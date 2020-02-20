Avocado matzah pizza

SERVES 1
Ingredients
- 1/2 avocado
- pinch of salt
- pinch of pepper
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 matzah
- slices smoked salmon
- 1 egg, cooked sunny-side-up
Instructions
MASH avocado in a small bowl with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Spread onto matzah, then top with a few slices of smoked salmon and sunny-side-up egg.
Nutrition
Calories 420, Protein 22 g, Carbohydrates 33 g, Fat 23 g, Fibre 8 g, Sodium 544 mg. Excellent source of vitamin B6
Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.