The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Saskatoon

Aside from juicy summer reads, beach days and bottomless rosé, ice cream is the thing we look forward to the most during summer. From small-batch joints to Food Network faves, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one flavour at these Saskatoon faves. Curious to know what the rest of the country has on offer in the ice cream department? Peep our top picks in every major city in the country.

Homestead Ice Cream

Find it: 822 Victoria Ave., homesteadicecream.ca

The atmosphere: After 40 years in the biz, this homey shop has perfected the art of old-fashioned ice cream. This spot has even made an appearance on Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here, so you know it’s gonna be good.

Number of flavours: Over 1,000 flavours are constantly on rotation (nbd—it’s basically ice cream heaven), plus they have sundaes, milkshakes, parfaits, banana splits and more for a sugar rush unlike any other

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have a few flavours of sorbet on hand that are dairy-free and vegan.

The most unique flavour: They have a roster of out-there options, like Coconut Curry, Green Apple PB&J Swirl and Cookie Monster (with *four* kinds of cookie dough)

Don’t miss: Sea Salt Carmel Creme Brûlée Doughnut—need we say more?

Fable Ice Cream

Find it: 633 Avenue H S, @fableicecream

The atmosphere: This minimalist locale is an under-the-radar gem in the city. Aside from the rustic brick-front counter and sleek white walls (which double as the perf backdrop for your ice cream snap), their made-from-scratch, small-batch ice cream truly steals the show.

Number of flavours: 10 flavours

Dietary friendly: Yes—they always have dairy-free, vegan ice cream on-hand, made with cashew and coconut milk for a rich texture that tastes just like the real thing. The Vegan Mint Chip and Vegan Lemon are customer faves.

The most unique flavour: Opt for White Tiger: a twist on your childhood fave without the artificial flavours and colours—instead, the vanilla ice cream is flavoured with orange essential oil and drizzled with a charcoal anise syrup.

Don’t miss: Rhubarb Crisp—a summer must-try made with sweet cream ice cream, a homemade rhubarb compote and their own buttery brown sugar crumble.

Chardon Ice Cream

Find it: 1945 McKercher Dr., chardonicecream.ca

The atmosphere: This quaint ice cream counter doesn’t look like much from the outside, but as soon as the warm weather hits, it’s *the* place to pick up a cone (or other refreshing treat) on a hot summer night in Saskatoon.

Number of flavours: 14 flavours, plus 13 Twister flavours (soft serve with candy pieces), nine sundae flavours, five parfait flavours and four dip flavours.

Dietary friendly: No

The most unique flavour: The Cheesecake ice cream with graham crackers and cherry ripple tastes—dare we say?—even better than its namesake.

Don’t miss: Maple Walnut—so Canadian, eh?