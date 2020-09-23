Your October 2020 Horoscopes Are Here!

It’s Libra season, the turning point in the northern hemisphere when nights become longer as the daylight slips away. This is the time of year when two big themes begin to emerge: sowing and completion.

We are half a year away from the spring season, which is often looked at as a time of beginnings. And that means autumn is a beautiful time to sow a seed or two for spring. The full moons of fall—Aries, Taurus and Gemini—correspond to the new moons of spring.

Spring and fall are intertwined, part of a greater cycle that you can tap into your after year. In the coming days, take a quiet moment for yourself and explore the question, “What would I like to grow in my life next spring?”

Of course, before you jump too far ahead into new possibilities, you will want to finish what you’ve started first. Completion is the other major theme throughout October. With Mars retrograde in Aries until November 13, and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio from October 13 to November 3, the skies are strongly encouraging each of us to take our time and focus on the finish line.

Don’t pressure yourself to take on anything too big right now unless you have to. Instead of initiating new plans and projects, try to stay the course with what you’ve already begun and focus on what’s in front of you for now.

Read on for your individual horoscope to see what October has in store for your sign.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Happy birthday, Libra! You are celebrating another trip around the sun and with it comes a call to explore what you want to conquer in the year ahead.

The skies are encouraging you to dig deep into what your mission is at this stage in your life. This doesn’t mean you have to have every detail of your existence figured out. Your mission can be whatever you need it to be. It can be about play and adventure, or social justice and change. It can be about art and rebellion, or beauty and expression. It can be a combination of things, and a contradiction, too.

This year, your homework is to determine your mission by embracing the parts of you that just don’t seem to add up: the juxtapositions and mysteries, the moods and surprises. Own all of yourself, even the things that aren’t so easily explained or understood. That’s what makes you interesting, Libra: You make people think. And this year, you can get minds turning in a whole new way.

If you do one thing this month:

Celebrate yourself. Choose at least one thing you’re proud of having accomplished in the past year and do something special to honour it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Don’t be too strict with yourself when it comes to your routines this month, Scorpio. It’s going to be a challenge to stay in flow and maintain your usual rhythms right now. And even though that may feel frustrating sometimes (let’s be real: you prefer to be in control as much as possible), it might actually be the best thing for you.

This is your month to play. We’re slowly creeping towards Scorpio season and the skies want you to ease up on yourself a bit before your birthday rolls around in the coming weeks. There will be enough to focus on then—for now, let yourself ease up on the pressure.

If plans fall through, let them go. If you can cut yourself some slack or find a short cut here or there, take it. This isn’t to say you need to become careless or impractical, of course, but this is a gentle permission to hit that snooze button in the morning, grab a nap here and there, and take your time wherever you can.

If you do one thing this month:

Stop being so hard on yourself. You don’t always have to be on and ready to go. Let yourself indulge in a little relaxation when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You’ve always been able to follow your own lead, Sagittarius, and October is no exception to that. In fact, you might face some decisions this month that will test your instinct and your loyalty to yourself.

More and more you feel like you are becoming the person you were always meant to be. But when we grow closer to our own truths is also when life tests us: Those tests can be choices as to whether we expand, contract or hold still.

This month brings you opportunity to expand in new and exciting ways—but to make the most of the growth that’s ahead, you may need to dig deeper than ever to find your courage. Be bold and brave. Trust in yourself and what you are capable of. You have a track record of blazing your own trail and that was no fluke: That was all you.

If you do one thing this month:



If there’s a leap of faith you’ve been waiting to take, sit down this month and get clear about what would need to happen for you to take that next step. Make a plan to help bring an idea into reality.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

What’s on your to-do list, Capricorn? You may be itching to gain momentum with a new project, but October is encouraging you to look at what needs to be wrapped up first. Is there an old idea or project that’s taking up space in your mind and body? Do you have the ghosts of intentions past haunting your imagination?

Make room for new energy by finishing what you’ve started first. Or clear your mental and physical spaces by getting rid of anything that’s been lingering too long. Think: old clothing that you’ve been holding onto for nostalgia’s sake, half-finished craft projects or those unread emails collecting in your inbox. However you make space in your life, you create an opening for something new to enter. New things are around the corner—but there are a few details in the here and now to be taken care of first.

If you do one thing this month:

Make October your month to declutter. Clear out old messages, emails and files on your devices. Finish any major tasks or long-term projects. Focus on the word finish.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Things are happening—finally. The stuck energy you’ve been bumping up against for the last couple of years is starting to make sense.

Sometimes the universe has its own timing. We don’t always get what we want right away because other things need to unfold first. You’ve been waiting a long time to get some kind of reassurance that things are going in the right direction. You’ve also worked hard to generate this kind of momentum. Things may not exactly be perfect, but they are slowly coming together, and that’s a testament to your dedication.

Keep going, Aquarius. You are climbing a mountain that most people would rather avoid. You’ve signed up for a tough job, but your reward will be that much greater in the end.

If you do one thing this month:

Look back at where you were a year ago. What were your worries, fears and hopes back then? Make note of what has changed, and what you have gratitude for today.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

“Grounded” is your word for the month, Pisces.

In what ways can you keep yourself grounded when life catches you up in a big wave of excitement, or uncertainty? What kinds of practices can you build into your routine on a regular basis to keep you from spiralling into doubt or fear when things don’t work out exactly as planned? What can you do to stay tethered to reality when daydreams and inspirations take you away from your practical needs?

Staying grounded means maintaining a balance without losing the essence of your spirit. It is your anchor in the everyday, and is composed by the actions you take to care for your whole self—physically, emotionally and spiritually. Whatever brings you back to you and helps you feel at home is how you stay grounded. Give yourself more of that this month, Pisces, and see how it helps you to thrive.

If you do one thing this month:

What is one thing you can do each day to connect to your body, your heart and your mind? Develop a routine around these aspects of yourself to stay centered.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Who are you, Aries? You might feel like you’re asking yourself that question a lot right now. You are going through a transformation that is pushing you to clarify your sense of power in the world. You want to do more, be more and say more, but you need time to figure out exactly what all that looks like for you.

The coming weeks are crucial for you when it comes to personal growth, confidence and clarity. You might realize you have to close a chapter on something that was once deeply important to you in order to get to the next level in your personal journey. Don’t fear the changes that are on the horizon.

Give yourself the time you need to explore the thoughts and feelings that are coming up for you right now. If ever there was a time to listen to your intuition, this would be it.

If you do one thing this month:

What is your body telling you to do? What advice or wisdom is coming from within? Tune into your gut feelings and let your decisions be guided by your inner knowing.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Contracts and commitments are coming up for review this month, Taurus, and this is not just about contracts that you have in writing. We all have contracts with ourselves, and each other. Relationships, jobs, pets, homes and other responsibilities are all tied up in agreements of some kind.

Be especially mindful about resentments and miscommunications that are building in your relationships, personally and professionally. Someone may try to bypass your boundaries. Misunderstandings can lead to unnecessary confusion for you this month, so it’s best to speak up as soon as an issue arises rather than wait and see if it will go away on its own.

The month of October encourages you to look at what you are committed to, and whether you’re ready to cancel, renew or renegotiate any of your contracts.

If you do one thing this month:

Reflect on the time and energy that goes into your relationships. Are you happy to keep these commitments, or does anything need to be changed?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You’re not imagining things, Gemini: Life really does feel more intense these days, and that’s because you’re picking up on everyone else’s vibes. Your sense of perception is strong this month. You’re soaking up other people’s energies like it’s going out of style. If your partner or roommate is feeling off, chances are you’ll know before they even say a word.

There are pros and cons to the added sensitivity you’re experiencing right now. The good news is that it makes you an excellent advisor. You’re able to sense the root of an issue and see exactly what needs to happen to fix it.

The con is that you’re more susceptible to feeling drained by everyone else’s drama—and energy vampires may come out of the woodwork to suck up whatever attention they can get. Don’t get so caught up in the intensity of the moment that you forget to take care of yourself, too.

If you do one thing this month:

Take a time out when you need to. Turn off your phone and schedule some much-needed alone time to recharge. The world will still be here when you get back.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve got a sense of restlessness that you can’t quite put your finger on, Cancer. It’s like you’re waiting for something to happen—but what?

The answer begins with you: What part of yourself do you want to develop more deeply? Is there an inner artist within that is waiting to be revealed? Or a budding community leader, ready to change the world? Are you wanting to express a certain side of yourself that most people don’t know is there?

These are some questions to get you thinking about what part of yourself is trying to shine right now. There’s an assumption out in the world at large that teaches us that we reach a certain stage in life and stay the same person from there on in. This is your time to prove that belief is wrong.

If you do one thing this month:

What, if anything, holds you back from being who you really want to be in this world? Identify the steps you would need to take to reach a new personal best.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Are you feeling tired or inspired, Leo?

The energy of October gives you an interesting blend of big life lessons coupled with a deep sense of connection to the world around you. Used wisely, these next few weeks could keep you nicely blissed out on spiritual highs and magical ah-a moments.

And the flipside? Well, it depends on how willing you are to have your eyes opened wide. Your sign isn’t always the best at admitting when it’s wrong—but if you can learn to love your imperfections, mistakes and regrets, then the universe will reward you well.

This is your chance to right a wrong, admit defeat and mend burned bridges—and do it all with grace and ease that will inspire others to take a cue from your special brand of kindness.

If you do one thing this month:

Connect to your spiritual side, Leo. Spend time this month deepening your spiritual devotion, or exploring a new path that piques your curiosity.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Be careful what you put in writing, Virgo. Words can easily get twisted with Mercury, your ruler, stationing retrograde on October 13.

People are not thinking clearly this month and you might not be, either. Emotions are running higher than usual and while you may be positive you have a clear understanding on where someone is coming from, it’s still a good idea to hold off before making assumptions.

Don’t let yourself stay in reactive mode right now. You don’t need to answer every message the moment it comes in, and you don’t need to act so quickly that you don’t take time to think through what you’re saying yes to. Before you fire off that email or text, take a breath and choose your words with care and kindness.

If you do one thing this month:

Be the bigger person. While everyone else around you has a meltdown, decide to be the voice of reason that helps to clear the air.