Your July 2020 Horoscopes Are Here!

Saturn in the sign of Capricorn highlights themes of stability, security and structure. What might this mean for you?

Saturn, ruler of time, boundaries and restrictions, has been retrograde since early May, backtracking through airy Aquarius. On July 1, the planet will slide into Capricorn, where it will stay until December 17. After that, Saturn won’t return to Capricorn until 2047.

It’s significant that the start of July marks Saturn’s final visit in Capricorn for some time to come. When planets retrograde, they offer an opportunity to take another look at a specific area of your life. Think of a retrograde as a time to get something right the second time around. The universe is giving you another chance, but those lessons don’t always come easily—retrogrades have a way of pushing you to do the work you’ve been putting off, as they tend to highlight the areas of your life that need the most TLC.

The pandemic has pushed a lot of us to shift priorities and look at what is really important—and get clear about what we can really rely on. Saturn’s final tour through Capricorn asks you to look at the strength of your foundation, and gives you an opportunity to create more security and stability as we continue to move through uncertain times.

On July 5, there’s a full moon and lunar eclipse in Capricorn, a closing chapter in the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series that began in 2018. This eclipse series represents the systems in power and your roles within them. Core values are going up against monetary gains, self-care is facing off against enduring productivity. You might have found yourself making changes to your own work-life balance in the last two years, and questioning your ambitions and beliefs, especially if they have overshadowed your personal sense of fulfillment.

And thanks to Mars, there is plenty of fresh energy to go around when it comes to goal-setting, determination and renewed enthusiasm. Mars started a brand new cycle on June 29 when it left dreamy Pisces and entered Aries, its home base. Mars in Aries brings a lot of energy—you might not always know what to do with yourself if you’re sensitive to this transit. It’s a great time to channel excess energy into something meaningful to you. Aries is a pioneer and champion for change. Make your efforts count.

If you’ve been feeling unclear and unsure of yourself lately and July’s astrology is making you tired just reading about it, Mercury retrograde may be getting to you: The messenger planet went retrograde on June 18, but stations direct on July 12, bringing more clarity to everyday life.

Read on for your personal horoscope below.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Fresh courage is stirring within you this month, Cancer. You’ve been re-evaluating your priorities and you’re starting to see what you need to protect for yourself—be it time, integrity, autonomy or self-worth. Something is lighting a fire within you, giving you the confidence to vocalize your values and ask for what it is you need.

The full moon and lunar eclipse in Capricorn on Sunday, July 5 triggers an important detail in your current story. Think back to what started to unfold for you in 2018 when this eclipse series began and how far you have come since then.

The next six months will reveal more of where these changes are taking you, so use this time with clarity and intention. This has been a major period of growing up for you and payoff is around the corner.

If you do one thing this month:

Where do you always short-change yourself, Cancer? Look at one area in your life where you are compromising in a way that makes you feel undervalued. Start saying no to things that keep you playing small.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You’re feeling reflective and quiet these days, Leo. July is a time for you to focus on deeper connections with your friends and family—even if those connections are still happening by distance.

Cut back on the Zoom parties and hold off on signing up another online workshop if you’re feeling technologically burned out. You’re craving slower days and time offline this month. While some parts of the world might be getting busier with their re-opening plans, you’re feeling quite comfortable staying in your little corner of the world. Solo time and deep, one-on-one conversations with old friends are what your soul is craving right now.

Don’t pressure yourself to rush back into anything just yet. This is your time to take it slow.

If you do one thing this month:

Let life be calm. Leave space on your schedule for pure quiet time without any distractions: Turn off your phone and go for a long walk, read a book or pull out a sketch pad and doodle.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Who is in your life and why, Virgo? This spring’s Venus retrograde, from May 13 to June 25, has had you reassessing your personal and professional relationships.

This time might have opened your eyes to show who’s really got your back and who you really want to have in your corner. You might be realizing that your social circle is due for some changeups as you’re starting to see that your values and expectations have grown over time. What was important to you last year might not mean so much now—and that’s OK. You are meant to evolve, and so are your relationships. Sometimes, as values change, friendships and romances do, too.

This month is going to help you see how you can integrate the new awareness you’ve attained in recent months. Your deepest bonds are about to get even closer, and the relationships you’ve outgrown can make a graceful, mature exit.

If you do one thing this month:

Focus on those who are there for you, Virgo. Ask yourself: What can I do to show my favourite people how much I care about them?

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

July is your time to get behind the scenes of an important plan or project and make some magic happen. There’s an area of your life that is feeling old, stale and irrelevant to who you are now, and this is the time to make the necessary tweaks in order to get everything up to date.

Whether you need to revamp your website, overhaul your social media profiles or pivot in your career, July is all about change, change, change. Especially if you feel like the momentum in your life is stalling. Tackle whatever is feeling stuck by saying goodbye to something that represents the old you and making way for the new. Think of this time as a launching pad to a fresh chapter that’s waiting for you once fall rolls around. Make space now for something new to come along later.

If you do one thing this month:

What would you like to make progress with by the end of the year? Choose one thing you want to see happen in 2020 and start making a list of things you would need to do to make that happen.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This year has kept you in a bit of a funk, Scorpio, but July brings some sweet relief when Mars, your ruler, enters Aries. This is going to help you feel like you are getting back into your element. Where your energy may have ebbed and flowed before, now you can start to feel clearer and more consistent.

Things that felt like they were slipping out of your control throughout the spring will now seem a lot less intimidating, and that looming sense of overwhelm is starting to dissipate. And as the fog begins to lift this July, you can start to think about what you need, and what you’re ready for next. Let this fresh energy breathe some new life into your psyche and your routine, and start to get back to feeling like your regular self.

If you do one thing this month:

Do some journalling about what you were doing in early 2019: Something that was important to you then is coming up for review and you may realize soon it’s time to expand, let go or transition into a new direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You are never one to back down from the truth, Sagittarius, and July is encouraging you to expand your mind more than ever before. You are being called to learn something that is going to help you along your future path. The knowledge you can acquire this month is not just for your own benefit: You are here to be a teacher for your friends, colleagues and community at large.

What is it that you need to learn more about right now? What is that you can’t stop thinking about? What do you want to be able to speak about with authority, confidence and intelligence?

Now is the time to honour your thirst for truth and wisdom. Don’t feel guilty about taking the time you need to follow this path to deeper learning.

If you do one thing this month:

Take your quest for knowledge seriously. Get off Google and sign up for a workshop or course, or stock up on those most-read books that are on your wish list.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Do you have any unfinished business to take care of this year, Capricorn?

Is there a career issue that keeps haunting you?

Is something keeping your finances or your work stuck at a plateau you can’t seem to break?

Get ready for a final chance to fix something that has kept you from moving forward—but be prepared to do the work when it shows up. Saturn, your ruler, is giving you another chance to work through a block you keep facing.

Just know that you’re going to have to get out of your comfort zone in order to grow beyond it. The current Saturn retrograde is helping you to get clearer about the patterns that you’ll need to break if you want to get to the next level. It might not be easy, but the change will be worth it.

If you do one thing this month:

Identify one habit or pattern you have with work or money that has you going around in circles. Come up with one thing you can do this month to begin to break that cycle.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You’ve been feeling a lot of pressure lately that has made you doubt yourself and questioned your abilities, Aquarius. Thankfully, that pressure starts to ease in July and you’ll be given a clearer view of the actual progress you’re making this year.

Even though it might not feel like you’re gaining the momentum you want right now, things are taking shape. Just because you can’t always see progress doesn’t mean nothing is happening. The universe is teaching you to trust in the process.

Part of the reason why your own self-perception is off is because you need a break. You’ve been putting in a lot of time and energy to stay the course: Don’t lose sight of that. Cut yourself some slack this month and ease up on the expectations you’re holding yourself to right now, mentally and physically.

If you do one thing this month:

Clear your head. Set aside some time each morning to journal for twenty minutes, or take a walk outside before you start your day.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

How do you value your creative self, Pisces? You are the poet of the zodiac, here to weave beautiful ideas together in dreamy new ways. But you have trouble connecting with your creative side sometimes. Your compassion can make you feel guilty for taking time to focus on your own interests. And this year you’ve struggled even to figure out how to support your friends and community during such challenging times.

The recent Venus retrograde, which lasted from May 13 to June 25, may have brought up a deeper longing for you to get back into your own personal pursuits. You might be heading into July with inspiration high on your priority list, and now is the time to integrate ways in which you want to make more space in your life for your inner artist to come through.

The skies are indicating that something is sucking up a little more energy than is necessary, and you can reclaim that time back for yourself.

If you do one thing this month:

Choose one of your favourite artists or icons and do some research into their creative processes. Learn how they follow their passions, and try to apply something similar to your own life.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your energy has been up and down for months now. Sometimes you’ve been feeling all the feelings, and other times you’ve been so frazzled that you haven’t had a chance to stop and reflect on it all. The push and pull cycle you’ve been moving through since the spring is finally winding down, Aries—and not a moment too soon for you. On June 29, Mars, your ruler, comes home to your sign and stays there until early 2021.

This is a time to activate your superpowers, get back to yourself and begin a new chapter. Your priorities have become a lot clearer over the past couple of years, and the work you’ve put into yourself in that time is going to play a major role in the steps you take next.

Get ready for a new set of adventures – just don’t forget you’re the one who gets to decide where those adventures might lead.

If you do one thing this month:

Think of one thing you want to make happen over the next five years. Write down the steps you would need to take to make that dream a reality and choose one step you can work towards this month.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You are inspired to find more ways to use your voice and lend your energy and talents to the things that matter most to you. June brought some eye-opening experiences for you that have fundamentally shifted your perspective. Now, you are called to learn more, do more and be more—and the stars are behind you, Taurus. You have so much in you and the world is ready for your brand of guidance, wisdom, and advice.

Don’t feel you need to fit someone else’s idea of what personal expression has to be, or to move at a breakneck pace you’re not ready for. Follow what’s calling you. Those ideas and inspirations that have made their way into your mind and heart are there for a reason. They deserve your attention, and it’s time to find out why.

If you do one thing this month:

Set aside some time to brainstorm, create or craft a vision. Write it down in a journal or create a Pinterest board that reflects the direction you’re ready to go in.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

July asks you to scale back on the expectations you place on yourself, Gemini. This month, you’re prone to putting too much pressure on yourself to be everything to everyone.

Boundaries can get blurred and you might end up feeling like some friends, clients or colleagues are taking advantage of your generous nature. It’s one thing to be flexible and helpful, but it’s another to be taken advantage of altogether. This month, the stars are encouraging you to look deeply at where some of your boundaries are getting crossed.

It’s OK to draw new lines if you don’t have anything more to give, or to remind someone of a boundary they have crossed. You will feel so much better once you clear the air, and those who support you will appreciate your honesty.

If you do one thing this month:

Learn about boundary work. Do some research into what it means to set boundaries, and how to honour and recognize boundaries within yourself and others.