PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 20 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp canola oil, divided

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp cumin

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup water

1 tbsp lime juice

4 eggs

4 soft corn or flour tortillas

1/3 cup crumbled feta

Instructions

HEAT a medium saucepan over medium- high. Add 1 tsp oil, then garlic and cumin. Stir constantly until fragrant, 1 min. Add beans and water. Continue cooking until beans are soft and most of liquid is absorbed, 6 to 7 min. Stir in lime juice. Lightly mash with a potato masher.

HEAT a large non-stick pan over medium. Add remaining 2 tsp oil, then crack eggs into pan. Cook, covered, until eggs are just set but yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 min.

PLACE a tortilla on a plate. Top with beans, then egg and feta.

Tip: Dress up our huevos rancheros with pico de gallo salsa and fiery red sauce.

Nutrition

Calories 256, Protein 13 g, Carbohydrates 23 g, Fat 13 g, Fibre 24 g, Sodium 562 mg. Excellent source of Folate

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.