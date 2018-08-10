The Best Pride Events in Calgary to Spread the Love

Pride Week is one of our fave times of the year. It is a chance to celebrate the LGBTQ community, as well as reflect on how far we still have to go to make it more inclusive for all. Whether you want to belt out your fave Beyoncé tunes at karaoke, cheer on your local football team or sip cocktails on a chic patio, there is something for everyone in our round-up of the best Pride events in Calgary. Travelling this summer? You’ll find the best Pride events from Vancouver to St. John’s here.

When: August 24–September 3



Pride Parade

The low-down: The diversity of this family-friendly parade is worth noting—a variety of organizations, politicians, churches and even furry friends all come out to celebrate the LGBTQ community in the parade.

When: September 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Starts at 3 St. SE and 6 Ave. and ends at Prince’s Island Park, calgarypride.ca

Queer Country Line Dancing



The low-down: Grab your cowboy boots and practise your best “yeehaw” for this Pride-themed beginner’s line dance workshop that will have you dancing all night long.

When: August 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fees: Free for admission

Find it: 1000 9 Ave. SW, Dickens Pub, calgarypride.ca

Pride Block Party



The low-down: Spend an evening at this arts and culture hub, enjoying music from Neighbour and Girls on Deck’s DJ Molly Fi and being mesmerized by The Diva Drag Show, Alive Danceworks, the Fake Mustache Drag King Troupe and Safire Hoop Dance.

When: August 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees: Free for admission

Find it: 1020 2 Ave NW, Containr Site in Sunnyside, calgarypride.ca

Naked Girls Reading Presents: Pride!

The low-down: This empowering event is all about body positivity and celebrating LGBTQ authors, readers and literary works in a safe and inclusive space.

When: August 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Find it: 1006 11 Ave. SW, Twisted Element, calgarypride.ca

Pride in the Park

The low-down: Continue the parade celebration into the afternoon at Prince’s Island Park, where live music, booze and gorgeous summer weather await.

When: September 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fees: Free

Find it: Prince’s Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. SW