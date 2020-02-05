The 10 Best Ski Resorts Around Vancouver

British Columbia is blessed with a plethora of ski resorts that offer every sort of winter activity you can imagine—from skiing to snowboarding to snow-shoeing, and much, much more. Luckily for Vancouverites, plenty of them are within driving distance of the city, making for the perfect weekend getaway.

If you’re not an avid skier and prefer to enjoy the view of fresh powder in a cozy sweater with a hot toddy in hand, you’re in luck. These resorts are not only impressive ski destinations in their own right but they’re also known for more than their superb slopes. So whether you love getting your slalom on all day or would rather practice the fine art of après-ski, there’s plenty to do at these 10 ski resorts.

SilverStar Mountain Resort

Find it: 123 Shortt St, Silver Star Mountain, skisilverstar.com

The rundown: SilverStar Mountain Resort has boasts an impressive terrain without the crowds that usually accompany it. The charming Victorian-style village has everything — hotels, restaurants, shops and bars — all within feet of the slopes. SilverStar offers Canada’s first all-inclusive lift ticket, bundling access to their wide variety of winter activities, and in March, the resort will play host to the SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival, a collaboration that brings together food, arts, sports and music.

Cost: $106 per person for one day, $1,449 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 132

Night skiing: Yes

Spa: A full-service Aveda day spa, Elevate Spa offers treatments rooted in ancient Indian Ayurvedic practices.

Restaurants: With 17 dining options to choose from, there’s something to satisfy every palate and mood.

Apex Mountain Resort

Find it: 1000 Stray Horse Rd, Hedley, apexresort.com

The rundown: Located in the Okanagan, Apex Mountain Resort may not be as well-known or as large as nearby Big White and SilverStar resorts but with four terrain parks and 500 meters of vertical, this ski-in-ski-out resort is no less impressive. Each year, Apex hosts Brewski, a craft beer, cider, and spirits festival at the Gunbarrel Saloon, which was dubbed the best après-ski bar in the country by Ski Canada Magazine.

Cost: $87 per person for one day, $1,199 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 79

Night skiing: Yes

Spa: No

Restaurants: Apex has four dining options including a bistro serving up mouth-watering baked goods and a cafeteria-style joint offering fast food that hits the spot after a day of shredding the slopes.

Fernie Alpine Resort

Find it: 5339 Fernie Ski Hill Rd., Fernie, skifernie.com

The rundown: With its abundant snowfall and remarkable terrains, Fernie Alpine Resort attracts an expert level of skiers. It also gets its fair share of craft beer lovers. Extolled as one of the best brewers in the province, Fernie Brewing Company beers can be found on tap at many of the local watering holes, and unique accommodations include Fernie RV Resort’s glamping yurts. It’s not hard to see why Rolling Stone once bestowed the honour of the “Coolest Town in North America” on Fernie.

Cost: $120 per person for one day, $1,759 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 142

Night skiing: Yes

Spa: Névé Spa at Lizard Creek Lodge offers soothing spa treatments designed collaboratively with Rocky Mountain Soap Company.

Restaurants: Fernie has 29 dining options on the mountain and in town, including an ice bar and sub-zero tasting room at Lizard Creek Lodge that features vodkas from across the globe that go down as smoothly as your ski run.

Sun Peaks Resort

Find it: 1280 Alpine Road, Sun Peaks, sunpeaksresort.com

The rundown: If you want to avoid the heavy crowds of Whistler, head over to Sun Peaks, the next largest resort, but with significantly fewer crowds. Terrains satisfy levels from beginner to expert. Other activities include dog sledding, tubing, tobogganing, snowmobiling, snow-Segways, a bungee trampoline park and horse-drawn sleigh rides. For the foodies, the wine will be flowing with tasty snacks abound at Sun Peaks’ Wine and Food Festival in early March.

Cost: $115 per person for one to two days, $1,429 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 137

Night skiing: No

Spa: Located in Kookaburra Lodge, Sun Peaks Spa’s offerings include body-melting massages, foot soaks, back scrubs and facials.

Restaurants: With 25 restaurants, including recent additions The Magic Cattleguard Taps and Takeout and Ohana Deli Market & Meals To-Go, you have your choice of après-ski spots.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Find it: 2950 Camozzi Rd, Revelstoke, revelstokemountainresort.com

The rundown: At an elevation of 1,713 metres, Revelstoke Mountain Resort claims the highest vertical drop of any ski resort in North America. In addition to classic Nordic skiing, Revelstoke also offers heli-skiing, cat-skiing and backcountry skiing. Indoor fun includes Bison Lodge’s 28-foot natural wall for rock climbing.

Cost: $114 per person for one day, $1,499 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 75

Night skiing: No

Spa: Located in The Sutton Place Hotel, Sointula Massage & Day Spa is not a bad way to unwind after a day on the slopes. The spa uses Seaflora products made from local organic seaweed from Vancouver Island.

Restaurants: From Asian-inspired cuisine to a good old burger shack, Revelstoke has five dining options to fuel up before and after you hit the slopes.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Find it: 1500 Kicking Horse Trail, Golden, kickinghorseresort.com

The rundown: One of the highest verticals in North America, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is a multi-level ski resort, with enough black and double-black diamond terrain to satisfy even the most expert skiers, as well as several easier cat-tracks for those on a beginner level. Breathtaking views of Kicking Horse’s peaks await at the top of the iron-wrought “Stairway to Heaven” staircase. In February, the resort will play host to the Snow King Mask Parade, a celebration complete with dancing, music, fire spinning and circus acts.

Cost: $120 per person for one day, $1,709 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 120+

Night skiing: No

Spa: The Winston Lodge spa offers plenty of R&R options with their sauna, hot tub and Swedish massage treatments.

Restaurants: Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has seven different dining options, from Eagle’s Eye Restaurant, a scenic mountain top dining experience, to The Wolf’s Den, which serves up gourmet burgers and beers in a cozy log cabin.

Whistler Blackcomb

Find it: 4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, whistlerblackcomb.com

The rundown: Constantly topping best skiing lists, Whistler Blackcomb is the largest ski resort in North America, attracting ski and snowboard enthusiasts from all over the world (read: expect crowds). The resort played host to the 2010 Winter Olympics and is home to the Peak2Peak gondola which provides a scenic ride between Whistler’s twin mountains. Beyond skiing, the off-slope activities like the thriving nightlife scene, Audain Art Museum, and Vallea Lumina, an interactive guided night experience through the woods, make it worth the long line-ups.

Cost: $161 per person for one day, season passes for 2019/2020 are sold out

Number of runs: 200+

Night skiing: No

Spa: Among the many spas at the resort, Scandinave Spa Whistler is the ultimate destination for relaxation, with hot and cold hydrotherapy and a stunning view to boot.

Restaurants: Whistler Blackcomb is home to more than 170 dining destinations, including award-winning fine dining experience Araxi, which has won the title of best restaurant in Whistler year over year.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Find it: 1 Strathcona Parkway, Mount Washington, mountwashington.ca

The rundown: During the 2010 Winter Olympics, many national teams trained at Mount Washington Alpine Resort, so you know the skiing is top-notch here. At the top of the Scenic Chairlift Rides are picture-perfect views overlooking the Salish Sea and Strathcona Park. The breathtaking alpine-to-ocean panoramas are worth the trip to this resort alone.

Cost: $99 per person for one day, $1,099 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 82

Night skiing: Yes

Spa: Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa’s Pacific Mist offers the Pacific Mist Hydropath, which is made up of sandstone sculpted caves and pools, crafted to resemble the West Coast shoreline. You’ll find a Swiss shower, mineral pool, and a waterfall massage as you make your way along the path.

Restaurants: From The Catina to the Eagle View Bistro, Mount Washington Alpine Resort has six options for imbibing and dining.

Big White Ski Resort

Find it: 5315 Big White Rd., Kelowna, bigwhite.com

The rundown: Living up to its name, family-friendly Big White Ski Resort claims the titles of the third largest ski resort in B.C. and the largest resort for night skiing in North America. Any winter wonderland activity you can think of, Big White offers it: dog-sledding, snow-shoeing, skating, snowmobiling, tubing, and ice wall climbing, along with plenty of snowfalls of dry, pristine powder. Plus, Big White is home to Snowshoe Sam’s, which was lauded by Ski Canada Magazine as the top ski bar in North America.

Cost: $109 per person for one day, $1,049 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 119

Night skiing: Yes

Spa: Big White’s Elevation Spa offers relaxing beauty services featuring natural products from Eminence Organics Skin Care.

Restaurants: With over 20 restaurants to choose from, even the pickiest eater in your group will have no complaints.

Red Mountain Resort

Find it: 4300 Red Mountain Rd, Rossland, redresort.com

The rundown: The resort’s first-ever ski-in accommodations, the Josie Hotel opened a couple years ago in Rossland. The hotel offers luxury lodging with a small-town charm reflective of Rossland itself. With no traffic lights and no big chain stores in sight, the town provides a refreshing change of pace from the hustle and bustle of the city. Browse the assortment of indie boutiques that have set up shop in Rossland, then head to gastropub Steamshovel to play Neglin, where you take turns hammering nails into a log of wood — a simple game that requires a touch of sobriety.

Cost: $118 per person for one day, $1,189 per person for a season pass

Number of runs: 119

Night skiing: No

Spa: An Aveda Concept Spa, Josie Hotel’s SpaTerre provides the perfect backdrop for tranquil treatments like Chakra Balancing Massage and Tulasāra Customized Facial.

Restaurants: Among Red Mountain’s five dining options is Rafters, ranked as the number one ski area bar in North America by Powder Magazine.