Breakfast (and Dinner) is Served, with Scrambled Egg Tacos

PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 25 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

8 small corn or flour tortillas

8 eggs

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup grated cheddar

1 cup microgreens

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1 avocado, diced

2 tbsp thinly sliced dry chorizo sausage, (optional)

1 tbsp finely chopped cilantro

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 350F. Wrap tortillas in foil and heat in oven, 10 to 15 min.

WHISK eggs and salt in a medium bowl.

MELT butter in a medium frying pan over medium-low. Add egg mixture and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, until eggs form soft curds, 12 to 15 min. Stir in cheddar.

DIVIDE eggs among the tortillas. Top with microgreens, green onions, avocado, chorizo and cilantro.

Kitchen Tip: Cooking eggs in a saucepan instead of a frying pan will yield a creamier texture.

Nutrition

Calories 429, Protein 20 g, Carbohydrates 29 g, Fat 26 g, Fibre 6 g, Sodium 461 mg. Excellent source of vitamin A

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.