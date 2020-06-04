The Internet-Famous Recipe to Make, According to Your Zodiac Sign

As we approach week 13 (or something like that) of quarantine, presumably we’ve all now cycled through the different phases of at-home cooking. From enjoying the process and finding cooking and baking to be a soothing escape from an otherwise unrelenting air of anxiety (weeks one to three), to the DIY-everything phase of weeks four to seven (characterized by budding scallions on the windowsill, chicken stock simmering on the stove and homemade kombucha fermenting on the counter), to the eventual sheer exhaustion and a complete inability to even look at a cutting board from weeks eight to 12, it’s been a wild ride.
We don’t know about you, but we’re finally ready to stop ordering takeout for every meal and get back into the kitchen. (How are those scallions doing, anyway?) If your creativity when it comes to cooking and baking is so depleted that not even an afternoon of binge-watching Bon Appétit videos will shake you out of your funk, there’s only one thing left to do: look to the stars.
If you can’t decide what to make for breakfast/lunch/dinner/dessert, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up the best internet-famous recipe to try your hand at, according to your zodiac sign.
Aries: sourdough loaf
Just like everyone else on the internet, I made bread 🥖 and trust me when I tell you this sucker was a labor of love. To be honest, I had no intentions of doing this. What I really wanted to make was brioche my friend @lookatthebirds was telling me about, but I realized I had no yeast. And our store was out. And the price gouging online was a hard no from me. About this time, my cousin @emilymcdux announced she was doing a free sourdough bread workshop where we made our own wild yeast, then levain, then bread. For months I have ogled the hot crusty bread she and my friend Chelsea at @makinghomebase pull from their ovens, so I made it my mission and this past weekend it was finally bread time 😍 Honestly, I kind of find the process to be therapeutic and if I had enough flour I’d make fresh bread for everyone on Oahu. The whole process taught me a lot of about food science (it doesn’t have to be difficult) and sort of ignited a fire in me to challenge myself more in the kitchen. Next stop: cinnamon rolls. Store bought yeast be damned ✌🏼
We know, we know—everyone (at least everyone on Instagram) has already made it, but as a competitive Aries, can you really pass up an opportunity to make the prettiest, most perfect sourdough loaf?
Taurus: Japanese soufflé pancakes
As a finer-things-in-life-loving Taurus, you probably miss going out to eat at restaurants more than most of us. Recreate this impressive, airy dish that’s actually way easier to make than it looks. Want to pretend you’re out enjoying brunch with friends? Then don’t forget the bottomless mimosas.
Gemini: Sohla El-Waylly’s cinnamon date sticky buns
Can you believe it’s already week 10?! These Cinnamon-Date Sticky Buns involve yeast and kneading and you’ll have to clean your food processor not once, but twice. But waiting for you at the end of it all are fluffy, swirly, date-filled buns and you’ll have graduated from our #basicallybaking challenge! You’ve come so far—you can do this! Recipe @basically Head over to our forum with any q’s. Link in bio
These gorgeous sticky buns graced the cover of Bon Appétit’s April issue, so not only are they popular and a conversation-starter (dates in cinnamon buns, you say??), but according to El-Waylly, they’re also sort of complicated and a little messy. In the best way, of course, Geminis.
Cancer: Ina Garten’s roast chicken
The only thing better than a roast chicken is two Perfect Roast Chickens with onions cooked in the pan juices! I don’t know about you but I’m finding cooking every day a little exhausting (and endlessly loading the dishwasher!) so cooking two chickens means I have delicious chicken for a few meals – for sandwiches, chicken salad, and finally the carcasses become chicken soup. ✔️✔️ How do you use leftover chicken? Recipe on BarefootContessa.com. #staysafe
For the zodiac’s ultimate homebodies, we present: classic roast chicken made by everyone’s mom, Ina Garten. How’s that for comfort?
Leo: Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread
It’s not buttered unless you see it 🧈 If your bananas are turning brown faster than you can eat them @chrissyteigen’s banana bread is the answer. Twitter (and Uncle Mike’s) 🍌 Bread is already easy, but we added some ingredient substitutions to make it even easier. We see your pics and want to hear your hacks too! Recipe (and comments) below!👇 • 𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘊𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘏𝘶𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘺 𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘰𝘳𝘦 2 cups mashed very ripe bananas 4 eggs 2/3 cup canola oil *(𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳) 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 cups sugar *(𝘰𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘳) 1 (3.5-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix *(𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘬 + 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘢𝘳 + 𝘵𝘴𝘱 𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘢 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵) 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut 1 (3.5-ounce) bar dark chocolate, chopped *(𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 – 𝘗𝘉 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱𝘴, 𝘯𝘶𝘵𝘴, 𝘦𝘵𝘤) Salted butter, for serving *(𝘰𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭) • Preheat oven to 325 degrees • In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, eggs and oil. In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, pudding mix, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine well (but gently). Fold in the coconut and chocolate chunks. • Grease and flour a Bundt pan (dust with flour). Pour the batter into the pan. *You can also make two 8×4-inch loaves. • Bake until the cake springs back and check with a toothpick after 55-60 mins. Let it cool and serve! Right to left ➡️ @beaumpreston @chrissyteigen @chrisklemens @ jsschnnn on Twitter @bouncerjames @eatmorelocal @snnyca @aprilsfoods
Ah, the internet’s favourite banana bread. Teigen‘s unconventional recipe features a chocolate bar (instead of chocolate chips), shredded coconut and instant pudding mix (!). It’s just the thing to satisfy bold and experimental Leos.
Virgo: Tabitha Brown’s vegan coconut ceviche
Happy Cinco de Mayo!!! Vegan ceviche anyone?? Happy Cinco de Mayo!!! Here is my favorite coconut ceviche! 100% plant based! These are the ingredients I used: (Chop in processor) Coconut meat Jalapeño Cilantro Red onion Lime Lemon Nori furikake Garlic powder Sea salt Pepper (chop by hand and add after) Tomato Avocado Feel free to add splash of lime, salt & pepper when it’s all done as well! Because that’s your business ❤️ #tabithabrown #cincodemayo #vegan #plantbased #foodie
The TikTok star regularly posts nutrient-rich, vegan recipes that appeal to Virgos’ appreciation of all things health and wellness, but we’re partial to this bright and summery coconut ceviche. ‘Tis the season, after all.
Libra: Molly Baz’s sour cream and onion biscuits
nothing is certain right now except that sour cream ‘n onion biscuits = self care. It’s Sunday and we’re all stuck at home, so the way I see it, mastering these biscuits is the only logical thing to do. they’re flakeroni AF and you probably have most of what you need already. no sour cream? use greek yog, creme fraiche or labneh. no scallions? use chives, finely chopped onions or tender herbs. no flour? uhhh, scramble some eggs instead! recipe’s up top so show me whatchu got!! #basicallybaking
These sour cream and onion biscuits are everything a Libra is: low-maintenance, adaptable and easy to love.
Scorpio: Stanley Tucci’s Negroni
A cocktail recipe pick for Scorpios? A bit on the nose, perhaps, but Stanley Tucci, who is behind this unexpected—and perhaps unintentional—thirst trap that’s been the celeb highlight of quarantine, is actually a Scorpio. It just makes sense.
Sagittarius: pancake cereal
Currently procrastinating by reading this list when you should be working? Putting off a simple but terribly boring task? If you’re a Sagittarius, we’ll assume the answer is always yes. The solution: whimsical and time-consuming (to make, not to eat) pancake cereal.
Capricorn: dalgona coffee
This whipped coffee that you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok (that actually has a widely disputed origin story) is made with a surprising amount of coffee and sugar, which is perfect for allowing Capricorns to keep doing what they do best: being productive.
Aquarius: focaccia garden loaf
As the artist of the zodiac, these stunning focaccia garden loaves are a unique way to combine some of Aquarius’ many loves: baking, art and gardening.
Pisces: Jon and Vinny’s fusilli alla vodka with basil and parmesan
This spicy, ultra-rich pasta alla vodka is loaded with our favourite ingredients (vodka and cheese!), resulting in a dish that’s just as indulgent and thrilling as a Pisces, with none of the tears. (Sorry.)