Creamy bean salad with soft-boiled egg

Photo, Jodi Pudge.

PREP 10 MIN
TOTAL 20 MIN
MAKES 2 SERVINGS

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 250 g green beans, trimmed
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tsp lemon zest
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 roasted red pepper, diced
  • 1/2 113-g log plain goat cheese, crumbled
  • 4 cups baby mixed greens

Instructions

BRING a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add eggs and boil 4 to 5 min. Remove eggs and plunge into a bowl filled with cold water. Add salt to boiling water in saucepan, then add beans. Cook until tender-crisp, 4 to 6 min. Drain and rinse immediately with cold water. Pat dry.

WHISK lemon juice with zest, garlic and salt in a large bowl.

WHISK in oil. Stir in red pepper and goat cheese. Add beans and toss to evenly coat. Divide greens among two plates. Top with green-bean mixture. Peel eggs. Place an egg over each portion and slice open with a knife. Season with pepper.

Nutrition

Calories 342, Protein 16 g, Carbohydrates 16 g, Fat 26 g, Fibre 5 g, Sodium 662 mg.

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.
