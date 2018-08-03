The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Winnipeg

ICYMI, ice cream is more than just a delectable summer treat, it’s also a dream for Instagram content. (#icecream has over 32 million posts—and counting). From ice cream tacos to charcoal soft serve and liquid nitrogen scoops, our fave frozen sweet is anything but basic and our feeds are thriving because of it. If you’re looking to amp up your IG and treat yo’ self at the same time, check out the best ice cream shops in Winnipeg. Venturing outsite of the ’peg this summer? Discover our fave ice cream spots from Vancouver to St. John’s.

Sub Zero Ice Cream

Find it: 298 Jamison Ave., @subzeroicecreamwinnipeg

The atmosphere: We never knew we needed a hot-pink ice cream parlour until we stumbled upon this colourful shop. From the bright walls to the neon yellow neon menus and rainbow ice cream, there’s absolutely no need to take your sunnies off.

Number of flavours: 50 soft-serve flavours, plus sundaes, milkshakes, flurries, slush, banana splits and more.

Dietary friendly: Yes—their Banana Coconut Stick, made from fresh bananas, coconut milk and nuts, is completely vegan.

The most unique flavour: The Down Under parfait—an Aussie-inspired treat with vanilla soft serve, Nutella, Tim Tam biscuits, cappuccino dust, hot caramel sauce and a chocolate wafer stick.

Don’t miss: Victoria Secret: raspberry, peanut butter and crushed Oreo.

Chaeban Ice Cream

Find it: 390 Osborne St., chaebanicecream.com

The atmosphere: This modern ice cream joint had the sweetest of starts. After Joseph Chaeban helped his wife Zainab Ali’s family escape from the Syrian war with the help of Winnipeg locals, he opened up this shop to say thank you to the community.

Number of flavours: 13

Dietary friendly: Yes—their Glen Coconut is one hundo p dairy-free (it’s packed with coconut milk, toasted coconut flakes and dairy-free ricotta fudge).

The most unique flavour: Louis (Riel) Lavender—made with local ingredients, like Sage Garden lavender, Purple Berry Orchard Saskatoon berries and Grenkow Holsteins milk.

Don’t miss: Abir Al Sham, an authentic Syrian recipe that’s infused with rose and orange blossom water and loaded with toasted pistachios and cashews, ricotta cheese and orchid root.

Soft Spot Ice Cream

Find it: 513 Beresford Ave., plus be on the lookout for their cart that will be parked all over the city this summer (check out their Instagram to find out where it’ll be stopping next), softspoticecream.com

The atmosphere: The ice cream is all all made-from-scratch in small batches—plus, their flavours are anything but basic.

Number of flavours: 21 flavours with *the* cutest names (Mint Too Be, I Woke Up Like This and Babe With The Power, to name a few).

Dietary friendly: No

The most unique flavour: Mystic Crystal Revelations with avocado and toasted coconut.

Don’t miss: Into The Wild—a s’mores-inspired scoop with smoked dark chocolate, Teddy Grahams and marshmallows

Bridge Drive-In

Find it: 766 Jubilee Ave., bridgedrivein.com

The atmosphere: This OG ice cream locale (it’s been around since 1957) is a Winnipeg classic.

Number of flavours: They offer 11 flavours of soft serve, sundaes and shakes.

Dietary friendly: Yes—their vegan vanilla soft serve can be added to any of their specialty items, so dairy-free eaters don’t have to miss out on all of the famous treats—plus, they have a monthly rotating vegan soft-serve flavour (think: Chocolate, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry and more)

The most unique flavour: Sleeping Beauty—two scoops of vanilla soft serve (one strawberry and one cherry) with pineapple chunks, whipped cream and a cherry on top, all served in a pineapple bowl.

Don’t miss: The Goog Special: a blueberry upside-down milkshake with sliced bananas and a drizzle of hot fudge.