
View this post on Instagram
ONLINE PRIDE PARADE – JUNE 28, 2020 // 2PM Celebrating Pride has always been a protest of resilience and that shouldn’t change. The queer and trans community will continue to trail-blaze and connect our community with innovative and exciting ideas. COVID-19 won’t stop us from continuing to create space for everyone to express who they truly are. The Virtual Pride Parade will stay true to our political roots and reflect our community. We will honour our courageous past, celebrating how far we have come and will remain vigilant to the ongoing needs of our community. We will help bring issues to light, challenge convention, support our community, and promote safety. For updates and more information, please go to www.pridetoronto.com/virtualpride #PrideToronto #Pride2020 #VirtualPride
Toronto Pride Parade
The low-down: Tune into what’s sure to be a huge show of community highlights, followed by a virtual dance party. A surprise performance has also been teased…
When: June 28, 2–4 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: Find month-long Virtual Pride programming info here; pridetoronto.com
Toronto Trans & Non-Binary Rally
The low-down: This year’s theme for the Pride Toronto Trans & Non-Binary Rally is “Kinder and Stronger Together.” A mix of live and pre-recorded speeches, performances, spoken word and other art will be shown—and you can apply to be part of it!
When: June 26, 1–3 p.m. ET
Fees: Free
Find it: Apply to perform or speak here; pridetoronto.com