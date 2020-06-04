The Internet-Famous Recipe to Make, According to Your Zodiac Sign

As we approach week 13 (or something like that) of quarantine, presumably we’ve all now cycled through the different phases of at-home cooking. From enjoying the process and finding cooking and baking to be a soothing escape from an otherwise unrelenting air of anxiety (weeks one to three), to the DIY-everything phase of weeks four to seven (characterized by budding scallions on the windowsill, chicken stock simmering on the stove and homemade kombucha fermenting on the counter), to the eventual sheer exhaustion and a complete inability to even look at a cutting board from weeks eight to 12, it’s been a wild ride.

We don’t know about you, but we’re finally ready to stop ordering takeout for every meal and get back into the kitchen. (How are those scallions doing, anyway?) If your creativity when it comes to cooking and baking is so depleted that not even an afternoon of binge-watching Bon Appétit videos will shake you out of your funk, there’s only one thing left to do: look to the stars.

If you can’t decide what to make for breakfast/lunch/dinner/dessert, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up the best internet-famous recipe to try your hand at, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: sourdough loaf

We know, we know—everyone (at least everyone on Instagram) has already made it, but as a competitive Aries, can you really pass up an opportunity to make the prettiest, most perfect sourdough loaf?

Taurus: Japanese soufflé pancakes

As a finer-things-in-life-loving Taurus, you probably miss going out to eat at restaurants more than most of us. Recreate this impressive, airy dish that’s actually way easier to make than it looks. Want to pretend you’re out enjoying brunch with friends? Then don’t forget the bottomless mimosas.

Read this next: I Lived My Life by a Personalized Astrology App for a Week

Gemini: Sohla El-Waylly’s cinnamon date sticky buns

These gorgeous sticky buns graced the cover of Bon Appétit’s April issue, so not only are they popular and a conversation-starter (dates in cinnamon buns, you say??), but according to El-Waylly, they’re also sort of complicated and a little messy. In the best way, of course, Geminis.

Cancer: Ina Garten’s roast chicken

For the zodiac’s ultimate homebodies, we present: classic roast chicken made by everyone’s mom, Ina Garten. How’s that for comfort?

Leo: Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread

Ah, the internet’s favourite banana bread. Teigen‘s unconventional recipe features a chocolate bar (instead of chocolate chips), shredded coconut and instant pudding mix (!). It’s just the thing to satisfy bold and experimental Leos.

Read this next: Your June 2020 Horoscopes Are Here!

Virgo: Tabitha Brown’s vegan coconut ceviche

The TikTok star regularly posts nutrient-rich, vegan recipes that appeal to Virgos’ appreciation of all things health and wellness, but we’re partial to this bright and summery coconut ceviche. ‘Tis the season, after all.

Libra: Molly Baz’s sour cream and onion biscuits

These sour cream and onion biscuits are everything a Libra is: low-maintenance, adaptable and easy to love.

Scorpio: Stanley Tucci’s Negroni

A cocktail recipe pick for Scorpios? A bit on the nose, perhaps, but Stanley Tucci, who is behind this unexpected—and perhaps unintentional—thirst trap that’s been the celeb highlight of quarantine, is actually a Scorpio. It just makes sense.

Sagittarius: pancake cereal

Currently procrastinating by reading this list when you should be working? Putting off a simple but terribly boring task? If you’re a Sagittarius, we’ll assume the answer is always yes. The solution: whimsical and time-consuming (to make, not to eat) pancake cereal.

Capricorn: dalgona coffee

This whipped coffee that you’ve surely seen all over Instagram and TikTok (that actually has a widely disputed origin story) is made with a surprising amount of coffee and sugar, which is perfect for allowing Capricorns to keep doing what they do best: being productive.

Read this next: Can Your Astrological Sign *Actually* Help You Make a Match?

Aquarius: focaccia garden loaf

As the artist of the zodiac, these stunning focaccia garden loaves are a unique way to combine some of Aquarius’ many loves: baking, art and gardening.

Pisces: Jon and Vinny’s fusilli alla vodka with basil and parmesan

This spicy, ultra-rich pasta alla vodka is loaded with our favourite ingredients (vodka and cheese!), resulting in a dish that’s just as indulgent and thrilling as a Pisces, with none of the tears. (Sorry.)