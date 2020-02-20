Avocado matzah pizza

SERVES 1

Ingredients

1/2 avocado

pinch of salt

pinch of pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

1 matzah

slices smoked salmon

1 egg, cooked sunny-side-up

Instructions

MASH avocado in a small bowl with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Spread onto matzah, then top with a few slices of smoked salmon and sunny-side-up egg.

Nutrition

Calories 420, Protein 22 g, Carbohydrates 33 g, Fat 23 g, Fibre 8 g, Sodium 544 mg. Excellent source of vitamin B6

Originally published on Chatelaine, this recipe has a triple-tested guarantee from the Chatelaine Kitchen.