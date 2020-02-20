Spinach ‘n’ feta quiche

PREP 20 MIN PLUS STANDING TIME: 5 MINUTES

BAKING TIME: 30 MINUTES

MAKES 8 WEDGES

Ingredients

1 bag fresh spinach, or 300-g pkg frozen spinach

9-in. unbaked pie shell

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1 cup crumbled feta

2 tbsp finely chopped pitted black olives

1 1/2 cups 3.25% milk, or half-and-half cream

4 eggs

1 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried oregano leaves

pinch of salt

pinch of black pepper

Instructions

PLACE oven rack on lowest level. Preheat oven to 425F (220C). Trim fresh spinach. Cook spinach in a microwave or in boiling water just until wilted. If using frozen spinach, defrost but do not cook. Squeeze spinach in your hands until dry, then chop. Scatter over unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with red pepper, feta and olives.

In a bowl, WHISK milk with eggs and seasonings. Pour over mixture in pie shell. Place on a baking sheet to catch any spills.

BAKE on bottom rack of a preheated oven until pastry edges start to brown, from 10 to 12 minutes. Without opening oven door, reduce oven temperature to 350F (180C) and bake until centre of quiche seems set when lightly jiggled, from 20 to 25 minutes. Remove to a rack and let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Any remaining quiche will keep in the refrigerator for at least 1 day.

For this quick quiche, we’ve combined the popular Mediterranean tastes of sweet red pepper, olives and spinach with slightly salty feta cheese. While flaky homemade pastry is ideal, if you’re pinched for time, you can purchase a frozen pie shell–but look for the deep-dish variety to accommodate all this filling. If using a regular shallow frozen pie shell, use only 1 cup (250 mL) milk and three eggs. The quiche can be enjoyed hot or at room temperature.

Make ahead

Make pastry or purchase deep-dish pie shell. Steam spinach or defrost. Then squeeze dry and chop. Crumble and measure feta, chop olives and whisk eggs with milk. Refrigerate, covered, in separate containers until ready to proceed with recipe.

Nutrition

Calories 198, Protein 8.6 g, Carbohydrates 12.6 g, Fat 12.8 g, Fibre 1.2 g, Sodium 369 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.