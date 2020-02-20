We're Dreaming of Cloud Eggs⁠—Not Just Because They're Instagrammable

PREP 10 MIN
TOTAL 15 MIN
SERVES 4
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup finely grated parmesan
Instructions
PREHEAT oven to 425F, then line a baking sheet with parchment.
SEPERATE egg whites from yolks into a large bowl. Keep yolks intact in a smaller bowl. Beat egg whites and salt with an electric mixer on high until stiff peaks form, about 3 min. Fold in parmesan. Divide mixture into 4 mounds about 3 in. wide on prepared sheet. Use the back of a spoon to make wells in centre of mounds.
BAKE for about 2 min. Remove from oven and add a yolk to each well. Continue baking until whites are firm but yolks are still soft, about 3 more min. Serve on toast, if desired.
Nutrition
Calories 112, Protein 9 g, Carbohydrates 1 g, Fat 8 g, Sodium 337 mg. Excellent source of vitamin B12
Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.