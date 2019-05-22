Your Weekly Horoscope: May 22-28, 2019

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You’re coming to the end of a situation that’s been with you for a long time. Instead of looking outside of yourself for answers or validation, it’s time for you to take a pause and look within, Taurus. If you got what you want, would you be happy? Are you sure of it? Because while you’re likely to get what you set out for, it will come at a price. Make sure that it’s worth it, and you are acting with integrity with whatever you involve yourself in this week.

Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

Gemini May 21-June 21 Things may be overwhelming, but the good news is that you don’t have to do something about everything, Twin Star. You only have to do these three things: 1) Get present and centred in this moment. 2) Identify the most real and pressing of your concerns and choose to focus on those for now. 3) Follow through. Take off some of the (mainly self-imposed) pressure that has you twisted in knots this week and invest your attention with intention. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.