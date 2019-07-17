Your Weekly Horoscope: July 17 to 23, 2019

Cancer

June 22-July 22 You’re likely to find yourself caught off guard by worry or fear this week. You can’t control what is happening in the world around you, and you can’t control other people, but you can control your choices, and the direction and content of your thoughts. Use your body as a resource for releasing pent-up energy, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Your desire to get it done perfectly can compel you to push yourself or others, Leo. If you act out of frustration you’re likely to find yourself creating situations and circumstances that you’re not happy with. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, and just because you want to doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Sit with your impulses to determine whether they’re coming from a wise place. You may not be in control, but sometimes that’s when the very best stuff happens. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 If you find yourself struggling with self-esteem issues this week the best thing to do is skip the details, Virgo. You may not able to make sense of the stories you’re telling yourself, but you can decide to nurture yourself back to a more solid inner state. Skip the deep analysis and go straight for the big picture. Your wellbeing is foundational. Treat yourself with the same patience and kindness with which you wish others would treat you. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 The role that fear plays in your thinking is not to be overlooked this week. You run the risk of letting past fears and hurts compel you to believe that you can’t find happiness or stability now, just because you didn’t then. Some oranges are sweet, some not so much; that shouldn’t turn you off of all oranges forever! Use discretion, yes, but don’t let your worries make you stop believing in the positive potential of your life, Libra. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 You’re at the end of a cycle, and it’s a bit of a tender moment. This week it’s time to implement the changes you’ve been working so hard to understand. While it may not be easy or quick, you’re totally ready. Honour the truth instead of trying to hold onto the past, Scorpio. There is no person or situation that you can’t live without—you’re the one that you need, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 In order for your relationships to thrive, you need to be willing to be honest about what you can do in a healthy way. Boundaries are a powerful thing, but it’s no one’s job to manage yours but you, sweet Sagittarius. People may be needy or give you mixed messages this week, but unless you take it on, that’s on them. Instead of looking outside of yourself for answers, spend time reconnecting to your sense of purpose, and realigning your actions with it. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 Being scared of problems is not the same thing as having problems themselves, but, of course, fear is its own trouble to contend with. This week you need to consider if things are wrong and need fixing, or if your feelings are unsettled, and need tending to. They are both real and potentially impactful things, but they take totally different coping strategies. Don’t forget to honour the feelings part of your process, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 If you let go of your agenda for just a moment you might see that where you’re at right now isn’t so bad—even if it’s not exactly where you wanted to be. Practice being receptive this week, and allowing space for your feelings and circumstances to unfold. You can find real happiness, Aquarius, but it won’t come from trying to speed up matters, or forcing your will onto others. It will come from the choices you make and the energy you put into them over the course of time. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 This week you may find that you’re stressing out about something you did, or the energy with which you did it. Instead of obsessing about what others are feeling, invest in your own perspective, Pisces. It’s hard to honour your point of view when you’re used to considering it in contrast to other people’s, so here’s a pro tip to get you started: when you consider your emotions, keep it simple—ask yourself if you’re mad, bad, sad, or glad before you try to do anything about it, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

Aries March 21-April 19 Don’t go poking sleeping bears, Aries. You’re likely to find yourself overwhelmed this week, and the worst thing you could do is pressure yourself or others. Be wary of your impulse to take out your feelings and frustrations on others. Find a way to handle your emotions without bringing it to your delicate personal (or professional!) relationships. For best results, strive to be curious instead of in control, and patient instead of power hungry, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

Taurus

April 20-May 20 If you’re too quick to seize opportunities you may find that you’ve leveraged yourself into a compromised position. This week it’s wise to remember the old adage of all that glitters is not gold. Between Mercury retrograde and Uranus in your sign, things are not necessarily what they appear to be, Taurus. This is nothing to be scared of—just do your due diligence before you storm in or out of any rooms. Ask questions, make no assumptions, and carry on. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

Gemini

May 21-June 21 As you become more successful, you’re also likely to experience more jealousy and develop different concerns. It’s wonderful to thrive, but when you do so you have to grow and change in order to fill the new shoes you’re wearing. Do the necessary emotional work to catch up to the person you have become, my sweet and wonderful weirdo. You’ve worked hard to get where you’re at, but you need to own it in order to honour it, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

