Creamy bean salad with soft-boiled egg

PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 20 MIN

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

Ingredients

2 eggs

250 g green beans, trimmed

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp lemon zest

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 tsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 roasted red pepper, diced

1/2 113-g log plain goat cheese, crumbled

4 cups baby mixed greens

Instructions

BRING a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add eggs and boil 4 to 5 min. Remove eggs and plunge into a bowl filled with cold water. Add salt to boiling water in saucepan, then add beans. Cook until tender-crisp, 4 to 6 min. Drain and rinse immediately with cold water. Pat dry.

WHISK lemon juice with zest, garlic and salt in a large bowl.

WHISK in oil. Stir in red pepper and goat cheese. Add beans and toss to evenly coat. Divide greens among two plates. Top with green-bean mixture. Peel eggs. Place an egg over each portion and slice open with a knife. Season with pepper.

Nutrition

Calories 342, Protein 16 g, Carbohydrates 16 g, Fat 26 g, Fibre 5 g, Sodium 662 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.