Those of us who work from home know that living that self-employed life is not as glamorous as it may seem (the perks: rocking PJs as you answer emails and munchin’ on every last thing in your snack drawer before noon). Whether you want a chic workspace for collaborating and connecting with a client IRL, or you’re just itching to switch up your tired at-home office set-up, book a desk at one of the coolest coworking spaces across Canada. Communal working hubs have blown up recently, with dozens of locations popping up all across the country for freelancers, entrepreneurs and creatives to plug in, exchange ideas and hustle on their side gigs. With so many options, from Instagram-worthy all-female spaces to innovative work environments dedicated to start-ups, you’re bound to find a coworking location that fits your personality and your passion project.

Best Coworking Spaces in Vancouver

WeWork

Find it: 595 Burrard St., 555 Burrard St. (opening soon), 2015 Main St., 333 Seymour St. (opening soon), wework.com

The vibe: This fun, colourful coworking space might be just what you need to get your booty in gear to finish that dream project or pull through with that deadline. The quirky artwork, bright carpets and gorg bulb lighting make this spot a sight for sore entrepreneurial eyes.

The amenities: Bike storage, printing services, phone booths, meditation room, professional and social events, fruit water, roasted coffee and more

Office hours: Open 24/7

Cost: $450 per month for unlimited access, $600 per month for a dedicated desk, $860+ per month for a private office

Suite Genius

Find it: 1965 W. 4th Ave, #202; 225 W. 8th Ave., #300; suite-genius.com

The vibe: With two locations in Vancity (Kitsilano and Mount Pleasant), this contemporary coworking hub offers a chic and comfortable backdrop for you to get your work on. Both spots have beautiful high ceilings, natural light and geometric decor.

The amenities: Private phone booths, coffee and high-speed internet

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $95 per month for part-time access, $295 per month for unlimited access, $495 per month for a private desk, $1,195+ per month for a private office

The Aviary

Find it: 637 E. 15th Ave., theaviary.ca

The vibe: This elegant, timeless coworking space looks like it belongs on your minimalist Pinterest board. If you thrive in a simple work environment, then you will absolutely adore its interior, which has black and white decor, potted plants and sleek furniture.

The amenities: Printing services, mailboxes, lunch and learns, and networking with creatives in architecture, interior design, photography and graphic design

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $40 per day, $80 for a one-week trial, $350 per month for a 10-day pass, $480 per month for a dedicated desk

WerkLab

Find it: 1275 Venables St., #330, werklab.com

The vibe: The all-white interior of this chic coworking location is a dream for those who adore minimalism. The stark modern chairs, white beams and artwork with subtle statements lining the walls make it a beautiful background for any #bossbabe snap. The killer views of the skyscrapers and mountains don’t hurt, either.

The amenities: Printing services, mailboxes, private phone booths, accounting services and more

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $115 per month, $450 per month for a dedicated desk, $1,050+ per month for a private office

L’Atelier Working

Find it: 319 W. Hastings St., #400, ateliervancouver.com

The vibe: This uplifting, vibrant coworking space and networking hub in Gastown is the perf mix of rustic and bright. The exposed brick contrasts beautifully with the pops of turquoise, yellow and cobalt blue in the seating, light fixtures and statement walls.

The amenities: Private phone booths, mailboxes and a diverse range of events (such as meet-ups, workshops, social gatherings and photo shoots). Plus, most of the members work in design, marketing, PR, writing, content creation and innovative tech, so the networking opportunities are next level.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $150 per month for 40 hours, $250 per month for unlimited access, $400 to $475 per month for a dedicated desk

Best Coworking Spaces in Calgary

NoTra Loft Workspace

Find it: 128 7 Ave. SE, notraloft.com

The vibe: This modern coworking space looks like a Brooklyn studio loft, with lots of little nooks filled with couches, desks, Persian rugs, artwork and more. Plus, we spotted a foosball table, so you know what we’ll be doing during our breaks.

The amenities: Mailboxes, private cellphone rooms, bike storage, shower, 24/7 access and complimentary coffee. And if you want to break a sweat after your work sesh, head downstairs to the Cityscape Crossfit gym.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $375 per month for a dedicated desk, $650 to $1,000 per month for a private desk

HustleCo Workspace

Find it: B25–6020 2 St. SE, hustleco.space

The vibe: If the name doesn’t motivate you (hustle is our fave H-word), the compelling environment of this colourful coworking locale will. Decked out in gorgeous violet hues, and black and white furniture, every inch of this open-concept spot will make you feel like the boss that you are.

The amenities: 24/7 access, pet-friendly environment, plenty of coffee and beer on tap, on-site digital and marketing support, and a content-generation room with a green screen, Instagram photo booth and more. Plus, HustleCo offers workshops targeted to perfecting your personal brand (think: Instagram and Facebook marketing).

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 per day, $100 for a five-day pass, $150 for a 10-day pass, $250 per month for part-time access, $400 per month for unlimited access

The Commons Calgary

Find it: 1206 20 Ave. SE, thecommonscalgary.com

The vibe: With luxe navy velvet couches, opulent chandeliers and an intimate, loft-style atmosphere, this boutique coworking space feels more like a trendy hideaway than a stuffy office.

The amenities: Aside from the communal workspace, private offices and meeting rooms, there are designated areas that double as event venues for your next work party or business pop-up, as well as film and photography studios for shooting with vintage extras (we’re looking at you, gorg old-school couches).

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $40 per day; $150 per month for part-time access; $175+ for a five-, 10- or 20-day pass; $540 per month for a dedicated desk; $1,300+ per month for a private office

Best Coworking Spaces in Edmonton

URBN Cowork

Find it: 2207 90B St. SW, urbncowork.ca

The vibe: If you want to avoid fighting the crowds at some of the larger communal working spaces in the city, reserve a desk at this quaint coworking locale. We are living for its edgy decor: colourful graffiti wall, skull pillows, and church-style boardroom with pew seating and stained glass windows.

The amenities: Printing services, 24/7 access, complimentary tea and coffee, and monthly events

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $20 per day, $80 for a five-day pass, $200 per month for unlimited access, $450 per month for a dedicated desk, $1,100+ per month for a private office

Homestead Coworking

Find it: 10526 Jasper Ave. NW, #202, homestead.cc

The vibe: Located in the historic Alberta Block building, this airy, minimalist coworking venue boasts succulent-topped tables, cute little window nooks with colourful pillows, and a chic unfinished wood aesthetic.

The amenities: Printing services; mailboxes; membership cards in collaboration with Edmonton businesses for maj discounts; and a weekly #ThursdayThinkTank, a TED Talk–style presentation from successful entrepreneurs, who share their insight and experience.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25 per day, $100 for a five-day pass, $150 for a 10-day pass, $99 per month for students, $150 per month for weekends and evenings, $225 per month for unlimited access, $375 per month for a dedicated desk, $650+ per month for a private office

Startup Edmonton

Find it: 10359 104 St. NW, #301, startupedmonton.com

The vibe: Calling all tech-savvy entrepreneurs: This innovative coworking shop will become your go-to for nurturing your new biz. The industrial interior has tons of exposed brick, wooden beams and quirky stencil-style murals that add a playful touch.

The amenities: Specialized start-up programs to help get your idea off the ground, and a calendar of technology-centred events, like robotics meet-ups, all-female coding classes and 3D printing workshops

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $125 per month, $325 per month for a dedicated desk, $700+ per month for a private office

Best Coworking Spaces in Saskatoon

Wallstreet Common

Find it: 310 Wall St., wallstreetcommon.com

The vibe: We would describe this industrial, rustic space as neighbourhood coffee shop meets Manhattan studio apartment. In other words, it’s seriously chic. The exposed black pipes on the ceiling contrast with all the brick and the vibrant orange statement wall.

The amenities: Printing services, indoor bike storage, complimentary coffee, 24/7 access, advertising opportunities, snack stand and more

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: From $150 per month

The Two Twenty

Find it: 220 20th St. W., thetwotwenty.ca

The vibe: Located in the creative Riversdale neighbourhood, this bustling coworking spot is the first and largest of its kind in the city. The warm vibe of this place is seriously infectious, as the community of almost 200 is friendly and eager to collab on any creative project you’ve got up your sleeve. The coworking area itself has a funky chalkboard sign, booth-style communal seating and a cute corkboard pinned with profile pics of all the members.

The amenities: Printing services, lockers, AV equipment and a meditation room. If you’re looking to perfect your camera skills or are in desperate need of a new LinkedIn profile pic, there is also a studio for photo shoots.

Office hours: Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 per month for students, $125 per month for a 10-day pass, $200 per month for unlimited access

Best Coworking Spaces in Winnipeg

Creative Manitoba

Find it: 300–245 McDermot Ave., creativemanitoba.ca

The vibe: Calling all artists, designers, writers and agents! This homey coworking hub doubles as an innovative incubator, where you can share ideas and inspiration with other like-minded creatives. The interior is inviting and comfortable, with exposed brick, patterned couches and plenty of warm hues.

The amenities: Creative Manitoba hosts tons of events, arts mentorship programs and Indigenous programs to help strengthen your artistic skills and provide a creative network.

Office hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25 per day, $130 per month for 40 hours, $250 per month for 80 hours, $315 per month for a dedicated desk

Launch Coworking Space

Find it: 1460 Chevrier Blvd., #200, launch1460.ca

The vibe: With a focus on helping you launch your passion project, business or full-time gig, this open-concept coworking space provides a productive oasis for getting on your grind. The mostly all-white interactive interior has unique touches, like a curved seating area made out of artificial turf, inspirational words (“Dream” and “Grow”) painted on the walls and fun candy-coloured seating.

The amenities: Private phone booths; 24/7 access; mailboxes; lockers; an endless flow of tea, coffee, beer and wine; plus instructional events from the Launch School that help you hone your skills in important areas, like marketing

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $9 per hour; $129 to $499 per month, depending on the number of coworking hours; $99 per month for weekend access only; $249 per month for evening/overnight access only

Best Coworking Spaces in Toronto

Love Child Social House

Find it: 69 Bathurst St., lovechildsocial.com

The vibe: Mixing work and play, this new coworking spot and social club (it just opened in October 2017) is the definition of #officegoals. Considering how much we love the graffiti-style heart mural in a rainbow of hues, the salmon-coloured suede couches and the abundance of fresh foliage, you can guarantee we’ll be here the next time we need a creative boost.

The amenities: An eclectic lineup of events, like wellness retreats, brunches and launch parties, as well as a scrumptious selection of sweets, snacks and bevvies to keep you caffeinated and fuelled while you hustle. Sip on a brew from the Barocco Coffee Company coffee lab, refuel with a pressed juice from ELXR Juice Lab, crack open a trendy kombucha, and grab a sammie and pastry from Oretta and Aida’s Pine Valley Bakery.

Office hours: All week; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for members, after 5 p.m. for the public

Cost: $15 per day, $45 per month, $75 per month for unlimited access

Make Lemonade

Find it: 326 Adelaide St. W., Suite 600, makelemonade.ca

The vibe: Who run the world? Girls. #Bossbabes will absolutely fall in love with this vibrant, uplifting 3,000-square-foot coworking locale. Every inch of the expansive office is just begging to be snapped, from the bubblegum pink “She Believes She Can So She Does” sign to the banana-leaf wallpaper in the lounge to the bonbon-coloured seating.

The amenities: Private phone booths, printing services, lockers and access to special member events, like workshops, mixers and classes. We’re currently loving the Get Focused 30-minute meditation, which gets you away from your laptop and boosts your creativity.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 per day, $300 per month, $500 per month for a dedicated desk

Workhaus

Find it: 350 Bay St., 1 Adelaide St. E. 20 Richmond St. E., 212 King St. W., 56 Temperance St., 30 Wellington St. W., workhaus.com

The vibe: This popular coworking space has six locations in the city, each with its own unique vibe—so no matter where you live and what your style is, you’ll be able to find a spot that motivates you. Each locale is adorned with lots of wood and sleek leather chairs for a rustic-meets-professional atmosphere.

The amenities: Unlimited access for members, microbrews on tap, exclusive access to events and fitness classes, printing and scanning services, boardroom time and more

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $250 to $350 per month, $395 per month for a dedicated desk

Centre for Social Innovation

Find it: 215 Spadina Ave., 192 Spadina Ave., 720 Bathurst St., 585 Dundas St. E., socialinnovation.org

The vibe: With four locations dotted around #the6ix, this OG coworking hub (it opened in 2004) is meant for creatives who are making the world a better place through advocacy work that “puts people and planet first.” Each space gives off a warehouse vibe, with an open-concept layout, an all-wood interior, and plenty of exposed pipes and beams.

The amenities: Complimentary coffee, printing services, mailboxes, a chic terrace and inspirational events, like guest speakers, coffee houses, workshops, meet-ups and more. Bonus: It’s dog friendly.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Spadina), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Bathurst), all week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Dundas)

Cost: $125 to $250 per month, depending on the number of coworking hours; $450 per month for a dedicated desk; $1,000+ per month for a private office

East Room

Find it: 50 Carroll St., eastroom.ca

The vibe: If you’ve ever wondered where the popular kids from your high school are hanging out in the adult world, we can pretty much guarantee they’re sipping cold brew and tapping away on their MacBooks at this swanky communal office. Home to creatives in the arts, technology and design, this exclusive spot boasts vintage-meets-rustic vibes, with worn-in leather seating, wooden beams and a chic monochrome interior.

The amenities: Mailboxes; a cute little café with coffee, pastries and other non-alcoholic bevvies; and a monthly performance incubator series in partnership with Timberland (yes, that boot brand) for up-and-coming artists looking to get noticed

Office hours: All week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $250 per month, $500 per month for a semi-private office

Best Coworking Spaces in Ottawa

My ByWard Office

Find it: 78 George St., #204, mybywardoffice.com

The vibe: Every entrepreneur and freelancer living in O-Town knows how covetable office space is in the bustling ByWard Market. In this coworking hub, glass doors separate the various suites, cozy couches (complete with throw pillows and blankets) are perf for kicking back, and geometric light fixtures make you feel like you’re in your own little apartment.

The amenities: With four-plus different types of rooms (like boardrooms, dedicated desks and a special flex space) that can turn into art galleries, photo studios, retail pop-ups and more, there is possibly nothing you can’t do here.

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $260 to $275 per month for a freelancing membership, $395 to $425 per month for a business membership

Collab Space

Find it: 70 Bongard Ave., collabspace.ca

The vibe: This expansive coworking location is a one-stop shop for all your entrepreneurial needs. The main room has high ceilings, pops of orange furniture and twinkling lights hanging from wooden beams.

The amenities: Boardrooms, private office spaces, communal desks, a sprawling event space and a roster of on-site mentors who can provide insight and expertise on your area of interest

Office hours: Open 24/7

Cost: $199 per month, $399 per month for a private desk, $770+ per month for a private office

Impact Hub Ottawa

Find it: 123 Slater St., 6th Floor, ottawa.impacthub.net

The vibe: At the Ottawa chapter of this international coworking mecca, the floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the sweeping vistas of Centretown (if you didn’t know you were in the nation’s capital, you’d swear you were in downtown Manhattan, trust us) and give the space its bright aesthetic. We are living for the all-white interior, open-concept layout and killer views.

The amenities: A full calendar of must-attend events, including lectures from experts-in-residence, and a Weekly Wine Down for networking with a glass of vino in hand

Office hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $65 per person for 40 hours of coworking, $145 per person for unlimited coworking

Best Coworking Spaces in Montreal

La Gare

Find it: 5333 Casgrain Ave., #102, garemtl.com

The vibe: Located in the heart of the creative Mile-End neighbourhood, this simple coworking space is the definition of less is more. Set up your laptop at a communal table by the window, by the bar or in the centre of the room on the super comfy grey, black and white plush seating.

The amenities: Mailboxes, lockers, television and conference-call equipment, a communal kitchen with an espresso machine, and a wide range of events (think: lunch and learns, and other talks with creatives in the entrepreneurial sector)

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 per day, $290 per month for a dedicated desk

Temps Libre

Find it: 5605 Avenue de Gaspé, #106, tempslibre.coop

The vibe: This bright and spacious communal office is what coworking dreams are made of. The open-concept layout allows you to see all of the other creatives hard at work, and the large windows lined with potted plants let you soak up the sun while you hustle.

The amenities: Printing services, 24/7 access, a chic rooftop terrace, brainstorming room, playroom for children and pet-friendly space

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 per day, $80 per week, $180 for a 10-day pass, $290 per month

Notman House

Find it: 51 Sherbrooke St. W., notman.org

The vibe: This trendy coworking spot is dedicated to supporting start-ups from Montreal’s up-and-coming tech scene. Sit by the window on one of the cozy leather couches, or head over to the on-site café and plunk yourself in a turquoise diamond-shaped chair to nosh and work.

The amenities: Tech-centred events and an Instagram-worthy café that serves up healthy breakfasts, sammies and soups

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $8 per hour, $40 per day, $120 per week, $350 per month

Le Tableau Blanc

Find it: 900 Rue Lacasse, letableaublanc.com

The vibe: With fresh foliage hanging from the ceiling and an abundance of natural light, this airy coworking location is a serene, lush oasis, even in the depths of winter. Take a seat at the long bar by the window to soak up all that vitamin D, and take advantage of the bomb lighting by snapping a chic selfie.

The amenities: Lockers, mailboxes, 24/7 access, coffee, communal kitchen and brainstorming sessions to help get ideas flowing

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $250 per month, $350 per month for a dedicated desk, $550 per month for a private office

GAB Café

Find it: 4815A St Laurent Blvd., gab.ae

The vibe: If you do your best freelancing work in the cozy confines of a coffee shop with a frothy latte just inches from your keyboard, this coworking café is perf for you. The interior has all the elements we love about our neighbourhood joint (comfortable seating, fresh greenery and an ultra-cool vibe) without the guilt of taking up room in an actual coffee shop. Others are hard at work on their laptops too.

The amenities: Printing services, lockers, microwaves, fridges and endless caffeinated bevvies and snacks to keep you fuelled

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $10 per day, $70 per month

Best Coworking Spaces in Moncton

Workspace Atlantic

Find it: 795 Main St., #300, workspaceatlantic.ca

The vibe: This bright and modern coworking space is welcoming to any kind of entrepreneur, freelancer or creative, no matter what field you’re in. If you’ve got a passion project and need a place to see it through, Workspace Atlantic is for you. A vibrant orange wall adds a punch of colour in the boardroom and offsets the relatively neutral palette of white, blonde wood and beige around the rest of the interior.

The amenities: Mailboxes, printing services, complimentary tea and coffee, 24/7 key card access, lockers, in-house advertising and more

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $100 per month for charter coworking (access only during office hours), $200 per month for executive coworking (24/7 access)

Impactory

Find it: 524 St. George Blvd., impactory.ca

The vibe: With sleek black seating, bright white desks and shiny hardwood floors, this simple coworking space–slash–creative hub is amped up a notch with pops of sunshine yellow to give you that little extra nudge of motivation during a hard working sesh.

The amenities: Open workspaces, boardrooms, private offices and communal kitchen; plus exclusive membership events, like networking opportunities, workshops and lunches to connect you with other members, whose businesses vary from accounting to graphic design

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $15 per hour, $35 per day, $250 per month; for a private office, $35 per hour, $55 per day, $425 per month

Best Coworking Spaces in Halifax

The Bridge

Find it: 5553 Bloomfield St., thebridgehfx.com

The vibe: This cozy coworking space in the North End accommodates about 60 people, but it’s the industrial interior that truly makes it noteworthy. From the chic black walls to the wooden logo in the reception area to the statement mural in the communal workspace, the decor is almost as cool as the creatives working away in the office.

The amenities: Communal lounge, boardroom and private offices, so you can set up shop in whichever area suits you best

Office hours: Varies depending on clientele; click here to request access to the communal office space

Cost: $50 per hour, $250 per day

The Lab Space

Find it: 1877 Hollis St., thelabspace.ca

The vibe: With locations all across Canada, The Lab Space in Halifax is housed in a loft-style building and features wooden beams, exposed brick and bright pops of cherry red in the seating and lighting.

The amenities: Mailboxes, bike storage, printing services, unlimited coffee, phone lines and more; plus specialized areas for coworking, events, meetings and small group collaborations

Office hours: Open 24/7

Cost: $275 per month, $350 per month for a dedicated desk, $475 per month for an executive desk

Best Coworking Spaces in Charlottetown

Startup Zone

Find it: 31 Queen St., startupzone.ca

The vibe: Getting your business off the ground can be a challenging feat, but this coworking hub is designed for entrepreneurs and their exciting start-ups. The minimalist interior is lined with corkboards and brightly coloured chairs in primary hues, and sports a sleek beige and white colour palette.

The amenities: The Resident Company Program, which provides resources for your new business, like financial and legal advice, information sessions and exposure in the industry; Startup Zone also hosts tons of entrepreneurial events with other big players in the business sector

Office hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $20 per day, $150 per month

Best Coworking Spaces in St. John’s

Common Ground Coworking

Find it: 30 Harvey Rd., #2, workatcommonground.com

The vibe: The close quarters here offer an intimate coworking experience you won’t find in a big city. The communal desks encourage conversation, and the simple set-up allows you to focus one-hundo p on your business venture. Artwork and inspirational quotes add some zest to the space.

The amenities: An exhilarating network of local entrepreneurs with booming businesses and a roster of events in their related fields to match. From starting your own business to managing your finances, there is plenty of support in the Common Ground community.

Office hours: All week from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 per month for a five-day pass, $125 per month for a five-day pass and unlimited evenings and weekends, $250 per month for 24/7 access, $350 per month for a dedicated desk, $300 per month for a private office