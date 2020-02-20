Curried squash and eggs with raita salad

TOTAL 45 MIN
SERVES 4
Ingredients
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 mini cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp salt, divided
- 1 small acorn squash
- 2 tbsp canola oil
- 4 tsp Madras curry paste
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
Instructions
PREHEAT oven to 400F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Lightly spray with oil.
STIR tomatoes with mini cucumbers, shallot and 1/4 tsp salt in a small bowl. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.
MICROWAVE squash until slightly tender, 3 to 4 min. Cut stem and pointed end off squash. Cut crosswise into 4 1/2-in. slices. Cut out and discard seeds to make rings. Stir canola oil with Madras curry paste and remaining 1/4 tsp salt in a small bowl. Brush over both sides of squash rings. Arrange squash on prepared sheet. Bake in centre of oven for 15 min, then carefully crack 1 egg into each ring. Continue baking until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 5 to 6 more min.
DRAIN tomato mixture of any excess liquid. Stir in yogurt and cilantro. Serve with squash.
Nutrition
Calories 224, Protein 9 g, Carbohydrates 13 g, Fat 16 g, Fibre 2 g, Sodium 541 mg. Excellent source of Vitamin B12
Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.