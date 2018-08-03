The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Ottawa

We love ice cream as much as the next girl, but sometimes we get tired of plain ol’ vanilla. Good thing the nation’s capital is serving up a fresh roster of drool-worthy flavours. Here, the best ice cream shops in Ottawa to keep you cool all. summer. long. And if you’re heading out of O-Town this summer, check out our fave scoops from coast to coast.

Chocolats Favoris

Find it: 1440 Major MacKenzie Dr. W, chocolatsfavoris.com

The atmosphere: This spacious sweet shop, adorned with brass details and bright red seating, may be known for its impressive selection of gourmet fondues, chocolate bars and bon bons, but during the summer, it’s all about the chocolate-dipped soft serve.

Number of flavours: Vanilla soft serve with 27 different dips.

Dietary friendly: No

The most unique flavour: The Amaretto-flavoured dip adds sophisticated richness.

Don’t miss: The Tanzania 75% dip, which will satisfy those who like their chocolate dark.

Moo Shu Ice Cream

Find it: 477 Bank St., mooshuicecream.com

The atmosphere: Inspired by owner Liz Mok’s childhood in Vancouver and Hong Kong, this small-batch shop is a go-to for ice cream enthusiasts looking for flavours that are unlike anything else in the nation’s capital.

Number of flavours: 6 flavours, plus one seasonal flavour.

Dietary friendly: Yes—their Vegan Chocolate is a knockout.

The most unique flavour: Hong Kong Milk Tea—and you have to have it in a black sesame- or earl grey-bubble waffle.

Don’t miss: Ginger Vanilla Bean!

The Merry Dairy

Find it: This ice cream truck is always on the go, so click here to find out where they’ll be stopping next, themerrydairy.com

The atmosphere: This old-school mobile shop serves up scrumptious gourmet ice cream from the sweetest mint and white vehicle.

Number of flavours: A rotation of 18 all-natural flavours that are made in-house in small batches.

Dietary friendly: Yes—their ice cream is nut-free, they make gluten-free waffle cones*and* their homemade Merry Pops are vegan!

The most unique flavour: Roasted Banana!

Don’t miss: Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Frozen Custard, drizzled with caramel sauce, is a must-try.

Sweet Jesus

Find it: 97 Clarence St., plus other locations across Ontario and Alberta, sweetjesus4life.com

The atmosphere: This buzz-worthy ice cream shop has taken the city (and the rest of the country) by storm and for a good reason. Their OTT cones and bright turquoise storefronts make great Instagram content.

Number of flavours: 9 flavours, plus three milkshakes and frappés

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have an amazing coconut soft serve for dairy-free babes wanting to satisfy their sweet teeth.

The most unique flavour: Krusty the Cone—vanilla soft serve, cotton candy, cotton candy sauce and rainbow sprinkles.

Don’t miss: Rocky Road Rage—chocolate soft serve, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, walnuts, cashews and Oreo cookie crumbles *drools*

Lois ‘N’ Frimas Ice Cream

Find it: 71 George St., 300 Coventry Rd., loisnfrimasicecream.com

The atmosphere: Located in the Byward Market (and one other location in the city), this colourful ice cream joint is a staple in O-Town for the past 30 years.

Number of flavours: Over 50 flavours on rotation, plus sundaes, milkshakes and soft serve.

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have a vegan Mango sorbet and a sugar-free Cappuccino ice cream.

The most unique flavour: Cherry Brandy!

Don’t miss: Reeses Pieces—because peanut butter and chocolate is a no-brainer combination.