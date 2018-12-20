2019 Horoscopes: What the Universe Has in Store for Your Sign!

Are you ready for an action-packed year?

Things can happen fast now that Jupiter, planet of opportunity and expansion, is at home in Sagittarius until December 2, 2019. That means we’ll all get a little more luck this year.

Personal growth, abundance and travel can top everyone’s to-do lists with Jupiter’s blessings.

You’re probably wondering where the “but” comes in, right? In astrology, nothing is ever all good, or all bad. The flipside with Jupiter in Sagittarius is that it has a tendency to exaggerate.

Beliefs, viewpoints, gossip and opinions can all get blown way out of proportion, so all signs should take extra care with your words this year: 2019 can create a cosmic illusion that tricks us into thinking we are right, and everyone else is wrong.

Besides, Twitter wars are *so* 2018. With an eclipse series in Cancer and Capricorn this year, the universe is asking us to create a big shift in how we care for ourselves, and each other. This eclipse energy can act as a catalyst for more compassion and less distraction.

What can you make happen in 2019? Scroll through to find out.

(Photo: iStock, Edit: Joel Louzado) What’s in store for Aries in 2019 (March 21 – April 19) Pay very close attention to the intentions or resolutions you set for yourself this year, Aries. The beginning of 2019 is a launching pad from which you can send yourself soaring towards a bold new vision. The universe is pumping up your imagination with a daring new idea early on in 2019, one that you run with throughout the year. Don’t be afraid of the potential it holds. Seize the moment, Aries. If ever there was a time for you take a chance, 2019 is it. You are the pioneer of the zodiac, born to make your mark. In your relationships: You have big dreams this year, and you’ll want time and space to make it all happen. Give yourself room to breathe, but don’t shut your nearest and dearest out completely. At work: Expect to grow out of your old goals this year, Aries. Your sights are being set on new horizons. Drop stale commitments and re-envision your path. Money, Money, Money: Watch for leaks—all the little things can add up this year and it might be time for you to keep a closer eye. Surprise! A seemingly impossible dream is becoming a reality. Welcome it with open arms.

