Where to Order Mother's Day Flowers Online

So your mom told you not to get her anything for Mother’s Day *and* we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We have the solution: surprise the special moms (or mother figures) in your life by ordering them a bouquet of flowers online. Many of the floral shops on this list offer same-day delivery but make sure to give yourself more than a day for shipping—you won’t be the only person ordering a floral arrangement online so expect COVID-19-related shipping delays. Here’s where to order flowers online Canada.
Canada-wide
Callia Flowers, calliaflowers.com
- Availability: Callia Flowers delivers fresh flowers to most parts of Canada except Quebec, Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories. (Note: While we have included a top-rated local florist in Yukon Territory in the list below, flower delivery to Nunavut and the Northwest Territories is not readily available. Check national flower shop aggregators like Teleflora and Bloomex for availability.)
- Price: The flower assortment (and delivery fee) varies by province but you can send beautiful arrangements from around $59-99, plus they offer add-ons including tea, jewellery and chocolate.
- Top pick: “The Sparkle,” filled with a modern combination of fluffy white hydrangeas, soft antique roses and two kinds of eucalyptus, is a no-brainer.
British Columbia
Vancouver
Celsia Florist, celsiaflorist.com
- Availability: This Vancouver florist offers up everything from trendy potted snake plants and beautiful seasonal bouquets of tulips at pretty affordable prices to chic OTT arrangements, if you’re feeling a little more spend-y. They deliver throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.
- Price: $35-250
- Top pick: The charming “Posy Bouquet” is the perfect (and most reasonably priced) pick me up, featuring a curated assortment of seasonal blooms for a cute $35.
Victoria
Petals Plus, petalsplus.com
- Availability: This longstanding flower biz (they’ve been operating for over 30 years!) delivers to Victoria and surrounding areas.
- Price: Bouquets will run you $40-100, while the stunning “Orchid Bowl” rings in at $150.
- Top pick: “A West Coast Mother’s Day” combines classic blooms (like pale pink roses) with contemporary touches (like fresh blasts of spring greens) in a fresh teal vase. Love a flower vase you’ll *actually* want to use again.
View this post on Instagram
I wake up every day thinking that this day will be brighter than yesterday 🌞 This bright and fun arrangement is a reminder that each day is better than the one that came before 💐 A Bright New Day is available as part of our Uplifting Arrangements Collection 🌼🌹🌻 www.PetalsPlus.com . . #spring2020 #seasonal #florist #victoriaflorist #floral #yyj #floraldesigner #floralarrangement #flowersofinstagram #victoriaflorist
Alberta
Edmonton
Best Buds, bestbuds.ca
- Availability: This Edmonton-based flower shop is offering delivery to Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert or “Porch Pick Up” at the Lavender House of everything from a sweet subtle arrangements, like fresh spring flowers arranged in a mason jar, to an extravagant vase of hydrangeas, calla lilies and roses in a luxe vase.
- Price: $20-325
- Delivery fee: Delivery within the cities of Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert is a flat rate of $14.95. For areas outside of these cities, Best Buds says to give them a call at 780-488-1302.
- Top pick: The “Watermelon Jar,” featuring flowers in punchy shades of pink and crimson framed by crisp greenery, is a surefire winner.
Awesome Blossom, awesomeblossom.com
- Availability: Based in Edmonton, this florist delivers all over the province of Alberta.
- Price: $24-150
- Top pick: I’m partial to “Sweet Surprise,” a lovely combo of magenta roses, pale pink and lavender daisies and classic spray roses.
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Quinn and Kim’s Flowers, saskatoonflowers.com
- Availability: This sweet flower shop delivers to Saskatoon and surrounding areas. (Check out the full list of neighbourhoods they service here.)
- Price: $35-115
- Top pick: Who wouldn’t love the “Pitcher of Brights,” a punchy bunch of peach and coral flowers with pops of green delivered in a cute reusable pistachio-hued pitcher?
Manitoba
Brandon
The BloomBox, bloomboxonline.com
- Availability: Based in Brandon, this local shop delivers across Manitoba; they also offer free same-day delivery within Brandon.
- Price: $60-150
- Top pick: A bundle of soft lavender roses would love pretty damn dainty perched on my desk, you?
Read this next: 16 Canadian Mother’s Day Gifts That Ship Locally
Ontario
Toronto
Wild North Flowers, wildnorthflowers.com
- Availability: This chic downtown Toronto floral designer offers contact-less delivery within the GTA and surrounding areas, including Whitby, Newmarket and Burlington. Delivery fee (from $9-18) varies by area; check here for the full list.
- Price: $89-455 for fresh flowers; $65 for the most charming bouquets of dried “Bunny Tails.”
- Top pick: “A Wild North Favourite” is a luxurious mix of pink, purple and white blooms nestled in a cool copper vase.
Tonic Blooms, tonicblooms.com
- Availability: This Toronto florist offers no-contact delivery in the downtown core and GTA.
- Price: $64-86
- Top pick: The “Coral Chameleon Peonies” is an instant mood-booster.
Ottawa
Bloomfields Flowers, bloomfields.ca
- Availability: Family-owned flower shop Bloomfields has two Ottawa locations and is offering both pick-up and contact-less delivery.
- Price: $50-95
- Top pick: “Spring Bulbs in Terra Cotta” is exactly what is sounds like—a fresh combo of tulips, daffodils and more accented by moss and greenery in a sleek terra cotta bowl.
Sudbury
Bella Flora, bellaflora.ca
- Availability: This Sudbury flower shop delivers to surrounding areas including Chelmsford and Falconbridge (peep the full list of delivery areas here) along with curb-side pick-up.
- Price: $65-100
- Top pick: “Be Lovable” will definitely be loved (see what we did there?) with its fiery pink gerberas, magenta garden roses, mini orange spray roses, and purple tulips.
Quebec
Montreal and West Island
Westmount Florist, westmountflorist.com
- Availability: This beloved Montreal florist has two locations, one downtown and one in the West Island suburb of Pointe Claire, and is offering contact-less delivery in and around both areas.
- Price: $50-175
- Top pick: The “Ilene” because you can’t go wrong with 30 pink, lilac and white tulips in a simple glass vase.
Quebec City
Fleuriste La Pousse Verte, fleuristelapousseverte.com
- Availability: This family-owned and operated business is based in Ste Foy and delivers all around Quebec City.
- Price: $35-130
- Top pick: The “Mid Mod Brights Bouquet” is a two-in-one gift—pink roses, peach gerberas, green cushion spray chrysanthemums and more nestled in a chic mid-century ceramic planter.
Read this next: 6 Creative Ideas For Celebrating Mother’s Day from a Distance
New Brunswick
Moncton
MacArthurs Flower Shop, macarthursflowershop.com
- Availability: The Moncton-based flower shop has been serving the community for over 60 (!) years and offers no-contact delivery to Moncton, Dieppe, Memramcook, Riverview and Shediac.
- Price: $40-100
- Top pick: Yes, I clicked on “My Girl” purely because of its cute name but the all-pink arrangement of snapdragons, roses, carnations and more is *also* sweet as heck.
Nova Scotia
Halifax
Blossomshops, blossomshops.ca
- Availability: This florist offers same-day delivery in and around Halifax, including to Dartmouth, Eastern Passage and Spryfield. Check out the full list of delivery areas here.
- Price: $50-105
- Top pick: “Sweet as Lemonade” combines some of the most cheerful blooms, including sunflowers and white roses, in a small wooden box fashioned after a window box planter.
Newfoundland
Mount Pearl
Floral-Elegance, mountpearlflowers.com
- Availability: Headquartered in Mount Pearl, NL, this flower boutique delivers to Ferryland, St John’s, Conception Bay South and more. (Click here for the full list.)
- Price: $65-110
- Top pick: The “Crimson Gerberas” bouquet combines vibrant red gerberas with silver dollar eucalyptus and petal pink hydrangea for a modern, but still cheerful, arrangement.
Prince Edward Island
Charlottetown
Hearts and Flowers, heartsandflowers.ca
- Availability: This Charlottetown shop accepts online and phone orders, and delivers to Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall.
- Price: $26-120
- Top pick: “Dreaming Blush” is an actual dream—peach, pink and dusty blue garden roses, hydrangea, ranunculus, larkspur and oncidium orchids in a clear cylinder vase.
Yukon Territory
Whitehorse
In Bloom Flowers, inbloomflowersyukon.com
- Availability: This Whitehorse-based flower shop is offering both pick-up and no-contact delivery.
- Price: $40-300
- Top pick: The “Victorian Teacup” is a delightful mix of pink and crème roses in a charming ceramic teacup.