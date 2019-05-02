Your Weekly Horoscope: May 1 – 7, 2019

Taurus
April 20-May 20
You’ve been holding onto ideas about yourself or others that aren’t only untrue, but also not serving you. This week’s new moon in your sign is here to help you let go so that you can be the person you want to be—and invite in the conditions and dynamics that your heart most desires. You may find yourself feeling sad as you confront some old hurts—don’t resist it. Embrace the messy, complicated ways that you feel and nurture yourself to a better place.
Gemini
May 21-June 21
If you keep on trying to do new things in your old ways you’re going to feel really disappointed, Twin Star. You’ve changed, and what you want for yourself and your life is so much greater than your old habits can contain. Don’t allow your fear of real change to stop you from growing into the person you want to be. Don’t allow distractions to dilute your approach to the goals that matter most to you. Follow through this week—you’re on your way, my love.
Cancer
June 22-July 22
When you take on other people’s emotions you not only make yourself unhappy, but you’re not really helping them, either. It’s time for you to start implementing greater boundaries with yourself, Moonchild. When you know who you are, you can more easily know what is yours, and what isn’t. In other words, you can know the difference between compassion and co-dependence. This will not only free up your energy, but it will allow your relationships to become more equal.
Leo
July 23-Aug. 22
You’re not supposed to know, Leo. You’re not meant to be in control, or even to get what you want right now. But take heart! If you got what you wanted, or could force your will on situations, you’d end up disappointed. This is the time to consider whether or not you want the right things. Your rush to get what you want, how you want it, is likely to compel you to see less than you’re capable of, or to point you in the wrong direction. Lean into your circumstances this week.
Virgo
Aug. 23-Sept. 22
It’s not about what you need to do—it’s about what you need to do less of. Stop overriding your heart with your head, Virgo. All of the logic and discernment of the world will eventually fail you if they’re your only tools. It’s time to cultivate greater access to your emotions and your instincts and the wisdom that they can yield. This will require that you give a bit less power to your thoughts and leave a bit more room for your feels. It’s a practice worth investing in this week.
Libra
Sept. 23-Oct. 22
When you respond with fear to change and reflexively resist it, it’s like you’re tapping on the brakes and accelerating all at once. The consequence is that you worsen your situation by striving to understand things from a too-stressed place. This increases anxiety and distracts you from the issues at hand. There isn’t an answer for you, Libra—there are only paths to choose. Make sure that you’re pointing yourself towards what you care about this week.
Scorpio
Oct. 23-Nov. 21
As uncomfortable as it can be, relationships need to ebb and flow in order to grow. If you’re going to be truly close to another person there are going to be problems—there’s no way around it. The key is to consider the kinds of trouble that exists between you and others, as there are problems that help you grow, and there are problems that break you down. This week it’s important for you to determine what needs to bend and what needs to break, Scorpio.
Sagittarius
Nov. 22-Dec. 21
You are likely to run into either a very real or pretty much imagined roadblock that sends you into a bit of a spiral this week. This is a powerful opportunity for you to shift your relationship to productivity and validation. You don’t need to be industrious in order to have value, and you don’t need to be told by anyone else that you’re wonderful in order for it to be true. Find your centre of strength and act from that place—especially when it’s most hard to do, Sagittarius.
Capricorn
Dec. 22-Jan. 19
The magic happens in the not knowing, Capricorn. Your relationship to worry is going through a major renovation. If you’re doing the work this is likely to be hard, messy, and expansive, but if you’ve been plugging away, just trying to get by, things may seem like they’re falling apart. Try to not focus as much on the details of your situation as on your own response to them. There’s an opportunity for you to majorly change how you handle upsets—but it requires that you focus on yourself, my love.
Aquarius
Jan. 20-Feb. 18
It’s hard to know what to trust when you’ve overdone it. This week may find you feeling really unclear and uncomfortable, at least in part because you’ve been trying to move things forward that actually just need a moment to rest and renew. Allow things to develop in their own time, even when your anxieties call for more,now, and quickly! Take time to regroup so that you can set some limits, reconsider your ambitions, and then move forward with greater precision and clarity.
Pisces
Feb. 19-March 20
Finding balance isn’t about achieving symmetry—it’s about being driven by your principles and beliefs, even in the face of upsets and turmoil. If you take a balanced approach to your difficult situations this week that doesn’t mean that you won’t have emotions that are all over the place—it means that you won’t allow those internal conditions to define who you are. This moment is not you; you are so much greater than this situation. Honour your truth, my love.
Aries
March 21-April 19
When you tax yourself emotionally, everything suffers. This isn’t the time to push yourself—it’s time to play catch up. You’ve been going through a lot lately and if you don’t take the time to make sense of it you’ll lose out on a powerful opportunity for growth. Whatever comes next for you is likely to take a great deal of energy, so make sure that you’re implementing necessary changes and that your actions reflect your priorities in the here and now.
