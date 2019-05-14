Where to Go for the Best Nail Art in Montreal

Unlike some more questionable trends, nail art is a beauty craze that we can actually get behind. And ICYMI, Instagram is all over the fad—#nailart has over 56 million posts (and counting). If you need to spice up your feed—and your life—you have to check out our picks for the best nail salons in Montreal. Whether you want to try vivid neon nails or a subtle rose-gold design, you can’t go wrong with these hot spots for nail art.

Barbarella

Find it: 3833 St. Jacques, barbarellaspa.com

The vibe: This chic spa is all about empowerment, aiming to give you a boost to feel like the most beautiful version of you.

Prices: $32 (regular), $44 (shellac), art from $2 to $30, depending on difficulty

Ask for: Jessica Brabenec, especially if you’re looking for hand-painted artwork.

Candy Nail Bar

Find it: 6218 St-Hubert, candynailbar.com

The vibe: This boutique-like nail bar is all about pampering, providing top-notch customer service with some of the most amazing nail art in the city.

Prices: $25-$40 (regular), $40 (shellac), $3 to $60 for nail art, depending on difficulty

Ask for: Just a few of the amazing sets pumped out by owner Tamara Di Lullo include shimmering geode nails and designs inspired by Gucci Ghost.

JLounge

Find it: 1057 St. Laurent Blvd., jloungespa.ca

The vibe: The team at J Lounge aims to make your experience a memorable one, offering up tea and creating an atmosphere that feels homey and welcoming.

Prices: $19 (regular), starting at $28 (shellac), starting at $5 (nail art)

Ask for: Jophie, who creates amazingly detailed sets.

Lio Fratelli

Find it: 100 Laurier Ave. W, liofratelli.com

The vibe: Lio Fratelli has been a go-to for Montreal manis for two decades, and they have a huge wall of everyone’s favourite flip flops: Havaianas. Get a pedi, and grab a pair in a contrasting colour.

Prices: $40 (regular), $60 (shellac), nail art prices depending on difficulty

Ask for: Elisabeth specializes in Brazilian manicures, so you’ll always get a perfect finish, and your colour right to the edges of your nails.

Blome

Find it: 46 McGill St., blome.ca

The vibe: With the perfect atmosphere for a bachelorette party, Blome is a little slice of affordable luxury in the city. And, since it’s a blow-dry bar too, you can save a little time at the end of your mani appointment to get your hair done.

Prices: $30 (regular), $40 (shellac), nail art prices depending on difficulty

Ask for: Chiara specializes in hand-painted designs, so go to her if you’re looking for intricate artwork.

NStyle

Find it: 1500 McGill College Ave., nstyleintl.ca

The vibe: Kick back in NStyle’s serene blue-and-white environment and watch your fave Netflix show while your hands get pampered.

Prices: $30 (regular), $49 (shellac), nail art prices depending on difficulty

Ask for: Jully or Jenny—both specialize in nail art and extensions

Runway Beauty Bar

Find it: 677 St. Catherine St. W, runwaybeautybar.com

The vibe: Escape from the bustle of the mall and relax at Runway, where you can get a speedy manicure that’ll look like it took hours to put together.

Prices: $20 (regular), $43 (shellac), starting at $7

Ask for: Judy has exceptional colour application skills, and is super detail-oriented. Ask for her if you want something more complex.

Loft

Find it: 539 Bonsecours Rd., loftnailbar.com

The vibe: Owned by a husband-and-wife duo that prides themselves on both cleanliness and quality services, the space is Instagrammable and perfect for a girls’ outing.

Prices: Starting at $25 (regular), add $10 (shellac), starting at $5 (art)

Ask for: If you want graphic nail art, ask for Samantha.

Espace Blanc

Find it: 300 René Levesque, espaceblanc.ca

The vibe: Super modern and full-service, this salon has everything you need to feel totally pampered, including a top-notch manicure, of course.

Prices: $30 (regular), $41 (shellac), nail art prices depending on difficulty

Ask for: Andrea for the best treatment manicures with the salon’s favourite products from SpaRitual