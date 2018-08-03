The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Halifax

One of the best parts of summer is the abundance of ice-cold snacks, and we just can’t resist lining up for the trendy treat du jour. Get your appetite (and your Insta feed) ready for the best ice cream in Halifax. And if you’re looking to go on a cross-Canada ice cream tour—um, can we come too, please?—click here to sample the best cones from coast to coast.

Benny’s Ice Cream Truck

Find it: Parked throughout Nova Scotia at all of the hottest events and festivals, bennysicecream.ca

The atmosphere: Keep an eye out for the turquoise truck throughout the province—you can’t miss it!

Number of flavours: Seven signature ice cream options and six ice cream drinks (like a good ol’ milkshake), along with occasional specials.

Dietary friendly: Yes—vegan options are available, including raspberry sorbet and a banana split.

The most unique flavour: The Elvis with peanut butter, banana and bacon bits.

Don’t miss: The London Fog—earl grey tea with lavender and vanilla ice cream.

Dairy Bar by Manual Food & Drink Co.

Find it: They’re opened all summer at Stillwell Beer Garden (5688 Spring Garden Rd.), manualfoodanddrinkco.com

The atmosphere: The small team is super friendly, and the old fashioned dairy house and wooden menu will *totally* give you summer ~vibes~. Plus, there’s a walk-up take-out window to order a treat on-the-go while you enjoy the beautiful park.

Number of flavours: Two rotating soft serve flavours. You can also choose from two sundaes and plenty of toppings.

Dietary friendly: Yes—they offer a few vegan ice pops and freezies supplied by Lemon Dog’s Lemonade.

The most unique flavour: Nothing too out-there—although plain ruffled potato chips can add a salty edge to your sundae.

Don’t miss: Classic vanilla with a house-made cereal crunch.

Dee Dee’s Ice Cream

Find it: 110 Peggy’s Point Rd. in the summer, 5668 Cornwallis St. year-round, deedees.ca

The atmosphere: This warm and inviting ice cream shop is located in a tiny eatery just one block away from the Halifax Common.

Number of flavours: 18 rotated daily

Dietary friendly: Yes—they offer a few dairy-free sorbets.

The most unique flavour: Mexican chocolate—dark chocolate with a kick of cayenne (muy caliente!)

Don’t miss: Creamsicle, a quality riff on the childhood classic.