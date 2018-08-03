The Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Edmonton

From rolled ice cream to bespoke flavours made on a marble slab, Edmonton’s ice cream shops are serving up some pretty sweet options. Heading outside of the city? Check out our top spots for a scoop across Canada.

Marble Slab Creamery

Find it: 10156 109 St. NW, 1919 98 St. NW, 9770 170 St. NW, 15274 127 St. NW, 6541 28 Ave. NW, 5364 Windermere Blvd. NW, 16561 97 St. NW, Namao Centre, 8882 170 St. NW, West Edmonton Mall, 13724 40 St. NW, plus other locations all across Canada, marbleslab.ca

The atmosphere: Think typical mall spot (no judgement on that; we freaking love the mall).

Number of flavours: 50, plus 20 mix-ins to jazz up your ice cream, like Nutella drizzle, gummy bears, shredded coconut and more.

Dietary friendly: Yes—they have three flavours that are lactose-free: Chocolate, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla

The most unique flavour: Magical Marble Unicorn—Strawberry, Banana and Cotton Candy ice cream are mixed together to create a seriously sweet—and crazy colourful—treat

Don’t miss: The sweet and sophisticated Wildflower Honey.

Scoop n Roll Creamery

Find it: 3414 Gateway Blvd. NW, 13154 137 Ave. NW, scoopnrollcreamery.business.site

The atmosphere: When regular scoops of ice cream just aren’t cutting it anymore, treat yo’ self to the rolled version.

Number of flavours: Over 30 flavours, plus 20 mix-ins—like Fruity Pebbles, butterscotch chips, Nutella and more—to take it to the next level.

Dietary friendly: Yes: they have the hook-up for vegan customers with coconut-based flavours like Matcha Green Tea, Coffee, Avocado, Banana and more.

The most unique flavour: Booza, which contains mastic (a floral extract often used in Greek desserts), sahleb (a Middle Eastern milk pudding), orange blossom water and pistachio.

Don’t miss: A classic like Mango, Chocolate or Pistachio makes the perf base for all of the drool-worthy toppings.

80 Flavours

Find it: 4025 Gateway Blvd. NW, 8620 159 St. NW, 14717 127 St. NW, 11606-11670 Ellerslie Rd. SW, @80flavoursicecream

The atmosphere: This colourful ice cream joint is not for the indecisive.

Number of flavours: The name says it all.

Dietary friendly: Yes. They have a number of flavours that are dairy, gluten and/or refined-sugar free, like their sorbets and lactose-free flavours O Macaroon and Strawberry Sensation.

The most unique flavour: Dark Chocolate Marshmallow!

Don’t miss: Nanaimo Brownie—a sweet custard base with chocolate fudge swirls, fudge brownie pieces and toasted coconut flakes.

Rollies Ice Cream

Find it: 13310 111 Ave. NW #304, Westmount Centre, rolliesicecream.ca

The atmosphere: As the first rolled ice cream shop in the city, Rollies Ice Cream has brought this traditional Thai treat to Edmonton and we couldn’t be more grateful. Side note: watching your ice cream being rolled is v. mesmerizing.

Number of flavours: 15

Dietary friendly: No

The most unique flavour: Nothing too cray-cray, but their Butterscotch is *chef’s kiss* because of its beyond rich flavour.

Don’t miss: Bubble Gum—a nostalgia-inducing flavour topped with Teddy Grahams, sprinkles, whipped cream and gummies