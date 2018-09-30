Sophia Symons, Member of an All-Female Robotics Team

What grade are you in?

I’m in grade 12 and in the near future I am looking into studying either economics, animation or graphic design.

Tell us about your biggest accomplishment to date!

Starting up my own small business. My business teacher suggested that I apply for a government grant that allowed me to start my own small business over the summer, which is what I’ve been working on recently! My shop is called Mystallic’s Art Shop, and I sell original and fan-inspired merch, such as prints, acrylic charms and buttons.



Can you describe a typical day, detailing everything you do from when you first get up to when you head back to bed?

It usually starts with school. I have music in the morning, followed by business class. After lunch I have a spare in which I use to complete homework for math which follows into the next period. After any extracurriculars, such as drama or band, I typically go home and do some digital drawing, mainly for my store.



What’s the worst advice you’ve ever gotten in relation to following your dreams?

“Do whatever makes you the most money in the end.” I strongly disagree with doing what makes you the most money, because money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness. I’d rather be having fun doing what I love rather than sticking with something that makes me miserable in my everyday life.

When you’re feeling low about school or something else, what’s the one thing you always do/watch/read/listen to bring yourself back up again?



When I’m feeling down, I typically either watch one of my favourite shows—The Office, Voltron: Legendary Defender and a new show called The Dragon Prince—draw, or talk to my friends. Even if I don’t make it apparent that something’s on my mind, my friends never fail to make me smile!

Who are your three favourite people to follow on social media? What do you love about them?

Josh Keaton, Bex Taylor-Klaus and King Kitsu. I love following Josh Keaton, [an American actor and singer], because of how open and genuine he is. Even though he has a large fanbase, he has remained humble. Bex, [an American actor], often highlights the importance of being who you are no matter what, and I find that to be an important message. Lastly, I love following King.Kitsu, who is a fairly known cosplayer on Instagram, because he doesn’t fear calling anyone out for injustice. Having that confidence and showing your dedication without the fear of losing followers is something I think everyone should have.

What’s the number one biggest issue facing young women your age in Canada right now? How can this be fixed/eliminated?



The number-one biggest issue facing young women my age is the expectations they face from others about what and who they should be in future. A lot of girls at my school are forced to take classes they don’t want to because their parents expect them to go into a certain career path in future, even if they carry no interest in the field.

What’s your best piece of advice for other young women who want to make a difference in the world?



Continue doing what you want to do and don’t hide yourself in fear of disappointing others.

