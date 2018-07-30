Cancel Your Plans—the Rosé Picnic is Back in Toronto This August!

Calling all rosé lovers! This is *not* a drill—The Rosé Picnic is back in Toronto for the second year in a row and we. are. stoked. If you were wondering what our idea of heaven on earth is, this festival is it. On Aug. 11 from noon to 11 p.m., the newly restored Stanley Barracks grounds at Hotel X Toronto (111 Princes’ Blvd.) will be transformed into a pink oasis with blankets, balloons and booze all in our fave rosy hue.

So, switch up your reg girl’s night out at your neighbourhood bar and treat your crew to bottomless rosé, gourmet food by celeb chef Mark McEwan (think: Korean-style chicken tacos, tuna poké bowls, strawberry mini doughnuts and more) and flower crowns—plus, a red-hot line-up of DJs, like Mark Oliver, iKhan, Waves and more. Need a break from all of the sippin’? You can get your glam on at the Lâncome station with makeup touch-ups or manis at their on-site nail bar.

Bonus: $2.50 from each ticket sold will go toward Feeding Canadian Kids, so you can feel good about your day of indulgence.

Before you head out, here are some hot tips:

Bring your ID (obvi) Leave your cash at home—it’s debit and credit card only And don’t forget to wear your chicest pink and white ensemble

Can’t wait to see all the Insta snaps!