Your Weekly Horoscope: May 15 – 21, 2019

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You’re finally getting it, Twin Star! It’s time for you to leverage your strength and your resiliency for yourself. That doesn’t mean against or in contrast to others—it only means that you are ready to put your wisdom into practice. No matter how small or big your efforts are, do your best to embody your potential. You are coming to the end of a powerful cycle of development, and on its heels is a beautiful new beginning. Rise up with your best self this week.

