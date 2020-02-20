Sweet peas on toast

PREP 15 MIN

TOTAL 30 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

2 cups frozen peas

1 avocado, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta

2 tbsp fresh thyme, divided

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 eggs

4 sliced toasted sandwich bread

Instructions

MELT butter in a large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add frozen peas. Cook until peas are thawed, about 5 min. Transfer to a food processor. Whirl with avocado, feta, thyme, lemon zest and lemon juice until combined.

RETURN pan to stovetop and wipe clean with a paper towel. Crack eggs into pan. Cook, covered, until whites are no longer runny, 2 to 3 min.

SPREAD pea mixture on toasted sandwich bread. Top each with an egg. Sprinkle with fresh thyme. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories 383, Protein 16 g, Carbohydrates 30 g, Fat 23 g, Fibre 7 g, Sodium 531 mg. Excellent source of Vitamin A

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.