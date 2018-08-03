The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Toronto

Ice cream is more than just a treat in Toronto—it’s a summer ritual, and people line up around the block to try the latest hot spots. But with new parlours opening every year, there are (almost) too many options to choose from. Narrow down your list with our cooler-than-cool round-up of the best ice cream in Toronto. And once you’ve gotten your fix in the city, click here to see our other Localist correspondents’ fave scoops from Vancouver to Halifax.

Booyah

Find it: 16 Vaughan Rd., booyah-inc.com

The atmosphere: This ice cream shop is super minimalist chic with black and white tiles throughout the space, but their hot pink neon “Booyah” sign adds a playful pop of colour. Plus, it always smells like freshly-baked cookies straight out of the oven, which is exactly what’s happening behind-the-scenes at this sweet spot.

Number of flavours: Over 25

Dietary friendly: Yes—they offer gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan ice cream, cones and cookies.

The most unique flavour: Nothing crazy—although you can get as wild as your heart (or stomach) desires with *all* the toppings.

Don’t miss: Don’t leave the parlour without an ice cream taco in hand—you get three scoops of your ice cream of choice, plus whip cream, chocolate and caramel sauce and toppings.

Eva’s Original Chimneys

Find it: 454 Bloor St. W, or catch their food truck throughout the city this summer, originalchimneys.com

The atmosphere: Enjoy your delish dessert in a welcoming parlour with charming, Hungarian-inspired décor. Their chimney cakes (a bread-like Hungarian pastry rolled into a cone shape) are baked fresh to order, filling the shop with the sweet scent of cinnamon. Drooling yet?

Number of flavours: 15 ice cream flavours and eight chimney cake flavours—plus spreads, layers and toppings galore!

Dietary friendly: Yes—they offer a number of dairy-free flavours, including O.G., Berry-Licious and PB&J. The majority of their chimney cakes (including the O.G.) are also vegan!

The most unique flavour: Thai Mango Sticky Rice

Don’t miss: Apple Crumble

Bang Bang Ice Cream & Bakery

Find it: 93 Ossinton Ave., bangbangicecream.ca

The atmosphere: This chic bakery-meets-ice cream shop is serving up scoops of ice cream between a variety of baked goods—from chocolate chip cookies to pastel-coloured macarons.

Number of flavours: 25

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have a few dairy-free gelatos, plus some vegan cookies to choose from, too.

The most unique flavour: They have some of the most innovative ice cream combos out there that are as delicious as they are creative—including their seasonal flavour Lychee Rosewater Raspberry (so chic, right?).

Don’t miss: Burnt Toffee—try it on the Big Bang cone (their take on a Hong Kong-style waffle cone) or in a cookie sandwich.

Dutch Dreams

Find it: 36 Vaughan Rd., dutchdreams.ca

The atmosphere: You can feel the family history in this ice cream parlour—the shop has been a sweet addition to the Toronto community for over 25 years and has been passed down from generation to generation (along with the family recipes). Every inch of the space is filled with antiques and vintage candy machines containing Dutch sweets. Plus, you can’t miss the bright yellow storefront while passing through the St. Clair West neighbourhood!

Number of flavours: 60 rotating flavours, plus three different kinds of sundaes and milkshakes

Dietary friendly: No

The most unique flavour: They’re known for their exquisite sundaes, featuring classic Dutch flavours (like, Dutch Chocolate) and fresh fruit.

Don’t miss: Royal Dutch Banana Split—three scoops of your favourite ice cream, surrounded by a split banana and fully loaded with toppings.

iHalo Krunch

Find it: 831 Queen St. W, ihalo-krunch.business.site

The atmosphere: The minimalist décor and marble accents provide the *perfect* (and v. aesthetically pleasing) backdrop for the black-on-black charcoal cones offered at this ice cream joint.

Number of flavours: Choose from six flavours (all of which you can get swirled), which can be infused with activated charcoal and served in house-made waffle cones made from coconut husks.

Dietary friendly: Yes—a vegan Ca Phe Da ice cream is available

The most unique flavour: The classic black on black charcoal ice cream on a charcoal cone—it’s one very photogenic dessert.

Don’t miss: Bean There, Done That—the vanilla bean soft serve proves that sometimes, less is more.