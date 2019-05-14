Where to Go for the Best Nail Art in Vancouver

Sometimes, the ultimate accessory is not propping up your feet, hanging off your arm or bedecking your hair—it’s on your fingertips. Ditch the OTT bag because statement-making nails are all the rage right now and, ICYMI, nail art is a beauty trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So, if you’ve been dying to give an ombre French mani or cat eye nails a try, check out one of our picks for the best nail salons in Vancouver to make it happen.

THE Salon Beauty Bar

Find it: 505 Thurlow St., thesalonbeautybar.com

The vibe: THE Salon is all about bio sculpture gel, for a quick application and finish that lasts.

Prices: $28 (regular), $45 (shellac), nail art prices upon consultation

Ask for: Mamiko or Myla, who both create one-of-a-kind designs

La Lotus Nail Spa

Find it: 625 Davie St., lalotusnailspa.com

The vibe: While they also do lash extensions, La Lotus is known for nails—techs stay up to date on the latest technology and trends, so you receive nothing but the best service.

Prices: $24 (regular), $46 (shellac), $5 extra per nail (nail art)

Ask for: Viv, who can embellish nails like no other

Soho Nail Boutique

Find it: 2868 West Broadway, sohonailboutique.com

The vibe: This welcoming boutique is all about making you feel right at home—they’ll even give you a tour of the space if you’ve got the time.

Prices: $33 (regular), $43 (shellac), $2 to $3 extra (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Melissa Yang can deck out your tips with Swarovski diamonds for some added bling sans accessories.

Lily & Roo

Find it: 2575 West Broadway St., lilyandroo.ca

The vibe: Lily & Roo uses only ethically sourced products made with natural ingredients, and strives to make an experience in their salon about more than just getting your nails done.

Prices: $30 (regular), $40 (shellac), $5 and up (nail art)

Ask for: Natsumi and Chloe both specialize in marble designs and dainty nail drawings.

Joy Ride

Find it: 1758 West 4th Ave., joyridevancouver.com

The vibe: Self-care is their game, and that means luxe treatments with natural products, iPads at every seat and fancy coffees on repeat.

Prices: $36 (regular), $47 (shellac), price depends on the intricacy of the designs

Ask for: Yoana specializes in floral patterns—her signature nail art style is a pretty spring garden.

Minoko

Find it: 4500 Kingsway, minokonailstudio.com

The vibe: Minoko is a scent-free environment, and one of the few Bio Sculpture-certified nail salons in Vancouver. Head into their pretty space with lots of ideas for OTT designs.

Prices: $25 (regular), $65 (shellac), price depends on the intricacy of the designs

Ask for: Annie or Vivienne, who both specialize in Japanese-inspired 3D nail art

Varnish Nail Longue

Find it: 1268 Pacific Blvd., varnishnails.ca

The vibe: The highly trained team at Varnish is all about giving you the most calming mani experience around, while keeping cleanliness and safety at the top of their priority list. They also offer a loyalty rewards program, where you can redeem 300 points for $15 off your service.

Prices: $33 (regular), $48 (shellac), $1 extra per minute depending on the intricacy of the design (nail art)

Ask for: Owner Linh Khuu creates customized colours and art based on each client she works with.

Spirit Nails

Find it: 1275 Robson St., spiritnails.ca

The vibe: This classic nail salon, amped up with neon lights, specializes in affordable gel and acrylic nails with 3D embellishments.

Prices: $21 (regular), $31 (shellac), $3 and up (nail art)

Ask for: Lyndsay, whose go-to design is the ombre French tip