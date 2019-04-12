The Best Brunch Spots in Toronto

Brunch is more than a meal in Toronto; it is an integral part of life in the city. Our Sunday morning Instagram feeds would simply be incomplete without pictures of mimosas, eggs Benny and avocado toast to scroll through. All joking aside, in a city that loves brunch this much, it can be hard to figure out which hot spot you should be frequenting on your weekends. That’s why we crafted this list of the absolute best brunch in Toronto. The only thing we can’t help you with: bacon or sausage??

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Find it: 85 Hanna Ave. Suite 104, templekitchen.com

Open since: 1989

The rundown: Originally called Mildred Pierce and residing in the west end, this charming resto made the move to Liberty Village in 2008 with an updated name and more modern feel.

What to order: Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes: their extra fluffy pancakes, drizzled with Lanark County maple syrup

Wish

Find it: 3 Charles St. E, wishintoronto.com

Open since: 2011

The rundown: A touch of South Beach in Toronto, the inviting space is also home to a stellar heated patio with rustic charm.

What to order: Wish’s eggs florentine, with spinach and parmesan fondue, is the perfect veggie brunch dish.

Cluny

Find it: 35 Tank House Ln., clunybistro.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Nestled in the heart of the Distillery District, this spacious bistro serves up French-inspired fare with a modern twist.

What to order: The croquet madame, the most French of the brunch dishes, made with Gruyère cheese, Mornay sauce and a fried egg

Portland Variety

Find it: 587 King St. W, portlandvariety.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: For some breakfast classics, be sure to secure a reso—there’s rarely lull at this Insta-worthy locale.

What to order: Smashed avocado toast—served on sourdough with perfectly poached eggs

Aunties & Uncles

Find it: 74 Lipincott Ave., auntiesanduncles.ca

Open since: 1998

The rundown: This place is tiny, so if you’re heading there with more than one other person on a Saturday, be prepared to wait. But trust us—it’s worth it.

What to order: The breakfast tacos, with house-made chorizo and cilantro sour cream, served on warm tortillas

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Find it: 810 St. Clair Ave. W, emmascountrykitchen.com

Open since: 2012

The rundown: Venture north of the Annex for some seriously good comfort food, and some signature cocktails to wash it down.

What to order: Wild blueberry and pear oatmeal, topped with brown sugar and almonds, and baked until it’s golden brown

Smith

Find it: 533 Church St., smithrestaurant.com

Open since: 2010

The rundown: On the north end of the Village, this trendy townhouse-turned-restaurant serves up fresh takes on comfort food and has a covered patio that’s open year-round.

What to order: The brisket hash, made with spice braised brisket, smoked cheddar, two poached eggs and smothered in bérnaise sauce

Tennessee Tavern

Find it: 1554 Queen St. West, tennesseetavern.ca

Open since: 2017

The rundown: Operated by the same chef who owns Toronto hot spots Bar Isabel and Bar Raval, Tennessee iss Parkdale’s go-to for eastern European food like pierogies, giant pretzels and pickled everything.

What to order: Pierogies, of course, boiled with bacon, onions and scallions

Bonjour Brioche

Find it: 812 Queen St. E, bonjourbrioche.com

Open since: 1997

The rundown: Walk into this French cafe and try not to be tempted by the smell of freshly baked baguettes and croissants. Both breakfast and brunch are served all day at this east-end staple.

What to order: The smoked salmon with scrambled eggs and rosti potato, topped with creamed horseradish and caviar

Lady Marmalade

Find it: 265 Broadview Ave., ladymarmalade.ca

Open since: 2009

The rundown: Owned and operated by a brother-sister duo, this airy brunch spot was born in Victoria, BC, but relocated to Toronto ten years ago.

What to order: The Moroccan scramble, with either tofu or eggs, lots of veggies, olives and spiced chickpeas

Maha’s

Find it: 226 Greenwood Ave., mahasbrunch.com

Open since: 2014

The rundown: Named after the founder’s mother and the head chef, this brunch-only restaurant serves traditional Egyptian breakfast food.

What to order: Egyptian falafel, with soft-boiled eggs inside, and served with cumin home fries and salata balady, an Egyptian mixed salad

Chadwick’s

Find it: 268 Howland Ave., chadwicks.ca

Open since: 2011

The rundown: Formerly called Fanny Chadwick’s after the 19th-century playwright, this Annex diner serves up Canadian, British and Latin American dishes.

What to order: The drowned omelette, smothered in a sauce made with Oaxaca cheese, salsa roja, salsa verde and cotija cheese