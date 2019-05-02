Your Weekly Horoscope: May 1 – 7, 2019

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You’ve been holding onto ideas about yourself or others that aren’t only untrue, but also not serving you. This week’s new moon in your sign is here to help you let go so that you can be the person you want to be—and invite in the conditions and dynamics that your heart most desires. You may find yourself feeling sad as you confront some old hurts—don’t resist it. Embrace the messy, complicated ways that you feel and nurture yourself to a better place.

