Where to Go for a Last-Min (But Totally Awesome!) Halloween Costume

Halloween lovers, time is running out! The big day is mere weeks away, and contest-winning costumes are in high demand. To that end, let us help you with all your dress-up needs. We’ve compiled all the best stores and vintage boutiques across the nation, so whether your fright night style is sexy cop or full-on Pennywise, these stores have you covered.

Best Costume Stores in Vancouver

Merchant of Dream costume shop

Find it: 626 Seymour St., merchantofdream.com

Price: $35-$100

Sizes: XS-L and some plus sizes

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: Although they have a limited selection, they DO have all the basics. Make this your go-to for wigs, masks and accessories—think, stethoscopes, devil horns and at least five different styles of wings.

The Party Bazaar

Find it: 1296 Station St., thepartybazaar.com

Price: $26-$100

Sizes: XS-L and Plus

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: From Wonder Woman to Cleopatra to two takes on the jailbird costume, this spot has pretty decent plus size offerings for men and women. There are also standard size options, couple’s costumes and cute offerings for babies. The Party Bazaar will be closing in early November so this will be their last Halloween.

Just Imagine Fun Clothing

Find it: 1496 Cartwright St., justimaginecostumes.com

Price: $10-$275

Sizes: XS-XL

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: If your friend group includes a few Potterheads, this Vancouver shop should be your go-to for group costume goodness—they have an entire section devoted to accessories including wands, house banners, and even the sorting hat. And in addition to their standard costume offerings, there’s also a small selection of one-of-a-kind cosplay options. Current offerings include Rose Quartz from Stephen Universe and Malory Archer from Archer.

Boo La La Costumes

Find it: 152 East 2nd St., boolalacostumes.com

Price: $20-$350

Sizes: XS-L and Plus (limited sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: Yes

The 411: Boo La La’s best quality is its super-knowledgeable staff, who do their best to hook you up with an awesome Halloween costume that suits your style and budget. Find options divided by era, from the Roaring ’20s to the hard-rock ’80s, plus everything from movie characters to spooky ghouls to, yes, sexy cop costumes.

Best Costume Stores in Calgary

Don’s Hobby Shop & Theatrical Supplies

Find it: 1515 Centre St. NW, donshobbyshop.ca

Price: $30-$200+

Sizes: XS-XL and Plus (limited sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: The costumes at this shop can be pricey, but if you’re a huge fan of Halloween, they’re worth it. Also: can you say variety? With everything from video game characters to movie costumes to more morphsuits than we ever thought possible, there is literally something for everyone.

The Costume Shoppe

Find it: 4307 Blackfoot Trail SE., thecostumeshoppe.com

Price: $20-$200+

Sizes: S (2-5) M (6-8) L (8-10) XL (10-12) Plus (12-14)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: There are plenty of high-quality on offer at this Calgary shop, from elegant witches to OTT abominable snowmen, but our faves just might be the options for couples. A PB&J sandwich, two sides of an oreo, or perhaps a bacon and egg combo? Kind of hilarious.

The Halloween Store

Find it: 6711 Macleod Trail, halloweenstorecalgary.com

Price: $45-$100+

Sizes: XS-XXL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: This store boasts the largest selection of costumes in Western Canada, but you’re more likely to find the perfect look in-store rather than online, where only a fraction of their inventory is on offer. Be sure to scope out their masks and other accessories, which can provide the perfect finishing touch for a DIY costume.

Best Costume Stores in Edmonton

Halloween Alley

Find it: 3803 Calgary Trail NW. South Park Shopping Centre, Unit 150, halloweenalley.ca/halloween-costumes

Price: $20-$120

Sizes: XS-XL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: With 40 seasonal stores across the country–and, new this year, three in Australia—you know this independently-own chain has you covered for all things Halloween. Whether you’re looking for a unique costume (a female Beast, Rockford Peach uniform, or his-and-hers Converse sneakers, for starters), high-quality wig (on offer: Troll hair, Belle’s glossy locks and more mullets than you could ever need) or plus size options (from a goth Little Red to an elegant Grecian goddess to a ’50s sock hop outfit), this shop is your go-to.

Theatre Garage

Find it: 3711 98 St., theatregarage.ca

Price: $30-100+

Sizes: XS-L and Plus

Online shopping: Yes (Smaller accessories)

Rent: Yes

The 411: Although their online site has a more limited selection than the store itself, Theatre Garage has thousands of costumes to choose from, all made with theatre-quality material. There’s even a zombification service, where costume pros will help you create the most realistic walking dead look ever, including ripped clothes, blood and even faux organs/intestines, if you splash out on the deluxe option.

Best Costume Stores in Winnipeg

Party Stuff

Find it: 925 Milt Stegall Dr., partystuff.ca

Price: $20-$200

Sizes: XS-Plus (limited sizes)

Online shopping: No, only browsing for in-store purchases

Rent: Yes

The 411: While this store has plenty of glam looks on offer, including Harley Quinn, several sultry SWAT officers and women’s versions of Jack Sparrow and Jack Skellington, we’re most intrigued by the leopard or Cheshire cat costumes. Yes, they’re basically onesies (or, sometimes, sweater dresses), but the temperature is dropping—it’s only practical!

Gags Unlimited

Find it: 209 Osborne St., gagsunlimited.com

Price: $35-$200

Sizes: XS-XL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: Yes

The 411: Darth Vader, Boba Fett or a Stormtrooper in a skirt? If you want to look sultry and still show off your nerdy side, this shop has you covered with all sorts of pop culture costumes, including those gender bending takes on your fave Star Wars villain. Vader et al. are the most popular, but there are also other big screen looks and retro costumes on offer.

Best Costume Stores in Toronto

Theatrics Plus

Find it: 658 Yonge St., theatricsplus.com

Price: $40-$200

Sizes: S-XL (limited sizes available + some plus sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: With their new addition of an online store, Theatrics Plus has become a go-to costume spot for many Torontonians. Offering a huge variety in products—from flappers, to superheroes to horror makeup and accessories, this will be your ultimate destination for a perfect Halloween look.

Reflections Vintage, Antiques & Theatrical Costumes

Find it: 839/841 Gerrard St. East, reflectionsvintagetoronto.com

Price: $30-$70

Sizes: S-XXL (limited sizes)

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: If you’re looking for a really authentic ’20s flapper outfit, Reflections can hook you up with the perfect vintage accessories, from glitzy headbands to sequined evening purses to chic faux jewelry. Same goes for that fun ’50s look—though in that case the offerings are more along the lines of Dame Edna glasses, flippy wigs and crinoline petticoats. But if period pieces aren’t your thing, they have standard and theatrical costumes as well.

Candy’s Costume

Find it: 685 Mt. Pleasant Rd., candyscostumeshop.com

Price: $15-$100

Sizes: XS-XL (limited sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: Yes

The 411: From Cruella de Vil to Wilma Flintstone to She Ra, there are plenty of pop culture offerings here, especially retro picks. But there are also tons of accessories to put that perfect finishing touch on your Halloween look.

Amazing Party and Costume

Find it: 923 Oxford St., amazing.ca

Price: $20-$200

Sizes: S-Xl, Plus sizes

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: With everything from t-shirt and tank dress costumes (think, a superhero take on those tuxedo tees) for the lazy/last-minute party-goer to an OTT Tim Burton-esque Red Queen outfit, or an even more intense Twisty the Clown costume, Amazing Party really does have amazing options.

Best Costume Stores in Ottawa

Malabar Limited

Find it: 1610 Merivale Rd., malabar.net/ottawa

Price: $25-$150+

Sizes: S-L/one size fits most (limited sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: Yes

The 411: If there’s one word you can use to describe this jam-packed shop, which has a sister location in Toronto, it’s options. From Doctor Who to Madonna-style ’80s pop stars to a cozy looking cupcake costume, there’s plenty to choose from. A word of warning, though: this store has great costumes year-round, but it gets extra busy come Halloween, so get in there ASAP.

Party City

Find it: 1872 Merivale Rd., stores.partycity.ca

Price: $30-$200

Sizes: XS-XXL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: This chain store has everything you could ever need for both your costume and your party. Complement your inflatable T-Rex suit, girly Pokeball outfit or Ariel costume (complete with fishtail—skirt, that is) with a spooky spider web, hanging ghosts and a tombstone or two. Ta-da! You’re party-ready.

Best Costume Stores in Montreal

Imagine Le Fun

Find it: 34 Mont-Royal Ave. East, imaginelefun.com/en

Price: $10-$150+

Sizes: S-L (limited sizes)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: Need an OITNB-approved prison jumpsuit? This shop has one. More into a Victoria Steampunk-style get-up? They’ve got that, too. There’s also an decent collection of mascot costumes, in case you had a hankering to attend your next Halloween party as a squirrel, dragon or Easter bunny.

Party Expert

Find it: 9420 Boulevard de l’Acadie, party-expert.com

Price: $20-$80

Sizes: XS-XL

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: This store has plenty of deluxe options, but there’s a surprising number of budget-friendly finds, too. There are tons of options for $50 or less, and even some solid picks in the under $30 range, including a comfy surgeon costume, a Pink Lady look (from Grease) and a glam ’60s outfit. And look out for sales, when you might score a great costume for under $20.

Joseph Ponton Costumes

Find it: 4846 St. Catherine St. East, pontoncostumes.com

Price: $55-$125

Sizes: XS-XXXL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: No

Rent: Only rental.

The 411: The biggest—and oldest—costume shop in the city, Joseph Ponton has been providing Montrealers with Halloween looks since 1865 (!!). The offerings here tend to be historical and divided into periods, from medieval to Victorian and everything in between. But there are some contemporary looks, too, including a truly freaky Freddy Krueger costume.

Best Costume Stores in Halifax

Glow The Event Store

Find it: 461 Windmill Rd., glowparties.ca

Price: $30-$90

Sizes: XS-XL

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: There are plenty of cute options here, from all your pirate varieties (saucy wench, brazen buccaneer, etc.) to goddesses of all types to bellbottom-wearing ’70s babes. Or, opt for something a little sillier—say, a zombie banana?!

Ripster’s Halloween Shop

Find it: 622 Sackville Dr., ripstershalloweenshop.ca

Price: $15-$100+

Sizes: XS-XL (plus sizes available)

Online shopping: Yes

Rent: No

The 411: This is your go-to spot for special effects makeup and prosthetics, with everything from movie dirt to blood gel to highly-pigmented liquid makeup (for the really artistic types). But that doesn’t mean Ripster’s skimps on costume offerings. Popular picks include a sexy military general, a classic Cinderella get-up and Tinkerbell. Look out for sales, when costumes can go as low as $25.

Best Costume Stores in Charlottetown

Repeats Quality Used Family Clothing

Find it: 95 Capital Dr., repeatsclothing.ca

Price: $10-$50

Sizes: S-L

Online shopping: No

Rent: Some rentals (seasonal)

The 411: This thrift store has a year-round costume section, and staff are happy to help you put together the perfect outfit for your fright night festivities. Even better, they also do custom costumes and have a solid selection of vintage pieces.

Halloween Central

Find it: 97 St. Peters Rd. halloweencentral/facebook

Price: $25-$90

Sizes: XS-4XL

Online shopping: No

Rent: No

The 411: This seasonal pop-up has everything from pop culture costumes (Frozen‘s Anna, Alice, post-Wonderland) to sexy gangsters, pirates and witches to some… truly random options (beekeeper, anyone?).

