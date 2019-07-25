Our 10 Favourite Things From The Fancy New Tim Hortons in Toronto

On July 25, Tim Hortons will open its first-ever boutique café. Located on the ground floor of the Exchange Tower in downtown Toronto, the new café will offer all-new premium menu items alongside the traditional Tim’s staples.

These new menu items, which are only available at this location, are a lot more high-end than your typical double-double and honey crueller. Drinks include nitrogen-infused cold brew, iced matcha and a nitro peach-mango iced tea. The café will also feature a selection of espresso-based beverages and several milk options, including non-dairy alternatives like almond, soy and oat milk. Food-wise, there are a dozen “Dream” doughnuts prepared by bakers on site, four “Dream Timbits” and seven special lunch sandwich options that are prepared fresh, not frozen. Everything on the premium menu is slightly more expensive than standard Tim’s fare.

Located just below the brand’s head office, the café is designed to be part restaurant and part test kitchen—Tim Hortons will try out new menu items and gather customer feedback. Tim’s will also use the site to test new sustainability initiatives that will eventually be rolled out coast-to-coast, including a coffee cup made with 30 percent post-consumer recycled material, a strawless cold cup lid, paper straws, reusable china plates for in-restaurant use and 100 percent compostable cutlery.

Here are our 10 favourite items from the new fancy Tim Hortons:

Maple Bacon Dream Doughnut, $2

A classic Canadian flavour combo, this doughnut is dipped in Canadian maple syrup icing and topped with candied bacon. Though the base is very similar to a basic Tim’s doughnut, the saltiness of the bacon complements the sweetness of the maple syrup.

PB&J Dream Doughnut, $2

This childhood-classic-turned-doughnut is filled with raspberry jam and topped with peanut butter icing and crushed peanuts. The tried and true pairing of PB&J translated perfectly to doughnut form, and the crushed peanut topping gave the impression of crunchy peanut butter.

Brown Butter and Sea Salt Dream Doughnut, $2

This doughnut is covered in house-made brown-butter icing and topped with sea salt flakes. Similar to the maple bacon doughnut, the combination of sweet and salty really worked well together and was surprisingly sophisticated for a Tim’s doughnut.

Vanilla Bean Dip Dream Doughnut, $2

This doughnut is exactly the same as the classic original glaze, but improves the already great treat with a vanilla boost.

Cortado, $1.90

Tim’s baristas (not servers!) craft espresso drinks, including a smooth cortado, using single-origin beans. With two state-of-the-art espresso machines (and a variety of other fancy coffee brewing methods like manual presses and pour-over), the café offers a much more impressive and customizable coffee experience.

Tim’s Draft Latte, $3 for a medium

This iced latte drink is made from nitrogen-infused cold brew and layered with milk for a silky texture.



Nitro Peach Mango Iced Tea, $2.80 for a medium

This iced tea is a perfect summer sipper. The nitrogen infusion gives the tea a foamy texture which makes the drink creamy and refreshingly smooth.

Italian Muffuletta Sandwich, $8

Charcuterie, arugula, provolone, olive salad and garlic aioli get sandwiched in a crusty roll. We now wish standard Tim’s sandwiches had olive salad and garlic aioli for condiments, too.

Tuscan Caprese Sandwich, $6.50

Arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto and garlic aioli make up this yummy lunch option. In particular, we loved the soft, Tuscan-style bun and fresh veggies.

Pesto Chicken Wrap, $7.50

Grilled chicken, spinach, red peppers, pesto and cream cheese, all wrapped in a tortilla, make for a good option for a lighter lunch. We loved how the creamy pesto complemented the char of the grilled chicken.

