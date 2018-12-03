The holiday season is our fave time of the year, full stop. First off, it becomes socially acceptable to devour a tin of gingerbread cookies while you binge watch your go-to holiday films and stay cooped up under your duvet all weekend long. ‘Cause winter, duh. But let’s be honest: it’s really the colourful holiday markets, concerts and light festivals that truly make us want to yell “SANTA!” at the top of our lungs à la Buddy the Elf. Plus, how magical does our country looks covered in a light dusting of snow and draped with a colourful array of twinkling lights? The answer: pretty freakin’ magical. It is safe to say we are maj Christmas enthusiasts. So whether you’re on the naughty or nice list (no judgements here), we made a list of the best festivities to get you in the holiday spirit across Canada, and trust, we checked it twice.

Best Holiday Events in Vancouver

Festival of Lights

Find it: 5151 Oak St., VanDusen Botanical Garden, vancouver.ca

The low-down: With over one million lights (nbd), this lush botanical garden is transformed into a luminous oasis during the holiday season. You will be transfixed by all of the trees, plants and other foliage topped with colourful displays of sparkling lights as you venture through the festive garden.

When: December 1, 2018 to January 6, 2019

Times: All week from 4:30 to 9 p.m. (December 1 to 20 and January 2 to January 6), 4:30 to 10 p.m. (December 21 to 24 and December 26 to January 1)

Prices: $18.50 to $20 per person

Vancouver Christmas Market

Find it: 1055 Canada Pl., Jack Poole Plaza, vancouverchristmasmarket.com

The low-down: From gorgeous handcrafted jewellery to nordic winter gear and mouthwatering eats from around the world (we’re talking Italian cannoli, Austrian waffles and German gingerbread, to name a few), this Christmas market is home to a diverse array of international vendors that are here to help you check everyone off of your shopping list.

When: November 21 to December 24, 2018

Times: All week from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (6 p.m. on Christmas Eve)

Prices: $10 to $12 per person

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s A Traditional Christmas

Find it: St Andrew’s Wesley Church (1022 Nelson St.), Kay Meek Centre (1700 Mathers Ave.), South Delta Baptist Church (1988 56 St., Delta), Bell Performing arts Centre (6250 144 St., Surrey), Michael J. Fox Theatre (7373 MacPherson Ave., Burnaby), Centennial Theatre (2300 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver), vancouversymphony.ca

The low-down: Classical music enthusiasts, rejoice! The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs a unique selection of traditional Christmas carols. They are performing in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Delta so make sure to mark your calendars when they bring the holiday tunes to your area.

When: December 12 to 22, 2018

Times: 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., depending on the day, see the full schedule here

Prices: $37 to $43 per person

Christmas at Canada Place

Find it: 999 Canada Pl., canadaplace.ca

The low-down: With the Port of Vancouver at your back (a.k.a. seriously stunning waterfront views), the Christmas festivities at Canada Place are perf if you’re looking for a casual nighttime stroll that will put you in the holiday spirit immeds. Check out the nostalgia-inducing Woodward’s Windows (window displays from the 1960s that have been a Vancouver holiday tradition for decades) or hit up the Avenue of Christmas Trees for all of the festive photo ops.

When: December 7, 2018 to January 3, 2019

Times: All week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m (6 p.m. on December 31)

Prices: Free admission

Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights

Find it: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, capbridge.com

The low-down: Vancouver’s iconic suspension bridge slash tourist hotspot is getting a holiday makeover. The 140-metre bridge offers up breathtaking views of the rustic boreal forest and winding Capilano River on a good day, but add twinkling lights and holiday cheer into the mix and you’ve got a truly magical (and gravity-defying) experience.

When: November 22, 2018 to January 27, 2019 (closed Christmas Day)

Times: All week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $34.95 to $46.95 per person

Best Holiday Events in Calgary

Once Upon A Christmas

Find it: 1900 Heritage Dr. SW, Heritage Park Historical Village, heritagepark.ca

The low-down: If you’re looking for an old-fashioned Xmas experience, step back in time at Heritage Park, a historical village that captures what life was like from the 1860s to the 1950s. The quaint village is decked out with wagon rides, carollers, festive bakeries and charming gift shops that resemble a simpler way of life sans cell phones.

When: November 24 to December 23, 2018

Times: Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: $11 per person

Christmas Lights at Spruce Meadows

Find it: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, sprucemeadows.com

The low-down: There are two things we love about this drive-through light display in particular. For one, the lush trees, glass lake and charming buildings at this equestrian facility are illuminated with thousands of mesmerizing lights. But the best part? The fact that you can stay in your car with the heat on full blast without freezing off your fingers in the frigid temps outside. Can I get an amen?

When: December 9, 2018 to January 6, 2019 (closed Christmas Day)

Times: All week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Market Collective 10 Year Anniversary + Holiday Market

Find it: 20 Roundup Way SW, BMO Centre Hall C, marketcollective.ca

The low-down: Everything being sold at this super chic holiday market will fit perfectly into any millennial-approved Pinterest board. From dainty jewellery to opulent pastel crystals to Instagram-worthy pottery, the artisans’ offerings will satisfy even the pickiest of gift givers.

When: December 7 to 9 and December 14 to December 16, 2018

Times: Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices: $5 per person for the weekend

Lions’ Festival of Lights

Find it: 14 St. NW, north of 24 Ave., Confederation Park, lionsfestivaloflights.ca

The low-down: Another drive-through Christmas light display for the win! But this one takes creativity to a whole new level with luminous shapes of gingerbread men, Santa and his sleigh and so much more. Plus, the display is almost 100 percent green, so the Lions Festival of Lights Society made sure to be as energy efficient and sustainable as possible all while using up to 450,000 LED light bulbs.

When: December 1, 2018 to January 8, 2019

Times: All week from (5 p.m. on December 1) 6 p.m. to midnight

Prices: Free admission

Best Holiday Events in Edmonton

Zoominescence

Find it: 13315 Buena Vista Rd., Edmonton Valley Zoo, buildingourzoo.com

The low-down: Come holiday season, the Edmonton Valley Zoo is illuminated with installations by local artists. Each light display has its own unique vision and creative touch, so bookmark this festive activity for the next crisp winter night and be sure to bundle up.

When: November 30 to December 31, 2018

Times: Friday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Plus December 26 and December 27)

Prices: $8.50 per person ($20 for the 18+ only preview night on November 30)

Winter Wagon Nights

Find it: 7000 143 St., Fort Edmonton Park, fortedmontonpark.ca

The low-down: This heritage park, which is home to architecture from 1885, 1905 and 1920, is hosting an array of holiday activities leading up to Christmas. From horse-drawn wagon rides, charming gift shops, carollers and delectable treats (we’re looking at you freshly baked cookies from an old-fashioned wood stove), it is a great getaway from the hustle of downtown without leaving the city.

When: December 20 to 29, 2018

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person

Singing Christmas Tree

Find it: 11455 87 Ave. NW, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, johncameron.com

The low-down: Who can say that they’ve seen a 35 ft singing Christmas tree? Not us tbh, so we were immediately intrigued when we came across this spectacular Christmas concert that includes 150 choir members singing from a giant tree-like platform, plus soloists, and dancers. This concert is OTT in the best way possible and needs to be on your list of Xmas activities this season. You’ll thank us later.

When: December 13 to 16, 2017

Times: December 13, 14, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m.; December 15 and December 16 at 2 p.m.

Prices: $33.65 to $98.65 per person, depending on the seat

Best Holiday Events in Saskatoon

Etsy SK’s Holiday Market

Find it: 1120 20 St. W, Station 20 West Community Enterprise Centre, @EtsySK

The low-down: Before you go into full panic mode because you haven’t gotten your Christmas shopping done yet, take three deep breaths and head over to this seriously chic market organized by the Saskatoon chapter of Etsy. Local creatives will show off their products (think handmade jewellery, pottery and knitted goodies) that make thoughtful prezzies for the ladies in your life.

When: December 15, 2018

Times: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Enchanted Forest

Find it: 1903 Forestry Farm Park Dr., Forestry Farm Park and Zoo, enchanted-forest.org

The low-down: Ask the locals what they’ll be doing to celebrate Christmas and we guarantee a majority will say driving through the Enchanted Forest. The drive-through light display is truly a magical experience with festive shapes, signs and trees illuminated with Xmas bulbs. There’s a reason it’s been a holiday tradition for 20 years.

When: November 17, 2018 to January 4, 2019

Times: All week, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $10 per person or $35 per car (with up to seven people)

Fireside Singers Christmas

Find it: 35 22nd St. E, TCU Place, @FiresideSingers

The low-down: If Christmas music is *the* thing that puts you in the holiday spirit then sis, you are in luck. For the 46th year in a row, this 100-voice choir will be performing a wide selection of festive tunes, ranging from contemporary hits to more classical carols. We challenge you to not sing along.

When: December 21 to 22, 2018

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $44 per person

Best Holiday Events in Winnipeg

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Find it: 61 Carlton St., Dalnavert Museum, friendsofdalnavert.ca

The low-down: For an intimate experience, local radio host Ron Robinson will read A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in the historic Dalnavert Museum. Be sure to come early to take a peek at the vintage Christmas décor and soak in the songs from the carollers singing in the hallway.

When: December 20 to 23, 2018

Times: 7:00 p.m. (2 p.m. on December 23)

Prices: $25 per person

Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

Find it: 3977 Portage Ave., Red River Exhibition Park, canadinns.com

The low-down: Is it even Christmas without holiday lights? The answer is a hard no. Canad Inns and the River Exhibition Park get us because they came through with a scenic, comfortable drive-through light display that consists of one million lights (yes, you heard us right). Enjoy over 26 different themed areas from the heated oasis of your car because ain’t nobody got time exposing yourself to the harsh subzero temps.

When: November 30, 2018 to January 5, 2019

Times: All week, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $15 to $20 per car

All That Glows: Then & Now

Find it: 680 Harrow St., Manitoba Electrical Museum & Education Centre, hydro.mb.ca

The low-down: Curious to know how holiday lights have changed over the years? The Electrical Museum & Education Centre will take you through this transformation from the 1880s to today for a festival display that is also educational. You’ll be that much more appreciative the next time you see Xmas lights. Talk about a glow up.

When: December 1 to December 29, 2018 (closed December 24, 25, and 26)

Times: Monday to Thursday, Saturdays, and December 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (8 p.m. on December 5, 12, and 19)

Prices: $3 per person

Best Holiday Events in Toronto

Evergreen’s Winter Village

Find it: 550 Bayview Ave., Evergreen Brickworks, evergreen.ca

The low-down: This winter village has something for everybody, no matter what tickles your holiday fancy. For the foodies, there is an ever-changing roster of food trucks lined up inside to satisfy any food craving, from steamed dumplings to gluten-free baked goods and gooey grilled cheese (literally drooling). For the shopaholics, peruse the Holiday Market for the cutest crafts and handmade goodies. And for the outdoor enthusiasts, try out the free outdoor skating rink (bring your own skates, or rent your own.

When: December 1 to December 31, 2018

Times: Every weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (every day from December 26 to December 31)

Prices: Free admission

Toronto Christmas Market

Find it: 55 Mill St., torontochristmasmarket.com

The low-down: Arguably one of the most quintessential Christmas experiences in the #6ix, the Toronto Christmas Market located in the historic Distillery District is a fave amongst locals and visitors alike. The market is stocked with food vendors boasting scrumptious eats, beer gardens to kick back and sip on a cold brew and an ever-changing lineup of musical performances from Traditional Tuesdays to Friday Night Jazz.

When: November 15 to December 23, 2018 (closed Mondays)

Times: Sunday and Tuesday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: $6 per person on weekends starting on Friday at 5 p.m., free admission during the week

Holiday Fair in the Square

Find it: 100 Queen St W, Nathan Phillips Square, fairinthesquare.ca

The low-down: This Christmas market-meets-winter carnival, smack dab in the centre of downtown TO, is jam-packed with festive activities for everything on your holiday bucket list. From taking a whirl on the Parisian-style carousel at the Midway to sipping on an alcoholic bev at the Polar Point Bar and perusing the artisanal vendors, you’ll be singing “Deck The Halls” in no time.

When: December 1 to 23, 2018 (closed Mondays)

Times: Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. on December 23)

Prices: Free admission

Christmas by Lamplight

Find it: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, Black Creek Pioneer Village, blackcreek.ca

The low-down: Discover the Christmas traditions of the 1800s under the glow of lamplight, candles and crackling fireplaces (that’s right, no electricity) at Black Creek Pioneer Village. Wander through the historical homes and enjoy the Christmas carols from singers in period costumes. No time machine required.

When: December 8, 15, and 22, 2018

Times: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices: $29.95 per person for non-members, $26.95 per person for members

The Nutcracker

Find it: 145 Queen St. W, Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, national.ballet.ca

The low-down: Is there anything more Christmasy than watching a cast of ballet dancers twirl, leap and pointe across the stage to one of the most iconic ballets of all time? We think not. The National Ballet of Canada will take centre stage as they bring to life this classic holiday story with the help of opulent costumes, breathtaking props and gravity-defying dance moves.

When: December 8 to 30, 2018

Times: Vary depending on the performance, see the schedule here

Prices: $85 to $199, depending on the seat

Best Holiday Events in Ottawa

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Find it: Wellington St., Parliament Hill, ottawatourism.ca

The low-down: Visit at sundown to take in the mesmerizing light show (think, winter scenes and plenty of Xmas colours) projected onto Centre Block and the Peace Tower then take a stroll to the National War Memorial to check out the trees topped with more colourful lights.

When: December 5, 2018 to January 7, 2019

Times: All week from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Ottawa Farmers’ Christmas Market

Find it: 450 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Aberdeen Pavilion, Lansdowne Park, ottawafarmersmarket.ca

The low-down: If a quaint Christmas market is what you crave this weekend, downtown Ottawa has got you covered. This indoor market in Landsdowne Park boasts 120 vendors ranging from festive knick knacks to farm fresh, locally-grown ingredients for your next holiday dinner party and prepared treats for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

When: December 1 to 23, 2018

Times: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Trees of Hope

Find it: 1 Rideau St., Fairmont Château Laurier, fairmont.ca

The low-down: This charitable fundraiser has been decorating the grand halls of the Fairmont Château Laurier for over 20 years. Vote on your favourite tree and make a donation that will go towards the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. After all, the holidays are a season of giving.

When: November 26, 2018 to January 4, 2019

Times: All week, Anytime

Prices: Free admission, but donations are strongly encouraged

Alight at Night

Find it: 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, Upper Canada Village, uppercanadavillage.com

The low-down: Although this charming historical village is about an hour drive from downtown Ottawa, trust us when we say it is well worth the trek. The heritage park is transformed into a literal winter wonderland with one million colourful lights covering the old-fashioned buildings and bare trees. Walk along the snow-covered paths on a crisp winter night, take a ride on the giant toy train through Crysler Park and stop by their bakery, harvest barn or tavern for some delish comfort food.

When: November 30, 2018 to January 5, 2019

Times: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (open and closed on different days during the week, see the full schedule here)

Prices: $16 per person

Best Holiday Events in Montreal

Nöel Dans Le Parc

Find it: 1500 Berri St., Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1W5, 4365-4375 Rue Cartier, Parc des Compagnons De St-Laurent, Between Boul St-Laurent and Rue Saint-Dominique, Parc Lahaie, noeldansleparc.com

The low-down: There is no need to travel to the countryside to visit a Christmas village when you have three across La Belle Ville (complete with Christmas lights, wooden cabins and holiday-inspired eats). Christmas in the park has a seriously sweet line-up of musical performances between Place Émilie-Gamelin, Parc des Compagnons De St-Laurent and Parc Lahaie, so fight the frigid temps and enjoy the festivities with a hot cup of cocoa in hand.

When: December 1 to 25, 2018

Times: Vary depending on the day and the park, see the full activities schedule here

Prices: Free admission

Salon des Métiers D’Art du Quebec

Find it: 800 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Place Bonaventure, metiersdart.ca

The low-down: With over 400 exhibitors from across Quebec, this craft fair is the perf destination to check the last few people off your present list. Stop by if you need some giftspo (gift inspiration, duh) for hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces that add cozy touches to your home. We are all for supporting local artists.

When: December 6 to 16, 2018

Times: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

CP Holiday Train

Find it: EXO Station Montreal-Ouest, Chemin Broughton, cpr.ca

The low-down: This holiday train, decorated with a festive array of colourful lights and Xmas décor, is making a stop in Montreal on their cross-Canada trip. The train cars will double as a stage for Canadian musicians Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott to perform, and the proceeds from the trip will go towards local food banks at each stop.

When: November 25, 2018

Times: Train arrives at 6:45 p.m., Performance is from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Prices: Free, but make sure to bring healthy non-perishable food for the food banks.

Best Holiday Events in Halifax

Handel’s “Dublin” Messiah

Find it: 6101 University Ave., Dalhousie University Arts Centre, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, symphonynovascotia.ca

The low-down: Handel’s Messiah is an essential part of the holiday season’s musical repertoire (alongside “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty The Snowman”, of course). Enjoy Handel’s original “Dublin” arrangement of this grand oratorio made up of the Symphony Nova Scotia orchestra, chorus and the Halifax Camerata Singers. Take a break from the holiday lights and gingerbread cookie baking and enjoy live classical music before Christmas.

When: December 21 to 22, 2018

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $16 (for people under 30) to $67 per person, depending on the seat

The Halifax Lights Festival

Find it: Hollis St., Cornwallis Park, downtownhalifax.com

The low-down: Thousands of LED lights in Xmas colours is mesmerizing enough, but make the lights blink to some classical holiday music, that’s a whole other story. On top of the daily light show, the Halifax Lights Festival offers up a diverse schedule with carollers, ice sculpture demonstrations and other wintery activities.

When: December 1 to December 8, 2018

Times: Vary depending on the day and event, see the full schedule here

Prices: Free admission

Home For The Holidays Party

Find it: 1919 Upper Water St., Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, homefortheholidaysparty.ca

The low-down: For those looking to continue the holiday celebrations long after Santa has delivered his presents, you’ll love this pre-New Year’s Eve slash post-Christmas festivity. Get your glam on, sip on some Christmasy cocktails and dance the night away. Because holiday spirit is a feeling, not a specific date, OK?

When: December 29, 2018

Times: 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Prices: $45 per person

Best Holiday Events in Charlottetown

Artisan Market

Find it: 100 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown Farmer’s Market, discovercharlottetown.com

The low-down: Local artisans will take over the Charlottetown Farmer’s Market every Sunday in December for those looking for unique holiday gifts that are crafted with lots of love. The Island is bustling with creatives selling handmade jewellery, festive knick knacks and tons of baked goods.

When: December 2 to 16, 2018

Times: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices: Free admission

Sing Nöel

Find it: 130 Queen St., Homburg Theatre, confederationcentre.com

The low-down: The Confederation Centre Youth Chorus is made up of Charlottetown’s most musically talented kiddos who are bringing you a selection of sacred and secular Christmas songs alongside musical guest and fellow Islander Joey Kitson.

When: December 16, 2018

Times: 3 p.m.

Prices: $20 per person

Best Holiday Events in St. John’s

A Christmas Time With The Ennis Sisters

Find it: 55 Bonaventure Ave., Holy Heart of Mary Theatre, theennissisters.com

The low-down: Hailing from St. John’s, this Juno-award winning folk trio (who are indeed sisters) will be performing their selection of original holiday songs in their hometown for the last two nights of their annual Christmas tour. Their contemporary Irish folk sound with a Newfoundland twist make them a unique musical act to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: December 21 and December 22, 2018

Times: 7:30 p.m.

Prices: $35.20 to $42.10 per person

Merry & Bright Holiday Light Festival

Find it: 306 Mt Scio Rd., Memorial University of Newfoundland, Botanical Garden, mun.ca

The low-down: Returning for the second year in a row, this mesmerizing light festival in Memorial University’s Botanical Garden truly shines once the sun goes down. With strings of sparkling lights covering the pathways, gazebos and buildings along the garden, this spectacle makes for a romantic stroll or family-filled venture that is a must on your Xmas bucket list.

When: November 28 to December 22, 2018

Times: Wednesday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: $13 per person