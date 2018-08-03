The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Moncton

Is there anything that screams summer more than grabbing a scoop (or two) of ice cream after a day at the beach? From a brand-new ice cream counter that has the whole city buzzing to a family-friendly joint with the *cutest* outdoor décor, these are the best ice cream shops in Moncton. After you’ve tried a cone from each spot, check out our ultimate round-up of the best ice cream from coast to coast.

Crèmerie Bennic Dairy Bar

Find it: 3225 Principale-Ouest Ave., Dieppe, bennic.ca

The atmosphere: This family-oriented business is perf for little ones and for the kids at heart (*slowly raises hand*). The interior is decked out in shades of orange, raspberry and lime green, plus their OTT treats will satisfy any single sweet tooth.

Number of flavours: 24 flavours of ice cream, soft serve and Belgian dipped chocolate, plus banana splits, Dip-Pops (ice cream popsicles dipped in chocolate), homemade drumsticks and ice cream cakes and their famous Bennic treats, which are layered with ice cream and different drool-worthy toppings like strawberries, Oreo chunks and more

Dietary friendly: Yes—all of their soft serve is gluten-free and their sorbet and slushies are dairy-free

The most unique flavour: The Piña Colada soft serve for when you want to fee like you’re on a tropical beach vacay in the Maldives.

Don’t miss: The Coffee Crisp!

King’s Ice Cream

Find it: 1809 Mountain Rd., @kingsicecream

The atmosphere: From the bright yellow exterior to the playful waffle cone seating, the décor is almost as sweet as their famous ice cream.

Number of flavours: 30 flavours, plus eight Belgian-dipped chocolate and soft serve ice cream options

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have a dairy-free vanilla rainbow sorbet available.

The most unique flavour: Black Raspberry Cheesecake.

Don’t miss: Peanut Butter Fudge Crunch dipped in their hazelnut Belgian chocolate sauce in a homemade waffle cone (I know, right?).

Milu Ice Cream Shop

Find it: 35 Elmwood Dr., @miluicecreamshop

The atmosphere: This brand new ice cream joint opened its doors last summer and the city has been buzzing about it ever since. The sweet shop serves all of their frozen treats out of a charming yellow hut on Elmwood Drive, so you can’t miss it!

Number of flavours: Over 20

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have strawberry sorbet for dairy-free babes looking to get their ice cream fix

The most unique flavour: Nothing too out-there, but you can’t go wrong with a classic Maple Walnut, Banana Fudge and Mint Chocolate Chip

Don’t miss: Praline Caramel Crunch!