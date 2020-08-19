Your September 2020 Horoscopes Are Here!

Virgo season means time to get down to business and tackle those long put-off projects and goals

The rhythms of the zodiac are no accident: When we follow the Sun’s path through the signs month after month, we see that earth always comes after fire. So as we say goodbye to Leo season for another year, we say hello to earthy Virgo.

Why is this significant? The element of fire inspires action. It gets you motivated. Life often gets a little busier when the Sun is in a fire sign like Leo, and you might have felt the days take on a new pace during the past month. But if you spent all your time in a fiery state you’d get burnt out pretty fast. The zodiac helps to promote balance, offering a map to pace yourself against. Now that we are in Virgo season—from August 22 to September 22—the universe is encouraging you to shift your focus towards the here and now. Ask yourself:

What’s at the top of my priority list?

What new idea or project emerged in the last month that I want to move to the top of my to-do list?

What needs to be put to the side, completed or cleared away in order for me to make that happen?

Rather than trying to do it all—which fire energy is often guilty of—earthy signs like Virgo encourage a more practical approach: Cut away the unnecessary pressure, stop procrastinating and get down to your most important business. And if you really have to buckle down and get organized for the coming fall season, you might want to set aside some time to map out your schedule at the start of the month. Mercury is in Virgo until September 5, where it can help you get laser-focused on an important task you can’t afford to lose sight of.

September 9 is another key date to watch: That’s when Mars goes retrograde in Aries until November 13. Mars is a planet of action. It likes to charge ahead, sustain momentum and take control of a situation. Retrogrades are times when planets are on a break, but Mars does not take a vacation very often. (While most planets retrograde annually, Mars goes retrograde every two years.) This particular retrograde is significant because Mars is the ruler of Aries and is strong in this sign, but hasn’t gone retrograde in Aries since 1988. What does this mean? We will all be asked to slow down a little in order to re-evaluate the expectations we put on ourselves. It’s another cue to let go of what’s no longer necessary, and what is no longer serving your highest potential.

Read on for your personal horoscope below to find out what’s in store for your sign in September.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Happy birthday, Virgo!

Why wait until New Year’s to set your resolutions when you can do that right now? You are ready for a fresh start this September, especially when it comes to how you perceive yourself. Who and what do you see yourself as, Virgo? What do you consider to be core to your identity, and what parts of personality no longer reflect who you are?

September is all about reinvention and redefining your life—or coming out of your shell and being the most you you’ve ever been. As they say, you are another year older and wiser. But you’re also stepping into a new level of confidence that is going to help you be your best self yet.

If you do one thing this month:

Identify one characteristic you want to develop within yourself. What is one thing you can do to nurture this character trait this month?

Read this next: Can Tuning in to Your Moon Sign Help Avoid Burnout?

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Does life suddenly feel a little busier than usual, Libra? There’s a lot of energy around your social life this month, so don’t be surprised if things are moving fast.

After the lull that has been 2020 thus far, you might now find yourself with more things to do than you can say yes to. Even if some plans are still happening from a distance, like Zoom dates and backyard hangs, it all takes time and energy and you can’t be everywhere at once.

And if you’re the kind of Libran with a strong creative streak, know that the artist within you is going to be hit with a massive surge of inspiration throughout September. This means you might feel like there’s an internal struggle: Do you focus on your social life, or make time for your creative pursuits?

It’s up to you how much of yourself you give this month and what you choose to focus on. You’ve got some good options ahead of you here, Libra, but don’t feel pressured to fit it all into one single month.

If you do one thing this month:

Get intentional with your time. What are three things you want to make happen in September? Make a commitment now to following through on your personal plans.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

When Mars, your ruler, stations retrograde from September 9 to November 13, you’re going to want to focus on changing things up. Change can come in all forms, but overall this fall is going to signal some deep transformations that are overdue.

This is a time to get out of that job that you know you should have left a long time ago. Or to finally cut loose that toxic friend you keep in your life despite their many missteps. It’s a time to look around at who and what you want to move forward with into 2021, and what you’re ready to say goodbye to. Don’t be afraid of the changes that can happen now: You’ll feel so much better when you’re no longer weighed down.

If you do one thing this month:

Think about where you see yourself in five years. What would need to happen in order for you to achieve that vision? Start mapping out a plan to support that dream.

Read this next: Pandemic Making You Horny? Here’s Why

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Get ready for the momentum to build, Sagittarius. On Saturday, September 12, your ruler Jupiter stations direct after a five-month retrograde period.

This is good news for Sagittarians who have felt stuck or slowed down since the spring. Of course, this global pandemic hasn’t been helping; still, maybe you were expecting to get more accomplished this year, or make a bigger move in your career and it just hasn’t taken hold yet.

Whatever dreams you were holding onto for 2020, know that a new wave of optimism is coming your way. Where you felt unsure or uninspired before, you will now see possibilities and open roads.

If you do one thing this month:



Revisit a goal you’ve put on hold this year. Consider whether there is a new way to move forward with it this fall.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

It’s all systems go this month, Capricorn. You’ve been working hard to feel secure in the midst of so much uncertainty this year. September offers a well-deserved reward for the hard work and hustle you’ve been putting out into the world.

First, you’ll get a welcome boost of energy when Jupiter stations direct on Saturday, September 12. Another wave of relief comes along later in the month, when Saturn, your ruler, stations direct on Tuesday, September 29. Both of these heavy-hitting planets are hanging out in your sign this year, bringing both opportunity and challenges.

There are no handouts or easy roads here, but there is payoff and fulfillment if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and take responsibility for your most cherished dreams.

If you do one thing this month:

Revisit that idea you’ve been keeping on the backburner. It’s time to get to work.

Read this next: Real Talk: Can Your Astrological Sign *Actually* Help You Make a Match?

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Clear your head and move forward, Aquarius. You’ve run into some unexpected detours this summer that have had you backtracking over certain plans.

Maybe you thought you would be further ahead by now. Maybe you thought something would be easier. Maybe you thought you would be in a different place in your life. But, you know what? You’re exactly where you need to be, even if the terrain looks a little different than you anticipated.

The universe has given you some unique lessons and perspectives this summer that will become handy tools for you as we move into the fall season. So don’t let go of what you’ve got, and don’t give up now.

If you do one thing this month:

Take aim, Aquarius. Send that resume, contact that agent or submit that pitch. Whatever idea is brewing, it’s time to act on it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

“Settled” is a good word for you to meditate on this month, Pisces. In what ways are you getting settled in September? Or, where do you want to feel more settled? The stars are encouraging you to let yourself put down roots right now.

Those roots may be physical, such as settling into a new space, or into an old one that you are revamping. Or, those roots can be symbolic as you dig into a new spiritual path, creative project or body of research. Whatever it is, this is a time to allow yourself to become quietly immersed in something that feels like home to you.

If you do one thing this month:

Turn off the distractions and let yourself get comfortable in whatever calls to you.

Read this next: I Actually Ended Up With My First Love

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

September marks a turning point for you, Aries. With Mars, your ruler, stationing retrograde, it’s important to pay attention. You’re not one to slow down very often, but if you’ve been needing a timeout from something or someone, this retrograde is the time to take it.

But Mars retrograde isn’t only about self-care and relaxation. This one is part of a bigger plan for you, Aries, a plan that is connected to a larger chapter in your life. Changes that you started to make throughout the summer will remain major themes this fall. Expect to gain more clarity in regards to your future direction, identity and personal priorities. The universe is asking you to step off to the sidelines momentarily so that you can gather your thoughts, conserve your energy and make a strategic move.

If you do one thing this month:

Stop rushing from one thing to the next. While it’s your tendency to take on more than is humanly possible, September is a time to have a lighter load and a clearer head.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Go get it, Taurus. You are not satisfied with the status quo this month and are ready to push yourself to new heights.

The stars are on your side when it comes to thinking big and making moves in the world. It’s a great time to bring attention to your skills, creativity and career. Don’t be shy about putting yourself out there, promoting your work and showing what you’re capable of.

There’s a surge of confidence and inspiration coming your way. Use it wisely and let yourself get noticed.

If you do one thing this month:

Focus on your next big leap. Reach out to a mentor or someone who inspires you and talk to them about what it might take to get to the next level.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This month the skies are helping you to work smarter, not harder, Gemini.

Your focus turns to your daily routines and regimens, especially when it comes to your health and productivity. This isn’t about pushing yourself to the brink of burnout or taking on every little thing there is to do. Instead, it’s an opportunity to overhaul your relationship to time.

This month it’s time to nurture your potential without diluting your focus on things that don’t really matter to you. Get ready to make new habits or break some old ones. You don’t have to hold onto your old ways of doing things anymore, especially if something has become inefficient or inconvenient.

If you do one thing this month:

Think of one thing you always wish you had more time for. Review your schedule and look at what you would have to change in order to make space for what’s important.

Read this next: How to Actually Be Good with Money in 2020

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t let anyone rush you into something you’re not ready for, Cancer. Your intuition is kicking in strong this month and it’s telling you to pace yourself. Listen to it. For you, September is a time to deliberate and reflect. If your gut is telling you to hold off on a big decision, or to put off from making a plan—no matter how big or small—stay patient.

It’s not always easy to say no when you’re feeling forced or pressured into taking a certain direction or doing something before you’re ready, but you’ll thank yourself for taking things slow this month. Make agreements and arrangements when you are ready to do so. If someone really values your time and energy, then they will understand it’s worth the wait.

If you do one thing this month:

Reflect on a time when you did not assert your boundaries. Take note of what you learned from that experience and how you can apply that knowledge moving forward.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You’ve got money on your mind this month, Leo. Don’t be afraid to look at that bank account or go over those bills that have been piling up. The skies are helping you to secure your foundation, organize any debts, and clear away confusion or frustration around your finances.

You like to think big and sometimes that gets reflected in your money story. September offers you an opportunity to write a different chapter than you usually do when it comes to your cash flow. Revisit your budget or rethink your relationship to money. Is it happy and healthy, or stuck in a rut? Whatever it is, think about how you can improve it.

If you do one thing this month:

Do you need to make more money, save more money or spend more money? Identify your current financial goal and then take the first step to work towards it.