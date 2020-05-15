Your June 2020 Horoscopes Are Here!

Sometimes, life requires patience. And often, our greatest breakthroughs come when we wait, pause and reflect.

June is not a time to force yourself to power through your days. It’s a time of going inward and appreciating quieter moments. With six planets in retrograde this month, June is a time of personal transformation, re-evaluation and rejuvenation. They say change starts from within, and that holds strong right now.

Venus’s retrograde period began on May 13 in the sign of Gemini, signalling a time to review your needs and desires. Values can change when Venus is retrograde, as can creative processes. She stations direct on June 25, helping you to move forward with newfound understandings of yourself and others.

Mercury stations retrograde mid-month on June 18 in the sign of Cancer. Watch out for relationships that are operating with unclear expectations, as this Mercury retrograde period will highlight resentment and confusion in personal dealings—especially ones that feel uneven and unreciprocated.

Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto all went retrograde earlier this spring, and Neptune will follow suit on June 23. These outer planets are slower-moving celestial bodies with longer retrograde periods that will last throughout the summer. Their energies have a more subtle effect on us personally and collectively, bringing into question our sense of place in the world.

In short, this month is a time to explore the inner work you feel called to do in order to bring your best self forward in service of something greater.

Read on for your personal horoscope below.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Be careful not to make commitments you’re not sure you can keep right now, Gemini—especially if you are not sure you’re not willing to keep them even.

Clarity can feel elusive when it comes to what you want or expect from yourself, as well what others expect from you. June’s Mercury retrograde can help you better understand yourself, and where you need to step up or stand out.

If you have trouble keeping promises or have a tendency to flake out on plans, expect June to bring some reality checks around how this impacts those who depend on you. If you find yourself opposite of that and you have trouble saying no and tend to overextend yourself, then the universe is getting ready to make you look long and hard at whether that’s helping or hindering you.

Either way, clarity is on the horizon. Don’t let life pull you along in different directions without any clear focus. The energy of June is here to help get your priorities in place.

If you do one thing this month:

Ask: What do you consistently say yes to that you know is not good for you, right for you or possible for you to commit to? Allow yourself to say no where it feels necessary.



Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

How is your foundation changing, Cancer? With so much change in the world right now, you may be wondering if, or how, you can make a bigger transformation in 2020.

You are looking for satisfaction on a deeper level right now. Your old ideas of fulfillment may need to be updated as you find yourself longing for a different challenge or a new goal to set your sights on.

Here’s the thing: You have permission to dream. Be careful about putting limitations around yourself as you feel a pull towards new horizons that may not be fully definable just yet. The dreams you are incubating this month are ones that you can carry forward. Let them grow strong and they will guide you towards the path you are seeking.

If you do one thing this month:

What kind of foundation do you want to build for yourself? Think of one thing you would need to do this summer to start working towards a new goal.



Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Be careful about mixed messages early in the month. Reading too deeply between the lines of communication can lead to the wrong conclusions, so be mindful in how you’re connecting with your personal and professional networks right now.

Technology is going to be both a friend and foe this month: Email threads and hasty comments can easily be distorted and blown out of proportion right now. Aim to be a neutral ally and open listener rather than adding fuel to the fire. If something sounds confusing or hurtful, move the conversation offline and clear the air right away.

If you’re able to stay out of the emotional fray that everyone around you seems to be caught up in this month, you have a prime opportunity to bring forward some killer ideas and deeper bonds with those around you.

If you do one thing this month:

Set a goal for June to be drama-free, Leo. Emotions can run high and overreactions can be common right now, so give yourself some time to think before you hit “reply” too soon.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Who are you, Virgo? Do you even recognize yourself in the mirror these days? If you feel a bit out of sorts this month, don’t worry: You are under the influence of some big, cosmic shifts that are helping you to re-frame your sense of identity and your assumptions about your place in this world.

You might feel confused one moment and then completely at peace the next. You are outgrowing some of your old insecurities, comfort zones and assumptions about the world. Certain ideals you once held dear are not what you thought they were.

Yes, there are growing pains these days, but these lessons don’t come without reward. The prize is that you will be able to come into a better understanding of who you are, rather than living up to old expectations, or sticking to a plan that someone else decided for you long ago. Get ready to build a bigger dream and a better relationship with yourself.

If you do one thing this month:

Ask yourself: What do you really want? Don’t feel you need to justify it, or have all the details worked out on whether or not it’s even possible. Just take a minute to write down what it is you long for these days and allow yourself to accept your desires.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Don’t overthink it: Your gut feelings are strong right now and your intuition is trying to get your attention—but is your head clear enough to get the message?

It’s never a bad thing to be practical and weigh your options, but over-analyzing every last detail can prevent you from moving forward at all sometimes. Remember that spontaneity and inspiration are important factors in decision-making, too.

June offers you a few questions to work with:

What makes you hesitate?

What are the reasons you seek out other people’s advice?

When do you catch yourself looking for outside validation?

How much value do you place on your own perspectives versus outside opinions—especially when it comes to making your own decisions?

What the stars suggest for you this month is to understand your fears when it comes to taking more authority in your own life. It’s time to trust yourself at a much deeper level.

If you do one thing this month:

Go ahead and make that decision you’ve been putting off. Whether you need to make a commitment, try something new or break away from the past, it’s time to listen to your instinct.



Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You’re not one to be so easily thrown off, but this month feels a bit different. You’re feeling tender this month, Scorpio. The usual tough exterior you carry has been worn down a bit. You might find yourself more distracted right now. You’re feeling sensitive and raw, and in need of some TLC. Don’t be afraid to drop your guard and admit that sometimes, you just need a break.

This spring season has had you craving more restorative time, with slower moments where you can go deep within yourself and recalibrate. You’ve been pushing yourself so hard the past few years that you’ve forgotten how to recognize your own needs and rhythms sometimes. The universe says that June is a time to go gentle with yourself. Make an extra effort to connect with your closest friends and most trusted confidantes—the ones you trust most to take care of your gentle heart.

If you do one thing this month:

Go for comfort. Re-watch your favourite childhood movie or treat yourself to something that takes you back to a special time and place.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

June has a transformational quality to it for you. Be open to where change is taking place in your life, and where you are craving fresh energy.

The tough thing about change is that we always want to control what it looks like, how it happens and how it turns out in the end. But there’s something bigger going on behind the scenes for you this year that is leading to a deeper reveal of your life’s next major chapter.

So be willing to surrender this month, too. If something is telling you that things can no longer be as they were, let it go as best you can. Trust in yourself in determining what’s worth fighting for, and what you know is coming to a natural conclusion. The great thing about you, Sagittarius, is that you are naturally wired to see the bigger picture. You have so many options available to you, so trust that whatever changes take place are just one part of a great journey.

If you do one thing this month:

Reflect on the concept of surrender and determine how you can practice it in your day to day life.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Last month, you started to re-evaluate your commitments, routines and obligations. You started to look at whether it always serves you to be the one who pushes through no matter what—even when an agreement has passed its expiration date.

These are not overnight changes you are making. There are no shortcuts for you, no life hacks—you are looking to change the structure of who you are and what you are ready to make happen in this world.

This year you have had bold stirrings of courage and rebellion that have given you glimpses of greater possibility. You are craving something different and you’re ready to move into unexpected territory. You just need a little more time to get clear on what that is. And this month, the stars encourage you to take that time to figure it out. Continue to unwind out of your old habits. Continue to let go of the things that won’t get you any closer to where you really want to be.

If you do one thing this month:

Connect to the theme of patience: Where do you need practice patience, and where can you push things a little further, faster?

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The month of June encourages you to look back at how far you’ve come, what you’ve learned, and how you’ve changed. You have a rare opportunity to look back at your former self and look ahead to your future self simultaneously, and gain some key insights into who you are becoming.

What are you hoping to see when you cast those reflections? What will the memories of the past remind you of, and what will you learn today from the person you will be tomorrow?

What would like to say to your younger self right now, Aquarius?

You are reaching a turning point within yourself—a maturation process where you are starting to appreciate the person you have grown into, as well as the ways you are still evolving.

If you do one thing this month:

Write a letter to your younger self with an update on how life is shaping up so far. Ask the younger you a question about something you’re struggling with and allow an answer to arise.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Are the practicalities of life weighing you down, Pisces?

You might want to escape reality right now, but be careful not to throw all your responsibilities to the wayside. Those big dreams and ideals you hold so dear can start to become reality if you start dealing with the parts of your life that feel chaotic, disorganized or confused. Don’t avoid tending to the shakier areas of your life any longer: Those gaps are exacerbating the delays you’re experiencing in getting what you want.

The good news is that the stars are trying to help you get these details in order so that your path can become clearer. The bad news is that you might need to muster some motivation to deal with the nuts and bolts of your plans right now—but the sooner you look those responsibilities in the eye, the sooner you can take power over them.

If you do one thing this month:

Make time in your schedule to get around to those dreaded tasks you’ve been putting off. If it helps, create a reward system for tackling the tough stuff.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You are deep into your feelings as June begins. Your senses are heightened and your compassion for yourself and others is running high all month.

It’s up to you on which direction June’s emotional highs and lows take you, Aries. Use your heart as an arrow that can point you toward the answers you seek and the solutions you need. Sometimes the sticking points that continue to arise in our personal or professional lives are the exact things we need to be working on.

Where do you feel frustrated, stuck or resentful? Where are you giving more than you’re getting? You may realize you can’t help everyone, no matter how much great advice you give. Not everyone is ready for your wisdom, Aries, and it may be time for you to channel your energy into new people and projects—ones that can nourish you just as much as you nourish others.

If you do one thing this month:

Review your personal and professional boundaries. Look at where it’s time to make a change, and note the steps required to create better balance for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your relationships can reach deeper levels of intimacy, trust and awareness right now. It might not always feel easy, but people need your authenticity, wisdom and sensitivity. Trust when you allow your heart to open, it inspires others to do the same.

June encourages you to reach new levels of self-expression, vulnerability and open communication. Does that scare you? If so, remember that you can begin this work from within by engaging in a more open dialogue with yourself:

What is it that you really need to honour right now?

What can no longer be ignored, put off or pushed away?

Go ahead and speak your truth, Taurus. This is not a time to hold back or stifle what’s in your heart.

If you do one thing this month:

Identify one way you can develop more closeness in your personal relationships and start sharing that energy in your interactions. It may come through something you want to communicate, a story you need to share or a desire that you are ready to fulfill.



