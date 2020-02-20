Curried squash and eggs with raita salad

TOTAL 45 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 mini cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp salt, divided

1 small acorn squash

2 tbsp canola oil

4 tsp Madras curry paste

4 eggs

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 400F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Lightly spray with oil.

STIR tomatoes with mini cucumbers, shallot and 1/4 tsp salt in a small bowl. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

MICROWAVE squash until slightly tender, 3 to 4 min. Cut stem and pointed end off squash. Cut crosswise into 4 1/2-in. slices. Cut out and discard seeds to make rings. Stir canola oil with Madras curry paste and remaining 1/4 tsp salt in a small bowl. Brush over both sides of squash rings. Arrange squash on prepared sheet. Bake in centre of oven for 15 min, then carefully crack 1 egg into each ring. Continue baking until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 5 to 6 more min.

DRAIN tomato mixture of any excess liquid. Stir in yogurt and cilantro. Serve with squash.

Nutrition

Calories 224, Protein 9 g, Carbohydrates 13 g, Fat 16 g, Fibre 2 g, Sodium 541 mg. Excellent source of Vitamin B12

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.