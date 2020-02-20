Fresh vegetable omelette with lentils

PREP 6 MIN

TOTAL 35 MIN

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

Ingredients

8 eggs

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp canola oil

1/4 small red onion, diced

1/4 cup finely diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced asparagus

1 cup packed baby spinach, chopped

1/4 cup canned lentils, drained and rinsed

4 tsp finely grated parmesan, optional

Instructions

WHISK eggs with salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper.

HEAT a small non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add oil, then onion, pepper and asparagus. Cook, stirring frequently, for 2 min. Add spinach and lentils. Cook until spinach wilts, about 1 min. Transfer to a bowl.

REDUCE heat to medium-low. Add 1/4 of egg mixture to same frying pan. Cook, unstirred, until edges are set, 2 to 3 min. Use a spatula to lift edge of omelette, pulling toward the centre and tilting pan to allow uncooked eggs to run underneath. Repeat until mixture is almost set and the bottom is golden brown, 2 to 4 min. Sprinkle 1/4 vegetable mixture overtop. Carefully slip a spatula under the eggs and flip the omelette. Cook until lightly golden, about 1 min. Slide omelette onto a plate and top with parmesan. Repeat with remaining eggs and vegetables. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories 178, Protein 14 g, Carbohydrates 5 g, Fat 11 g, Fibre 1 g, Sodium 441 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.