Garden spinach crepes

PREP 10 MIN
TOTAL 25 MIN PLUS 30 MIN CHILLING TIMES
MAKES 14 CREPES
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups baby spinach
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 3/4 flour
- 1/4 cup hemp seeds
- 5 tbsp melted unsalted butter, divided
- 1 tsp salt
Instructions
WHIRL baby spinach, green onions, dill, eggs, milk, flour, hemp seeds, 2 tbsp butter and salt in a blender until smooth. Pour into a bowl, then refrigerate for 30 min.
MELT 3 tbsp unsalted butter. Heat a medium frying pan over medium-high. Brush pan with 1/2 tsp butter and add 1/4 cup batter, tilting pan to cover bottom. Cook, flipping halfway, until golden, about 2 min. Repeat with remaining butter and batter.
Nutrition
Calories 96, Protein 4 g, Carbohydrates 6 g, Fat 6 g, Fibre 1 g, Sodium 176 mg.
Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.