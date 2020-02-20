Health

Garden spinach crepes

by
Photo, Erik Putz.

PREP 10 MIN
TOTAL 25 MIN PLUS 30 MIN CHILLING TIMES
MAKES 14 CREPES

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 2 tbsp chopped dill
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 3/4 flour
  • 1/4 cup hemp seeds
  • 5 tbsp melted unsalted butter, divided
  • 1 tsp salt

Instructions

WHIRL baby spinach, green onions, dill, eggs, milk, flour, hemp seeds, 2 tbsp butter and salt in a blender until smooth. Pour into a bowl, then refrigerate for 30 min.

MELT 3 tbsp unsalted butter. Heat a medium frying pan over medium-high. Brush pan with 1/2 tsp butter and add 1/4 cup batter, tilting pan to cover bottom. Cook, flipping halfway, until golden, about 2 min. Repeat with remaining butter and batter.

Nutrition

Calories 96, Protein 4 g, Carbohydrates 6 g, Fat 6 g, Fibre 1 g, Sodium 176 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.
