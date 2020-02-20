We're Dreaming of Cloud Eggs⁠—Not Just Because They're Instagrammable

PREP 10 MIN

TOTAL 15 MIN

SERVES 4

Ingredients

4 eggs

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup finely grated parmesan

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 425F, then line a baking sheet with parchment.

SEPERATE egg whites from yolks into a large bowl. Keep yolks intact in a smaller bowl. Beat egg whites and salt with an electric mixer on high until stiff peaks form, about 3 min. Fold in parmesan. Divide mixture into 4 mounds about 3 in. wide on prepared sheet. Use the back of a spoon to make wells in centre of mounds.

BAKE for about 2 min. Remove from oven and add a yolk to each well. Continue baking until whites are firm but yolks are still soft, about 3 more min. Serve on toast, if desired.

Nutrition

Calories 112, Protein 9 g, Carbohydrates 1 g, Fat 8 g, Sodium 337 mg. Excellent source of vitamin B12

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.