Your Weekly Horoscope: July 31 to August 6, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 The new moon in your sign is likely to kick up all kinds of emotions. So many, in fact, that you may find yourself overwhelmed and unsure of which ones to focus on. Don’t seek answers; seek the truth. Come to the answer by asking the right questions. You will have choices to make in the near future, but put that aside so you can determine what is heartfelt, then what is possible in practical terms and then finally what to do about it all, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 If you hold back out of fear, you risk creating other, equally complicated problems, Virgo. You may have invented such a compelling narrative in your mind that you are convinced the worst is true, but that doesn’t make it so. What feels inevitable may actually be a choice, but if you don’t take a step back to get perspective, you can’t know. This week, consider multiple points of view before you decide that your relationship or situation is a specific way. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Ironically, too much ego and not enough ego both end up in the same file labeled “Too Much Thinking Centred Around Me.” It’s time to get your sense of self righted, Libra. Make sure that you are considering how your conduct impacts others. You may need to be more understanding of others’ perspective or needs, or you may need to look at how you’ve been so fixated on your own struggles that you’ve forgotten to look at the world around you. Expand your perspective this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 This week your worries and frustrations can undo you if you let them go unchecked. This isn’t the time to take your irritable feelings at face value; make time to sit with your most unpleasant feelings so that you can determine what’s truly underneath them. As you develop your creativity and find new ways of being in the world, you also are likely to bump up against inner limits and old stories that keep you stuck. Feel your feelings without believing their narratives, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 When your mind is overflowing with chatter and noise, it’s hard to tell the gold from the plastic. Instead of looking for blame or even explanations, remember what it is that you actually want from your life. Are your choices reflecting your priorities? Have you been comparing yourself to others, or worse, to one-dimensional pictures of others? It’s time to drop fixating on what stresses you out and to remember who you are and what you’ve come here to do, Sagittarius. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 Self-care isn’t meant to be limited to bubble baths and weekend getaways; true self-care is the ongoing commitment to having a life you want to live. As you become more emotionally aware and present, you will also be broadening your capacity for discernment, which supports you in making better decisions across the board. In the words of Sonia Rasula, “to be a sustainable business means the business owners need to be healthy and happy” — but this pretty much goes for everything, Cappy. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

(Illustration: Kiki Ljung)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 With a new moon in your relationship house, you’d think it’d be all dewdrops on roses in your personal life, but life is surprising. This week is likely to highlight the gap between your relationship to yourself and your relationship to others. Instead of trying to move things forward, strive to make them more real, kinder and even more joyous. Investigate your motives, your habits and your hopes, Aquarius. You can only heal what you understand. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Sometimes the most powerful thing that you can do is to talk about your feelings, Pisces. When you bottle up your emotions, it can too easily lead to anxiety, confusion and even defensive behavior. Find someone you trust to share your thoughts with this week — but make sure they will tell it to you straight. They may not give you the answers, but when you talk it out, you challenge the version of the story that you’re looping over and start to see more options. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

Aries March 21-April 19 Your intuition is strong, but that doesn’t mean that its messages are always literal. This week you’re likely to have to be intentional about what you give your energy to. It’s a time for practical considerations without getting too caught up in them, and for investing in the best possible outcomes without being a Pollyanna about it. You’re capable of creating something beautiful and sustainable; strive to approach your investments with the energy that matches that intention. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

Taurus

April 20-May 20 Sometimes letting go is the best way to hold on. You’ve got plans and ideas and they’re mostly truly good, Taurus. What you now need is a greater willingness to trust in yourself. If you can’t relinquish the need to control and direct events in your life, you will find that you’re the one junking up the flow of energy—and therefore events—in your life. Honest collaboration makes you stronger. Allow others to be a part of how you grow your life, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

Gemini

May 21-June 21 You’ve got this, Twin Star! The ego is a tricky thing. If it’s decided that you’re “good” or “bad,” it looks for evidence to prove it. Even if things are going your way, if you’re attached to the idea of failing, then you’re likely to miss out on the wonder of this moment. Look for evidence of your progress this week. Rejoice in how far you’ve come, cultivate gratitude for what you have and then channel that energy into fuel for moving forward. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini. Cancer June 22-July 22 Meeting people in the middle ground is a great idea, but when both parties aren’t actually willing, or the gap between you is too great, it may not be realistic. You don’t need to figure out what the other person is doing, you only need to take responsibility for yourself. This week it’s important that you set aside your agenda and your projections so that you can see your relationships as they really are in the here and now. It’s only in this way that you can determine what to do next. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

Related:

2019 Horoscope for Aries

2019 Horoscope for Taurus

2019 Horoscope for Gemini

2019 Horoscope for Cancer

2019 Horoscope for Leo

2019 Horoscope for Virgo

2019 Horoscope for Libra

2019 Horoscope for Scorpio

2019 Horoscope for Sagittarius

2019 Horoscope for Capricorn

2019 Horoscope for Aquarius

2019 Horoscope for Pisces