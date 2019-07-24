Your Weekly Horoscope: July 24 to 30, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 It’s your time to shine, Leo! This is the first week of your solar season and you can expect it to illuminate the contents of your heart. If you’re in relationships that make you feel joyous, this is likely to be a time of play and tender connection. If you don’t have the kind of closeness that you want in your life, this is a great time to put yourself out there. Just never forget that there’s no one person who holds the key to your happiness—it only lives inside of you. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 What’s the balance between asserting yourself and being flexible? Of taking for yourself and giving back? This week it’s important to consider these questions consciously, as your relationships need your ego to get healthier. This may look like you taking a step back and yielding for others, or it may be that you need to ask more clearly for what you need. Either way, it’s on you to make adjustments, and then leave space for others to follow. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 It’s time to stand in your truth and let go of trying to control what comes next, Libra. Once you’ve done the work of speaking your piece, it’s on you to take a step back and allow people to show up (or not). It’s hard to let others reveal themselves to you, because you might not like what you learn. That said, it’s unwise to be in such a rush to make things better that you miss out on the truth of where you are. Whether you like it or not, the truth will set you free this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Do you give yourself the same grace that you want others to give you? Does your difficulty in accepting where you’re at keep you locked in grudges and resentments? This is a powerful time for aligning with the present moment and letting your attachment to your stories go. Truth, like emotions, shifts over time. As your perspective changes, so does your vantage point, and therefore your understanding. Be willing to change your mind and expand your heart, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If your instincts are saying no, it’s wise to listen. This isn’t the time to take your fears at face value, but ignoring them is just as big of a no-no, Sagittarius. Allow yourself to sit with your feelings long enough to understand what’s motivating them. If you rush to determine a fix for a problem that you don’t properly understand you’ll end up making a mess of things. There’s no rush this week—take the time you need to get it right. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 If you rush to fix things (yourself, the world, your job, or others), you’ll burn yourself out before you start. It’s time for you to gather your energy and clarify your goals. Start with your long-term goals and then break it down to your goals this summer, this month, and then this week. Make sure that you’re not so fixated on the end objective that you miss out on being here for the stage of development that you’re at. Just put one foot in front of the other, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Yours is a “fixed sign,” which means that you can get pretty set in your ways—whether or not they’re working for you. Look honestly at your attitudes and actions this week to investigate whether they’re working for you the way they once were, or you intend them to now. There are ways that you’re making things harder on yourself unnecessarily, Aquarius, and a change of perspective would do wonders for you. Change your mind and the rest will follow. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 When you’re stressing out and worried about things that are truly out of control you need to have and enforce boundaries with your thinking, Pisces. Strive to find ways of accepting where you’re at and supporting yourself from that place. When you find that your mind is looping over negative matters, strive to insert a neutral or positive word over top it. The point is to redirect harmful thoughts so that you are not squandering your power and potential. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

Aries March 21-April 19 If you jump into the ring before you size up the fight you’re likely to get more than you’re ready for, Aries. This week your superpower is patience, and your kryptonite is chaos. Instead of allowing your circumstances to define you, strive to sit in your truth and power before you act. This is the most effective approach you can take, even if it’s the harder one in the short-term. Pick your words and your battles wisely this week. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

Taurus

April 20-May 20 Don’t try to skip over the part where you sit with and reflect on unpleasant emotions, Taurus. This week is a great one to get deep, to get present, and to see what’s really true. If you are willing to accept this moment for exactly what it is, you can have some measure of peace. You are here. From this place you have options, and within that is so much delicious possibility. It may be vulnerable, but it’s worth it, my love. Explore the landscape of your now. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

Gemini

May 21-June 21 You are interconnected to all people and things. Sometimes that’s a gift, and other times it can feel a burden. This week you’re likely to be overwhelmed and have more dropped on your plate. Instead of succumbing to the temptation of treating the people that care for you as though they’re asking for too much, take pause, Twin Star. If you haven’t communicated your needs and limits, that’s on you. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini. Cancer June 22-July 22 Spend some time alone this week. The energy is ripe for you to invest in your relationship with yourself, so to take yourself out on a date or hole up and have a restorative night in. Do something truly lovely for yourself when no one is looking, and put your all into truly enjoying it. This has been an intense month for you, and you deserve some me time to recalibrate. Don’t sell yourself short by treating your self-care as a performance or a second thought, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

