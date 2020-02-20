Warm Up With Gingery Ramen and Eggs

PREP 15 MIN

TOTAL 30 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

900 mL low-sodium chicken broth

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp grated ginger

4 eggs

4 baby bok choy, cut in half lengthwise

3 85-g pkgs ramen noodles

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 black sesame seeds

sriracha, optional

Instructions

COMBINE broth with garlic, soy and ginger in a large saucepan. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 10 min. Discard garlic.

COVER eggs with water in a medium saucepan and boil over medium-high for 4 min. Transfer eggs into a bowl of cold water. Add bok choy to boiling water and cook until bright green, about 1 min. Transfer bok choy to a plate. Add noodles to water (discard seasoning packets). Stir until noodles are soft, 2 to 4 min. Drain and rinse well with cold water.

PEEL eggs and cut in half. Divide noodles among 4 bowls. Pour in chicken broth. Top with eggs, bok choy, green onion and sesame seeds. Drizzle with sriracha.

Nutrition

Calories 405, Protein 18 g, Carbohydrates 43 g, Fat 19 g, Fibre 4 g, Sodium 892 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.