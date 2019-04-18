The Best Patios in Toronto for Making the Most of Warm(ish) Weather

Just as autumn wouldn’t be the same without pumpkin spice lattes, summer (and, tbh, even early spring when it’s not quite warm enough yet) is nothing without a handful of glorious afternoons spent on a patio. Whether it’s thanks to the colourful décor, which makes our Insta feeds cry out with joy, or the menus full of endless eats and boozy bevvies, patios are the place to be as soon as the sun is shining. But with all so many options in the city (seriously, EVERYONE opens a patio come May 2-4 weekend), it can be a struggle to know which spot has the best views and vibe. That is why we did the leg work to find the best patios in Toronto so you don’t have to. Cheers!

Amsterdam Brewhouse

Find it: 245 Queens Quay W, South Building, amsterdamnbeer.com

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Grab a brew on one of three (!) patios, with an awesome view of the lake.

The fare: Local artisan food, ranging from nibbles (buffalo cauliflower and mac and cheese croquettes) to full-on mains (wood oven pizzas, burgers and meat from the smoker) and 14 beers on tap

Bar Reyna

Find it: 158 Cumberland St., barreyna.com

Open since: 2016

The rundown: This hidden gem (walk a few steps too far and you’ll miss it) boasts one of the prettiest back patios in the city, with twinkling Moroccan lanterns that must be seen at night!

The fare: Shareable Mediterranean-inspired snacks, like stuffed falafel and halloumi with smashed peas

El Catrin

Find it: 18 Tank House Ln., elcatrin.ca

Open since: 2013

The rundown: Not only is this patio located in the heart of the historic Distillery District, but it’s heated for year-round use.

The fare: Authentic traditional and modern Mexican dishes, wrapped up in a tapas-style menu

Hemmingway’s

Find it: 142 Cumberland St., hemingways.to

Open since: 1981

The rundown: A Yorkville staple, Hemmingway’s has four heated patios that have been a Toronto fave for 36 years.

The fare: Pub classics with a New Zealand twist: check out the Kiwi lamb burger, and the pavlova for something sweet

Sky Yard at the Drake Hotel

Find it: 1150 Queen St. W, thedrakehotel.ca

Open since: 2004

The rundown: One of Toronto’s hottest summertime hangouts, this eclectic rooftop boasts snap-worthy light-up artwork.

The fare: Serving up gourmet brunch, lunch and dinner, with a long list of unique cocktails (read: the Drake g+t). We recommend delving into the extensive list of sushi for dins or trying the tuna poke for lunch.

The Rooftop at The Broadview Hotel

Find it: 106 Broadview Ave., thebroadviewhotel.ca

Open since: 2017

The rundown: After three years of restoration (the building used to be a strip club), this hotel has quickly become an east-end destination. The Rooftop, located on the seventh floor, has stunning westward views of the city and overlooks the Don River.

The fare: Bar snacks include steamed root vegetables, fries with truffle aioli and, of course, cheese and charcuterie boards.

Assembly Chef’s Hall

Find it: 111 Richmond St. W, assemblychefshall.com

Open since: 2018

The rundown: Toronto’s first real food hall, with 18,000 square feet of some of the city’s best fare, also boasts a pretty great (and huge) patio. As soon as the weather warms up, it’s packed from lunch onwards.

The fare: Lobster, pizza, bbq, tacos, ramen, Thai—basically, it’ll take you at least half an hour to decide what you want. And, there’s a full bar menu with daily beer specials.

Bandit Brewery

Find it: 2125 Dundas St. W, banditbrewery.ca

Open since: 2016

The rundown: Opened by two friends who met while working at another craft brewery, Bandit has a big patio inspired by a German beer garden with tons of picnic tables and lights strung through the trees.

The fare: Choose from one of the 10 beers on tap, and pair it with their smoked wings or a beer-battered cheese curds.

The Porch

Find it: 250 Adelaide St. W, theporchto.com

Open since: 2018

The rundown: This Toronto rooftop bar has a great view of the city, including the CN Tower. Right near the Rogers Centre, it’s perfect for pre-ballgame drinks and snacks.

The fare: Their summer 2019 menu is coming soon, but if it’s anything like last year’s, bucket-style margaritas will be the main draw.

Convenience

Find it: 1184 Queen St. W, conveniencerestobar.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: This bar is inspired by a (you guessed it) convenience store, with lots of retro touches, mostly inspired by ’80s video games. The patio looks on to Northcote Ave. and, in keeping with the rest of the bar, Space Invader-esque characters are painted all along the white brick wall.

The fare: Return to your youth with childhood faves like pogo sticks and mac and cheese, and wash it down with a “Dr. Pepper” (Disaronno, lager and cola), or a Creamsicle (rum and orange juice).

Constantine

Find it: 15 Charles St. E, constantineto.com

Open since: 2018

The rundown: The Anndore Hotel is a chic glow-up for a building that used to be a Comfort Inn, and Constantine is its cafe and bar. The spacious patio overlooks Charles St., and it comes alive in the summer, especially popular with the Bloor St. after-work crowd.

The fare: Inspired by classic Mediterranean dishes, you can sink into everything from wood-fired pizza to Lebanese rice. There’s no beer here, but the wine list is extensive, and the four signature cocktails are all Insta-worthy.

Kost

Find it: 80 Blue Jays Way, kosttoronto.com

Open since: 2017

The rundown: On the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, this popular brunch spot has amazing views even from the inside. From the patio, you get unobstructed views of the CN Tower, and lounge chairs along the lap pool in case you want to stretch out while you enjoy a cold-pressed juice.

The fare: The menu is inspired by the Baja Peninsula, so that means lots of chorizo, Baja slaw and pico de gallo.