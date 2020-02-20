Health

Weekend Brunch Plans? Entertain Easily With Huevos Rancheros

This recipe can turn brunch, lunch or dinner into a fab fiesta

by
Photo, Sian Richards.

PREP 10 MIN
TOTAL 20 MIN
SERVES 4

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp canola oil, divided
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 soft corn or flour tortillas
  • 1/3 cup crumbled feta

Instructions

HEAT a medium saucepan over medium- high. Add 1 tsp oil, then garlic and cumin. Stir constantly until fragrant, 1 min. Add beans and water. Continue cooking until beans are soft and most of liquid is absorbed, 6 to 7 min. Stir in lime juice. Lightly mash with a potato masher.

HEAT a large non-stick pan over medium. Add remaining 2 tsp oil, then crack eggs into pan. Cook, covered, until eggs are just set but yolks are still runny, 2 to 3 min.

PLACE a tortilla on a plate. Top with beans, then egg and feta.
Tip: Dress up our huevos rancheros with pico de gallo salsa and fiery red sauce.

Nutrition

Calories 256, Protein 13 g, Carbohydrates 23 g, Fat 13 g, Fibre 24 g, Sodium 562 mg. Excellent source of Folate

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram