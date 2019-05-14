Where to Go for the Best Nail Art in Toronto

There’s no denying that Toronto is a hotspot for nail art. No matter your style, there’s a salon to satisfy every mani enthusiast. Whether you want to try the latest trends, like cat eye nails or neon nails, or you want to go for a simple nude mani with a subtle graphic design, these extra-special spots won’t disappoint. If you’re looking for somewhere new to try—or your fave go-to is simply booked up—check out one of our picks for the best nail salons in Toronto.

Her Majesty’s Pleasure

Find it: 556 King Street W., hermajestyspleasure.ca

The vibe: Housed inside the chic Fashion House condo building, this nail spa is also home to a coffee and cocktail bar, so you can treat yourself to a bevvy while your nails get decorated.

Prices: $40 (regular), $56 (shellac), $65 to $80 (nail art)

Ask for: Asha Harding is the queen of tortoise shell and animal prints. One of her cow designs even got featured in Vogue Korea.

Tips Nail Bar

Find it: 848 Danforth Ave. & 1243 Dundas St. W, tipsnailbar.ca

The vibe: You’re in expert hands with the manicurists at Tips, whose creative designs not only draw in the masses to their Danforth and Dundas West locations, but many of the artists have graced the editorial spreads of top Canadian mags with their skills.

Prices: $40 (regular), $58 (shellac), $10+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: While all the techs at Tips are amazing at their craft, some fan faves include owner Leeanne Colley, Melissa Forrest and Nargis Khan.

Naked Beauty Bar

Find it: 889 Dundas St W., nakedbeautybar.com

The vibe: This uber chill space combines a contemporary modern esthetic with curated music and natural beauty brands for a super-zen atmosphere. If you’re unsure of the design you’re looking for, they offer a gel special that features curated designs to choose from.

Prices: $40 (regular), $55 (shellac), $10+ extra (nail art)

Ask for: Neketa Sitaram, who nails graphic designs, holographic tips and negative space tips.

Ritual

Find it: 571 Wellington St. W, ritualtoronto.com

The vibe: Aiming to make your visits to west end space a habit, Ritual is all about taking care of you from head to toe—along with manis and pedis, they also offer hair cuts/colour, hair removal, brow and lash treatments, makeup applications and facials.

Prices: $35 (regular), $52 (shellac), $15 and up (nail art)

Ask for: Ka Yee Or, who pumps out some crazy designs including geometrics, glossy marbles and ombré effects.

Pinky’s Nails

Find it: 365 Clinton St., pinkysnails.com

The vibe: This low-key yet luxe spot is run out of Justin Cappelletti’s private studio—he paints drag queens and performers’ tips for showtime, so you know his designs are OTT in the best way.

Prices: $25 (regular), $30 (shellac), $35 to $50 (nail art)

Ask for: Co-owner Cappelletti has gained a reputation for his glam nails. He’s your go-to for glitter tips and any hand-painted design your heart (and nails) desire.

Wow Wow Nails

Find it: 802 Dundas St. W, wowwownails.com

The vibe: Nail art enthusiasts take note: This salon and store not only transforms your tips with statement designs, it also sells DIY nail prods—scroll through their Instagram if you’re in need of some major nail art inspo.

Prices: $15 (regular), $20 (shellac), $2 to $28 extra depending on the design (nail art)

Ask for: Manager Nina Wong for gorgeous ombré French nails, Insta-worthy marble or a rose quartz design; or ask for Sailyna Phan for an impressive free-hand design (her fave: a seriously adorbs unicorn).

Cures

Find it: 171 East Liberty St., curesstudio.com

The vibe: With its all-white interior—save for the deep blue velvet couch—this space will instantly make you feel zen. And maybe give you a little mani inspo?

Prices: $25 (regular), $45 (shellac), price depending on difficulty (art)

Ask for: Ami is the lead tech and trainer at Cures, and her speciality is treatment-based manicures, which means she’s your girl if your nails are weak and broken from Shellac and acrylics.

Sekai

Find it: 968 Queen St. W, sekaibeauty.com

The vibe: Sekai is heaven in West Queen West, and you’ll feel the busyness of the city melt away as soon as you walk in. With a variety of natural and vegan nail polishes to choose from, you can both look and feel great when you leave, too.

Prices: $30 (regular), $40 (shellac), starting at $5 (art)

Ask for: Yoru Yared, who creates super clean lines for the perfect graphic mani, every time.

Get Gelled

Find it: 12 Irwin Ave., getgelled.com

The vibe: Get Gelled uses polish shades imported from South Korea to achieve their flawless and minimalist designs. The salon’s interior is comfy and cosy, with lots of room for you and all your friends.

Prices: $35 (regular), $55 (shellac), price depends on difficulty (art)

Ask for: Ami, who’s a pro at all things chrome, from mirror nails to ombré to reflective rainbow designs.

Holdengrace

Find it: 1836 Bloor St. W, holdengracehighpark.com

The vibe: The interior of this salon is 100% going to inspire your next redecoration. Between the hammered gold accents and furniture that looks like it belongs in a library, you’ll have lots to look at while you’re getting your nails done.

Prices: $32 (regular), $50 (shellac), starting at $6 (art)

Ask for: Kassandra, who does stunning work with graphic art in pastels and primaries, and lots of negative space