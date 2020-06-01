All the Virtual Pride Events Happening in Canada This June

Here are some of the biggest (virtual) parades, shows and ceremonies to tune into this year

COVID-19 may have put a halt on IRL Pride 2020 celebrations, but that doesn’t mean Pride is cancelled. Not only is Pride an everyday mood, but a lot of the festivities around it are moving online this year. On the plus side, you’re no longer limited to “attending” events just in your city or travelling to get to events—Pride 2020 is coming right to your screen instead. And, you won’t need to worry about withstanding potentially gross weather.

Considering that queer, trans and non-binary people are especially vulnerable during quarantine, it’s more important than ever to reflect on the systemic barriers that still exist while celebrating the strength and beauty of LGBTQ communities. Here are all the virtual events being held across the country you can attend this month—and keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this post as more are announced!

Creating the Rainbow

The low-down: Listen as queer artists in or connected to Toronto discuss how COVID-19 has impacted their art and what they see in the future. A moderated Q&A will follow.

When: June 25, 6:30–10 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: pridetoronto.com

Family Pride Fridays

The low-down: Catch this series of kid-friendly shows hosted by Toronto artists (including drag king and friend of FLARE ZacKey Lime) every Friday. Puppets, stories and crafts, oh my!

When: Every Friday in June, 12–1 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: twitch.tv/pridetoronto

FEEYASS! With Club Quarantine

The low-down: Club Quarantine (an online queer and trans club), is co-hosting a Virtual Pride Launch Party with the House of Monroe, “taking it back to the warehouse parties, old-school glam, FEEEYASS drag queens & avant-garde spectators.” DJ Sandy Duperval, DJ Vjuan Allure and Kevin Aviance will be performing.

When: June 1, 9 p.m. to midnight ET

Fees: Free

Find it: pridetoronto.com

Fruit Loop Pride At Home

The low-down: Edmonton’s Fruit Loop Society is moving their annual Pride celebration online. Performers including Cedar Wildcat, Duke Carson and Beau Creep will be livestreamed from The Starlite Room, and the event will be in support of the Edmonton 2 Spirit Society.

When: June 13, 8–9:30 p.m. MT

Fees: Free

Find it: fruitloop.ca

Guelph Pride Pop-Up Poetry

The low-down: Guelph Pride is inviting local poets to take part in their Pride poetry event, co-hosted with Guelph Spoken Word. Apply to be part of it, or wait until the open mic at the end if you’re feeling daring.

When: June 6, 6:30–9:30 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: Check the Facebook event page

Saskatoon Virtual Pride Parade

The low-down: The 2020 Saskatoon Pride theme is “Be Strong, Be Proud, Be You.” Everyone, from performers to allies, small groups to individuals, are invited to be part of the virtual parade. People are even encouraged to submit their designs and illustrations or decorated bikes and cars as floats. Coupled with even more performances afterward, it’s guaranteed to be amazing.

When: June 20, time TBA

Fees: Free

Find it: saskatoonpride.ca

SodaStream Virtual Drag Brunch

The low-down: Join Toronto drag queens Miss Fiercalicious and Sofonda Cox for a round of stunning performances (and drinks) as they celebrate the June 5 launch of their “For the Love of Tomorrow” SodaStream kits. All sales profits will benefit PFLAG Canada.

When: June 7, 11 a.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: SodaStream’s Instagram Live

The Link Up

The low-down: Get ready to party to some Afro beats, Soca and Dancehall, courtesy of DJ Soulsis and DJ Razaqeltoro.Onkoya. C-Flava dance collective will be performing for this virtual party.

When: June 18, 4–9 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: pridetoronto.com

The Vicarious Show

The low-down: Victoria-based artists Shelita Cox and Henrietta Dubet host an online drag show, filled with special guests and spectacular performances, every single week.

When: Every Saturday at 8 p.m. PT, until July 11

Fees: Free

Find it: victoriapridesociety.org

Toronto Dyke March

The low-down: The Pride Toronto Dyke March theme is “We’re still here!” Like the Trans & Non-Binary Rally, there will be a mix of live and pre-recorded performances, speeches and art, and all members of Toronto’s dyke community are encouraged to apply.

When: June 27, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: Apply to perform or speak here; pridetoronto.com

Toronto Pride Parade

The low-down: Tune into what’s sure to be a huge show of community highlights, followed by a virtual dance party. A surprise performance has also been teased…

When: June 28, 2–4 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: Find month-long Virtual Pride programming info here; pridetoronto.com

Toronto Trans & Non-Binary Rally

The low-down: This year’s theme for the Pride Toronto Trans & Non-Binary Rally is “Kinder and Stronger Together.” A mix of live and pre-recorded speeches, performances, spoken word and other art will be shown—and you can apply to be part of it!

When: June 26, 1–3 p.m. ET

Fees: Free

Find it: Apply to perform or speak here; pridetoronto.com